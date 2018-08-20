Walmart: The Yield Knows

The net payout yield has dipped all the way to 4% as stock buybacks haven't followed in large volumes following the big $20 billion announcement.

The turnaround at Walmart (WMT) in the last couple of years has been stunning. The giant retailer has become an e-commerce power virtually overnight. My investment thesis has always held that this shift kept Walmart in the game with Amazon (AMZN), but a costly battle wasn't ultimately good for the stock.

Image Source: Walmart presentation

Key Figures Weren't All Impressive

Walmart surged following FQ2 results where comp sales surged a surprising 4.5% and EPS beat estimates by a whopping $0.07. The headline numbers were definitely impressive, but the relative numbers have a huge catch that investors need to understand.

Source: Walmart FQ2'18 earnings release

All of the actual key metrics like operating income, free cash flows and even share repurchases were down from the prior FQ2. The relative numbers aren't that impressive as costs rise along with sales growth.

Sure this outcome beats losing sales to Amazon, but buying the stock close to the all-time highs near $100 is a different story. Anybody visiting a Walmart store will see the blue carts filling pickup orders as a nice service, but one that likely costs a lot to fulfill. The plan to get 40% of the population within reach of grocery delivery by year end is impressive, but a lot of questions still center around the long-term margin benefits of beating Amazon to the punch.

At the end of the day, the best comps in a decade weren't enough to post record income or cash flows. The company continues to forecast that the e-commerce and delivery work will cause further compression to gross margins. Again, good for the company to remain competitive long term, but not good in the short term.

Per the CFO in the management commentary on the quarter:

As to eCommerce losses, we mentioned at the start of the year that losses could be somewhat higher than last year and we now expect that to be the case as we continue to invest for the mid-to-long term with continued site enhancement, new tools and technology and Store No8 initiatives while working towards the right balance of assortment and margin.

Yield Signal

The odd part is that Walmart wasn't able to take advantage of the weak stock price leading up to the good results. The company only repurchased 15.3 million shares for $1.3 billion in the quarter due in part to the Flipkart investment that was completed on August 18. The stock buyback amount dipped nearly 50% from the prior-year levels.

All in all, my thesis correctly predicted that owning the stock around $100 last November wasn't a good investment over the last nine months. Obviously, the time to buy the stock was when Walmart traded in the low $80s for months and the company itself didn't take advantage of the situation.

The yield though signals that buying the stock close to $100 again is even worse than last time. The company authorized a $20 billion share buyback and has failed to actually materially utilize the authorization. Walmart has only spent $3.1 billion going on a year now that doesn't amount to much for a stock worth a valuation approaching $300 billion.

The net payout yield has dipped all the way to 4%. The yield that combines the dividend yield and the net buyback yield signaled a clear buy back in early 2017 when the stock was around $70 and the yield topped 7%.

WMT data by YCharts

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $15.8 billion in comparison to only $6.5 billion in the same period last year. Walmart clearly had the cash and the ability to borrow more cash in order to fund capital returns in the short term. Instead, the company decided to spend ~$16 billion to invest in India.

The new EPS guidance for the year is $5, but the numbers don't include at least a $0.25 impact due to the Flipkart purchase that includes interest expense. Even excluding the Flipkart cost, the stock is approaching a 20x forward P/E while revenues are only growing in the low single digit rates.

Walmart forecasts a large $0.60 EPS hit in FY20. One has to assume that has these numbers come down that the stock will struggle to top $100.

WMT EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that surviving Amazon isn't the same thing as thriving. Walmart has made plenty of strong moves to compete against the online retail giant, but owning the stock around $100 is a far different story. Look for another likely dip into the $80s as the EPS impact from buying a controlling interest in Flipkart ultimately hits the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.