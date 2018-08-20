Chinese Stocks: Buy, Hold Or Sell?

China will soon become the biggest economy and therefore I think that it is wise to invest in Chinese stocks, but do it carefully.

Introduction

A lot of my readers know that I have a few Chinese tech stocks in my portfolio. A lot of other Chinese stocks are on my watch list and in general I have been positive about this category of stocks for the long term. But with the growing tension between the US and China, a lot of those stocks have fallen considerably. As a result I get a lot of questions of readers: do I still believe in Chinese stocks? Should they sell or trim down their Chinese stocks? Or just hold and wait? Or maybe seize the opportunity to double down? In this article I will try to answer those questions.

My investment strategy

Before you can understand my answer fully, you should understand how I invest. The bottom line is always: for the long term. Now, some 'investors' see one or two years already as a long term, but I am talking real long term: ten, fifteen, twenty years or more.

One of the reasons that I invest for such long terms, is that I believe that long-term changes are easier to predict than short-term trends. It also takes out the emotion of investing: I basically buy and hold. Only in extreme circumstances I sell or trim. (That can be a change in leadership that I don't like, a scandal which touches the core of a company and its future or those kind of things.)

One of the advantages of buying for the very long term is that you will have a few multibaggers if you have picked your stocks well. And your losers will become very insignificant in your portfolio, both because they didn't do well and because your winners take up a big portion of your portfolio.

You needed to know this before I give my answer, because of this perspective my answer may be different than that of other writers.

The seeds of the trade war

The fall of the Chinese stocks actually started where most things start since Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the USA: on Twitter. The date: March 2nd, 2018.

The problem is that it is not as 'easy' as Trump wants us to believe. Especially not in these times. The world has become used to being one global economy. And in that economy, the richer countries are more service-focused, while the poorer countries are more manufacturing-focused. 90% of the US economy are services: information technology, finance, transportation, healthcare etc.

Now, the profits of the American steel and aluminium manufacturers will definitely go up, but also the prices of a lot of consumer goods: cars, washing machines, solar panels, beer and soda drinks (because of the more expensive cans) etc.

But the manufacturers are a minority of American businesses and they are the weaker part of the American economy. A lot of Asian countries have found out how they can produce quality at a massive scale, making it very difficult to compete on both price and quality.

The competitive advantage of the US is in services, because of the tradition that it needs: good education, a entrepreneur-friendly environment, access to venture capital etc. So why not focusing on the strengths then instead of focusing on the weaknesses?

Is a trade deficit bad?

The origin of the tariffs that have been imposed is the desire to reduce the trade deficit. But is that actually a bad thing, having a trade deficit?

The short answer is: we don't really know if it is a problem. It could be seen as bad (we are too dependent on other countries) or good (other countries are eager to invest in our strong American economy).

The best longer answer that I have comes from Greg Mankiw, economy professor at Harvard University:

My view is that the trade deficit is not a problem in itself but is a symptom of a problem. The problem is low national saving. Given that national saving is low, I am not eager for the trade deficit to disappear, because that would mean that domestic investment would need to fall to the low level of national saving. But I do think it would be good if the trade deficit were to disappear accompanied by an increase in national saving. (Greg Mankiw, Harvard)

Retaliation

Trump could be right in theory: you impose tariffs and your trade deficit could come back in balance. No more trading deficit. That is: if you are alone in the world... Of course Europe and Canada (the biggest steel and aluminium importers in the US) reacted with their own tariffs on American products and so did China. And that is one of the weak points of Trumps reasoning. A trade war with one country could maybe turn out ok, but against the whole world? The American economy and the consumers have more to lose than to win here.

Let history be a lesson

This scenario of imposing tariffs on foreign products to protect the American economy from a high trade deficit, has been tried before, by Herbert Hoover in 1930. And if you have to judge the effort that was made then the word 'catastrophic' would be picked before 'successful' by all observers.

(Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the USA)

Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930. The intention was to protect the American farming industry, but later the boundaries of the act were expanded to 20,000 products. Yes, the trade balance was better after a while, but the economy cratered, deepening the problems of the Great Depression. Some even say: causing the Great Depression altogether. Retaliations from other countries caused a 61% fall to the US export by 1933. Only in 1934, when the trade war was stopped by repealing the act, the economy started to grow again. So, while a solution seems simple (or 'easy') on paper, it is often not in reality and there are mostly only losers, as in a real war.

