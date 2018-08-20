Red Robin: Significantly Overvalued Even After The Fall

Shares of Red Robin (RRGB) are down 14% month-to-date after the company posted updated FY18 guidance that fell significantly short of consensus expectations. Red Robin updated guidance for a range of $1.80-2.20 per share versus consensus expectations of $2.54 per share.

As Bear followers know, shares of Red Robin have long been overvalued, and the updated guidance and drop in share price have not nearly corrected enough. Shares continue to look significantly overvalued, and the company's sharp discounting is no longer even able to keep guest counts flat. I believe shares have at least downside of 25% to $30. Let's review the short thesis, and why shares have further room to fall.

Comparable Restaurant Sales and Traffic Counts Declining

Red Robin's 2.6% decline in comparable sales during Q2'18 was incredibly worrisome. Comps were down 0.4% y/y in Q2'17, so this brings the two-year stacked comp down to -3%. In addition, this is a deceleration from Q1'18, where comps fell 0.9%, signaling that the business is actually getting worse. Guest count fell 0.7% y/y, showing that the promotions that were able to drive a 0.1% guest count in Q1 are simply no longer resonating.

Of course, management noted that the decline in guest count outperformed the industry of comparable chain restaurants, but this is irrelevant in my view. Whether or not a competitor is a chain is not important. The reality of the restaurant business is that it's highly fragmented and there are tons of independent operators that compete against the likes of Red Robin every day. Same-store sales industry wide were up 0.8% y/y, so regardless of the outperformance versus chains, Red Robin is struggling against established competitors. In addition, I suspect positive macroeconomic conditions are driving overall growth in new restaurants, which tend to get a lift from their novelty.

For the full-year, Red Robin forecasts comps to decline 1-2%. This is not very encouraging during a year of strong underlying macroeconomic trends. What this trend reflects is a fairly mature concept that is not able to drive as much traffic as when it was new. The restaurant industry is competitive. This doesn't mean that Red Robin is a bad business, but it does mean that investors should not be willing to pay a high multiple to own it.

Declining book value and profitability

Management announced an asset impairment charge of $0.54 per share as well as a $0.06 per share charge reorg charge. This indicates a negative view on the forward-looking profitability for the Red Robin business. The guidance cut could be immaterial relative to the reduced long-term earnings outlook for the Red Robin business.

In addition to a large asset impairment, management noted that profitability was reduced by higher labor charges as well as increasing four wall complexity due to the evolution of the business mix. Both of these issues I have highlighted in the past, but they remain relevant.

Off-premise dining is a growing trend in the restaurant industry, with double-digit growth in sales of this business. In theory, if you asked me about off-premise dining, my initial reaction would be, great. Leverage fixed restaurant costs, and lower in-store labor costs. However, many restaurants find the opposite to be true. Labor costs in-restaurant are often passed onto the customer, and the restaurants miss out on very high margin alcohol and beverage sales. Additionally, and I hope to hear more about it on the Q2 call, it appears to be adding operational complexity that is causing a cost issue.

The labor issue is straightforward - we are experiencing wage growth on the lower end of the labor market driven by legal changes in minimum wage laws. The below chart is worth showing once again, as it highlights that over 50% of RRGB's current stores are in states where a dramatic increase in labor costs is a major risk

Source: RRBG ICR Conference Deck 2018

As I have noted before, I expect the existing business to be straddled with labor costs that are structurally higher to the tune of $25-45 million, which will significantly reduce cash flow in the future.

Do Not Let EBITDA Multiples Suck You In

Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett often call EBITDA short for earnings before all of the costs, and such is quite true in the restaurant industry, where capex may not be smooth, but it is certainly recurring. Shares of RRGB are trading between 5x and 6x EBITDA. This is not cheap. In fact, on an EPS basis, shares are trading between 18x and 22x guidance for a midpoint PE of 20. 20x earnings are a lot to pay for a mediocre business that is experiencing obvious headwinds from a labor and business model perspective.

On a DCF basis, I believe shares should trade between $24 and $30, meaning that there is downside of ~25%. Additionally, this would still imply a mid-teens PE ratio, which may be generous given the direction of the earnings and lack of velocity in the core business.

The restaurant business is hard, and I think investors should continue to avoid RRGB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.