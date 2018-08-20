Lockheed Martin Is Undervalued

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the largest defense contractor in the world and my favorite name in the defense sector. I have bought shares of Lockheed Martin for the March to Freedom Fund twice in the last two years. I would very much like to own more of the name. Let's look at the stock's recent performance, business results, dividend history, and my valuation to determine if now is a good time to purchase more shares of Lockheed Martin.

Recent Stock Performance

Over the past five years, the defense sector, and Lockheed Martin, in particular, has performed very well.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, the U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) has greatly outpaced the S&P 500 in terms of total returns. Lockheed Martin on its own has more than doubled the return of the market index and has outperformed its own sector ETF during this time. But if you zoom in just a little, you'll notice that has changed since the beginning of the year.

Source: YCharts

Year to date, Lockheed Martin has underperformed both the S&P 500 and the ITA by several percentage points. This has struck me as odd. Congress is expected to pass a fiscal 2019 defense bill that would increase spending $716 billion, which is well above fiscal 2018's levels of $600 billion. Lockheed Martin stands to be a major beneficiary of this spending increase. For fiscal 2018, the spending increase included funding for 20 additional F-35 fighter jets (the most expensive defense budget item), 17 C-130 transport aircraft, and 16 more Blackhawk helicopters, among other products. With additional increases in defense spending, Lockheed Martin is likely to see additional funds awarded to the company as well.

Business Performance

Given the positive business environment, it shouldn't surprise investors that Lockheed Martin's business has performed well. Through the first half of 2018, Lockheed Martin has earned a total $8.05 per share, topping estimates by $0.73 and improving 38.2% from the first half of 2017. The company has generated more than $25 billion in revenue, 5.4% higher than the same time last year.

Lockheed Martin's business performed quite well during the second quarter as all divisions, outside of Space Systems, saw revenue growth. Aeronautics, which houses the F-35 aircraft, grew sales 8.1%. Missiles & Fire Control, which provides missile defense programs, saw nearly 17% revenue growth as demand drove high volumes for THAAD missile defense system. Sales for Rotary & Mission Systems increased 4%. The Space segment was the lone year-over-year decliner, with revenues dropping just 1%.

Lockheed Martin has also raised its guidance after both the first and second quarters.

Source: Lockheed Martin 2nd quarter earnings release, page 6.

Prior to the start of 2018, Lockheed Martin had expected to earn at its midpoint $15.35 per share. After raising guidance twice this year, the company expects to earn at its midpoint $16.90. Lockheed expects free cash flow of at least $3.3 billion this year, and this is after contributing $5 billion to its pension fund (the company has already added $3.5 billion of this total to its pension fund in the first half of 2018).

With results like this, I feel that Lockheed Martin's stock should perform at least in line with its peers. With the business performing at a very high level, let's examine the company's dividend history.

Lockheed Martin's Dividend History

I am a dividend growth investor through and through, so I am looking for companies that have a proven dividend track record and offer dividend growth. For industrials, whose earnings can fluctuate year to year due to dependence on the health of the economy, I look for at least ten years of increases and 10%+ in average growth over a five and ten-year period of time. I also would like a dividend payout ratio below 50%. This leaves the company plenty of room to continue to increase its dividend while offering some protection in the event of a drastic earnings decline that is likely to take place during a recession.

Source: YCharts

Lockheed has increased its dividend for the last 15 years. In 2008, the company paid $1.83 in dividends. In 2017, that total had ballooned to $7.46. Over the past ten years, the dividend has been raised at a compound annual growth rate of 15.1%. In 2013, Lockheed paid $4.78 in dividends, which would equate to a five-year annual growth rate of 9.3%. The ten-year CAGR easily passes my requirement for growth, but the five-year CAGR is slightly below what I am looking for in an industrial stock. Lockheed's payout ratio breaks the tie for me. According to Value Line, the average dividend payout ratio is just 44.4%. Based off of expected earnings and dividends ($8.00) per share for 2018, Lockheed has a payout ratio of 47.2%. Shares currently yield 2.46%, higher than that of the S&P 500 (1.8%) but lower than that of the 10-Year Treasury (2.87%).

I would feel very comfortable purchasing shares of Lockheed Martin based on both its earnings results and dividend history. Let's see if the stock passes my valuation system as presently priced.

My Valuation for Lockheed Martin

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources. This helps me determine a fair value for a stock.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 2.46% 15 9.30% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $195 N/A $327 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 20.8 17.9 $321.49 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $339.31 1 / A++ Under $363

Value Line gives Lockheed Martin a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest ratings a company can have. F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the average price to earnings multiple over the past five years is 17.9. At the current P/E of 20.8, shares are almost 14% overvalued. I should note that Lockheed 's current P/E is lower than the S&P 500's multiple of 24.7. CFRA's price target of $420 offers more than 29% of upside based off of the 8/17/2018 closing price of $325.24. Morningstar estimates fair value at $327, which is slightly above the current stock price. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $321.40, which is slightly below the recent close. Value Engine's fair value is $339.31, showing shares to be 4.33% undervalued currently. Averaging all together, I find that shares of Lockheed Martin are 3.78% undervalued.

For a Dividend Contender with a strong growth history like Lockheed Martin, I am willing to pay 5% above fair value as I see this slight overpayment as the cost of doing business with an excellent company. Any price under $363 qualifies the stock for purchase.

Conclusion

Over the last three years or so, I've tracked Lockheed Martin very closely, and this is the most undervalued that I have found the stock to be. I think that the stock's underperformance relative to the S&P 500 and the Aerospace & Defense sector offers investors an excellent opportunity to purchase shares of Lockheed Martin. Depending on when dividends arrive in my IRA, I will likely be adding to our portfolio in the very near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.