Not a real trade war yet

In this conflict the biggest loser wouldn't be China, but other economies in Asia: South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore. They are more dependent of export than China, with huge population and growing living standard.

But until now, I don't think there will be a full-blown trade war between the US and the rest. There is some barking back and forth and some minor consequences in the margin, but not a real trade war yet. Let's hope it stays that way and that a negotiated solution can be found. I hope and think that the US and China have enough common sense to avoid a trade war at any cost, because that would be disastrous for the world economy.

Falling Renminbi

One result of the tension is that the renminbi (the Chinese currency) has fallen quite a bit over the last months:

Chinese Yuan to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

That will certainly have its results. It will be a good thing for the Chinese export, exactly the opposite of what the tariffs wanted to attain.

But the falling renminbi will also show a negative impact for the Chinese companies that are available on the American stock exchanges and report in dollars. They might miss their analysts' targets and their stock prices might fall precipitously. This mechanism can create opportunities for those who invest for the long term, in my opinion.

But beware!

Before you pour all your money into Chinese stocks, you should know a few things. I am no fortune teller, so I don't know how the trade war will play out. There can be an agreement next week or next month, and in retrospect this could be the bottom then. It could be, but there is also a possibility that the trade war could become full-blown reality, no one knows.

Therefore I advise to scale into a diversified basket of quality Chinese stocks, but only for the very long term (at least ten years that means for me). If there is a real trade war coming, Chinese stocks (and all stocks for that matter) will drop like a rock. Just keep averaging down then. One day, sooner or later it will be over and the long-term trend will prevail.

The long-term trend: China will be the biggest economy soon

This tension will not stop China to become to the number one in global trade, if you like it or not. I have written about this in previous posts, but I think it is always very important to see the bigger picture. If you invest for the long term, you also should look at the long-term trends.

One such trend, which is inevitable, is that China will overtake the US in the near term (probably 2025) as the economic superpower in the world. This is the GDP growth of China in the last 10 years compared to that of the US:

US GDP data by YCharts

While the GDP growth of the US is considerable, that of China is much higher (and expected to keep growing at the same pace, as you see.)

The next chart looks forward more than 30 years, which makes it probably not 100% accurate, but still it shows the huge economic powers at work in the Chinese republic:

(Source: Business Insider)

It is expected that the Chinese GDP will overtake that of the US in 2025, only seven years from now. In 2050, the Chinese economy is expected to be 50% bigger than the second biggest economy, that of the US.

Accumulate now

Since the long-term trend is so obvious and investing is looking ahead, I think the conclusion is simple: you should invest in Chinese stocks. A lot of investors are scared to invest in Chinese stocks because of several reasons: accounting principles, counterfeit, the Chinese government interventions, stock frauds etc.

While some of those things are still true today (especially government interventions), a lot have to do with the past and with the perception that past has created. The accounting principles are getting better and better. Don't forget that a lot of the big Chinese companies are on foreign (American) stock exchanges and so they have to follow the higher bookkeeping principles that we apply. Therefore I think this is a great time to start or keep accumulating Chinese stocks now.

Go in gradually, diversify between some Chinese stocks and keep accumulating over the next few years, no matter what happens (unless some revolution breaks out or so, but that possibility is very, very, very tiny).

Whereas I believe in Chinese stocks for the long term, I think you should diversify your portfolio. I wouldn't go in for 100% of Chinese stocks. Diversification means you also diversify geographically. You should at least have stocks of the two biggest economies in the world, in my opinion. The balance of the several baskets is your personal decision.

Just as with any portfolio management decision, it also depends on your risk tolerance. If you think like me and you look at the very long term, you don't mind that your stock drops by 20% or more. I am always excited if the stock of a company I really believe in drops dramatically. I have already shown that by averaging down in Baozun (BZUN) and bying more Momo (MOMO) shares when they fell 20% or more after earnings.

But if you can't sleep because your stocks are in the red, then you should probably stay out of Chinese stocks now, because there is a considerable risk they fall further. In that case, I would advise to start hoarding cash that you can use once the relation between the two giants of economy have normalized.

Conclusion

Even though Trump would wants us to believe that a trade war is 'easy' it is not at all. History has shown that you should be very careful that the retaliation isn't worse than the tariffs that you put on products of other countries.

Because of the trade war and the falling yuan, there is a possibility that some Chinese stocks that trade on the American stock exchanges fall dramatically. For me that presents buying opportunities, but investors should scale in carefully, for the very long term and diversified enough.

