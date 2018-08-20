Could Athersys Play A Role In The Progression Of CAR-T Therapy?

Background

One of newest and most exciting approved treatments for cancer is the use of CAR-T therapy. CAR stands for chimeric antigen receptor and T stands for T-cell. Currently both Novartis (NVS) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) have CAR-T therapies approved by the FDA. Axicabtagene (Yescarta) is sold by Gilead and is approved for refractory diffuse large b cell lymphoma(DLBCL). Refractory DLBCL is extremely difficult to treat with a complete response rate of only 7% and median survival of just over 6 months.

Axicabtagene was shown to have a complete response rate of 40%. Tisagenlucleucel (Kymriah) is sold by Novartis and was first approved for treating relapsed B-Cell Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Both therapies cost north of $300,000 and must be given in a hospital inpatient setting.

A simple explanation of CAR-T therapy is that the patient's own T cells are extracted, multiplied, and modified and then re-infused into the patient. These modified T cells then seek out and destroy cancer cells. CAR-T therapies have remission rates of up to 94% in certain cancers. However, one of the downsides of CAR-T therapies is the high risk of a dangerous side effect known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

About CRS

CRS is caused by the activated T cells releasing massive amounts of cytokines and chemokines including IL-2 and IL-6 in the patient's body. These in turn cause a number of side effects including fever, hypoxia, nuerotoxicity and hypotension. These side effects can be severe enough to cause death. Treatment for CRS can include antibiotics, steroids, and anti-seizure medications. Tocilizumab, which is a IL-6 receptor antibody is another treatment that is reserved for serious cases of CRS.

Tocilizumab works by blocking IL-6 from binding to both cell-associated receptors and receptors in the blood. This is important because it blocks both the classical and trans signaling pathway. The trans signaling pathway occurs when IL-6 levels are extremely high and leads to a pro-inflammatory response, which is thought to be responsible for CRS.

Blood. 2014 Jul 10; 124(2): 188–195

The main drawback of using Tocilizumab in CRS patients is that it can actually causes an increase in IL-6 levels in the blood. As seen in the graph above, after Tocilizumab is given, IL-6 levels continue to rise for a period of time. This isn't an issue in most of the body because Tocilizumab blocks the receptors the IL-6 binds to, however Tocilizumab does not cross the blood brain barrier. The increased concentration of IL-6 in the blood can cause more IL-6 to cross the blood brain barrier and get into the cerebrospinal fluid where Tocilizumab can't block the receptors. These increased levels of have been associated with nuerotoxicity in CRS.

Where Multistem could have a role

Multistem, which is Athersys's (ATHX) main and essentially only clinical product, also has a role in IL-6. Unlike Tocilizumab Multistem does not block IL-6 receptors but actually decreases IL-6 levels in the body.

Source

The graph in the top left shows IL-6 levels in serum in a rat that has suffered a stroke. As shown Multistem significantly decreased the levels of IL-6 compared to a sham infusion four days after the stroke occurred. This leads me to believe Multistem and Tocilizumab could be used together to help treat severe cases of CRS involving nuerotoxicity.

Multistem would bring down levels of IL-6 while Tocilizumab would block the receptors for the IL-6 that remains in the blood. Lower levels of IL-6 mean less would enter the cerebrospinal fluid and exert their toxic effects on the brain. Lessening these toxicities would allow CAR-T therapies to become more prevalent and lead to better patient outcomes.

Current Studies

Athersys is basically a one-trick pony as far as drugs in development go. Multistem is their only product that is undergoing clinical trials so the company's success is tied directly to Multistem. On the bright side, Multistem has a theoretical broad scope of diseases it could be used for. Currently, Athersys has clinical trials in TBI, Stroke, MI, and ARDS planned or ongoing.

The ARDS trial will most likely be the next study to report results hopefully, by the end of the year. This study will be difficult to interpret for investors because of the small sample size and relative difficulty in quantifying ARDS outcomes. Management has stressed on conference calls that this study is primarily looking at safety but that is not a concern of mine since Multistem has been shown to be extremely safe. The key data Athersys will be taking away from this study is determining a dosing strategy for ARDS.

Look for Helios to use this data to help design their ARDS trial in Japan. Lastly because this study has only 36 patients, there will have to be huge differences between the placebo and active arm of the trial to achieve statistical significance. I personally will be looking at a few of the secondary endpoints. Ventilator-free days, ICU-free days, total length of hospital stay, all-cause mortality, and changes in levels of oxygenation will be the most interesting data points for me.

All the other indications Multistem is currently being studied for are extremely difficult to develop treatments for as well. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like data for the MI, Stroke, or TBI will be available until 2019 at the earliest. The company's fortunes completely ride on the success of Multistem in one of these trials. Their pipeline is completely invested in the success of Multistem and there is no backup plan.

Cash Position

The company has a moderately strong cash position with currently 53 million cash on hand and another 7.5 million due over the next few quarters from Helios. Athersys also receives small payments from RTI surgical depending on sales of RTI's map3 allograft. The company had about 10 million in expenses last quarter, which I expect to be pretty steady as the Stroke trial in Europe and the United States ramps up. Athersys should be fine until late 2019, but their cash position could improve considerably should a deal for China be finalized. Lastly, Athersys can tap its equity agreement with Aspire capital if it needs another funding source.

Cash Position

I continue to remain bullish on Athersys and believe it has one of the best risk/reward ratios in biotech. Part of my bullish sentiments are because I believe Multistem could be used for such a breadth of disease states, and CRS is another disease that makes sense clinically. Investors looking for catalysts this year will want to watch for when the company completes the previously mentioned ARDS study. Longer term the completion of the stroke trial in Japan is what could really drive this stock exceptionally higher. That doesn't change the fact that Athersys is an extremely risky stock and I would invest cautiously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.