Daily State Of The Markets: All Is Not Right With The World

However, the thing can't be said for the rest of the world markets.

As you are likely aware, I have been suggesting that "some" caution has been warranted in the stock market for a while now. I have pointed to the "state" of both my Primary Cycle models (my favorite longer-term, big-picture market models - shown in the first indicator box below) and the External Factors Indicator board (last indicator box below) as exhibits A & B in my argument.

I've also thrown in seasonal weakness as another reason to perhaps take one's foot off the portfolio gas a bit here. You see, the August through September/Early-October period has displayed a tendency to be bumpy at times. And the simple fact of the matter is that historically, if/when the bears have taken control of the game, they have done so during this time frame an inordinate number of times.

Does this mean that stocks are destined to fall over the next 4-8 weeks? In a word, no. And with the S&P 500 a mere stone's throw from its January all-time high (0.79% to be exact), it would seem that the bulls are still large and in charge - especially given the news on Thursday/Friday that the U.S. and China may be starting to talk again.

What I am saying is it wouldn't surprise me IF (note the use of capital letters) the bears found a raison d'etre in here somewhere. Well, for month or two, anyway. Because if/when the bears get something going, they tend to do it when no one is looking, and when everybody is feeling pretty good about their investments.

Let's face it; people are upbeat about the stock market these days. The economy is going great. Unemployment is low. Earnings have been nothing short of impressive lately. Rates are still low enough to encourage business. The tax cuts are in. And business/investor sentiment is strong. What's not to like, right?

All May Not Be Right With The World Markets

One issue that I'm becoming increasingly concerned about is the idea that the best bull markets tend to be global in scope. Don't look now fans, but it might be worth noting that while the U.S. stock market appears to be 'doing just fine, thank you,' the rest of the world is not.

For example, the Eurozone (EZU) is down -14.5% from its January high. Japan (EWJ) has fallen -11.6%. China has dropped -12.5%. Germany (EWG) is down -17.1%. And the Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is off -19.0%. (P.S. Turkey (TUR) has crashed -54.5% from its January high.)

Sure, we can blame it on the trade war. Or the financial crisis in Turkey. Or, the slowdown in the economies of the Eurozone and China. But, the bottom line is that things are not going well in many stock markets around the globe.

Digging a little deeper into the subject, I find that the number of sub-industry groups within the MSCI All Country World Index (representing 43 countries) that are technically healthy (I.E. in uptrends, with positive momentum) has been declining steadily since late January. And this, dear readers, is a sign of technical deterioration.

At the market peak in January, Ned Davis Research data shows that 82% of the sub-industry groups were technically healthy. Today, that number is 54. And according to NDR's database, over the last 30 years, the ACWI has lost ground at an annualized rate of -18.25% when the percentage of technically healthy sub-industry groups has been below 53. Compare this to the +20.6% annualized gains that have occurred when more than 77% of the sub-industry groups are healthy.

Thus, one can make the argument that a global bear market may even be underway. Such was the case in 2015/16 and 2011, which were the last two "mini" bear markets seen in stocks. Oh, and the last two times the percentage of ACWI sub-industry groups were below 53 was in 2011 and 2015/16.

The bull argument is that the U.S. doesn't need the support of global economies or stock markets. And to be fair, this may be turn out to be true. However, in my experience, things are much, much easier when the world markets are all rowing in the same direction.

The Takeaway

None of the above means that the bears are about to take control of Wall Street. But from my seat, it does mean that risks of a decline are elevated. And as a risk-manager, this is the time to play the game in a more conservative fashion. Of course, this means different things to different investors. But for me, it means having some dry powder on the sidelines that can be put to work when/if things get sloppy.

Now let's move on to the weekly review of my favorite indicators and market models...

The State of the Big-Picture Market Models

I like to start each week with a review of the state of my favorite big-picture market models, which are designed to help me determine which team is in control of the primary cycle.

The Bottom Line:

The good news for the Primary Cycle board this week is the Risk/Reward model managed to move back up into the neutral zone. This causes the "look and feel" of the board to improve and the historical return of the S&P 500 for the current state of the models to move back up above the long-term average. But... there are still two sell signals on the board, which tells me to continue to keep my enthusiasm curbed, for now.



The State of the Trend

Once I've reviewed the big picture, I then turn to the "state of the trend." These indicators are designed to give us a feel for the overall health of the current short- and intermediate-term trend models.

The Bottom Line:

As you can tell by the all the bright green boxes, the Trend Board is in good shape. We should note however, that the cycle composite begins to turn down for the seasonally weak period week after next.



The State of Internal Momentum

Next up are the momentum indicators, which are designed to tell us whether there is any "oomph" behind the current trend.

The Bottom Line:

The Momentum board remains in "pretty good" shape this week. However, we should note that the "thrust" indicators continue to struggle. This may be due to the fact that the volume and breadth indicators are based on the NASDAQ, which has seen some rotation away from tech of late. Yet, at the same time, the NAZ has been the leader of this parade for a very long time. Therefore, this remains something to watch.



The State of the "Trade"

We also focus each week on the "early warning" board, which is designed to indicate when traders might start to "go the other way" -- for a trade.

The Bottom Line:

The "Early Warning" board had been warning that a reversal was possible. However, with stocks following the news flow, the bears wound up back on the bench awaiting the next opportunity. Unfortunately for our furry friends, the board is largely neutral at this point.



The State of the Macro Picture

Now let's move on to the market's "external factors" - the indicators designed to tell us the state of the big-picture market drivers including monetary conditions, the economy, inflation, and valuations.

The Bottom Line:

The External Factors board improved a bit this week as the Inflation Composite model managed to work back to neutral. But there can be no denying that this board isn't in great shape. The good news is the lone positive (earnings) is a biggie and is more influential on near-term price movement than the monetary or valuation components. But I continue to believe that this board is a reason for some caution here.



Publishing Note: I am traveling the rest of the week. My next report will be published on Monday morning.

