A Coffee Giant Roasting Up Growing Dividends And Future Catalysts To Fuel Profits

The past two years have been tough for Starbucks (SBUX) shareholders as the S&P 500 has continued to climb higher while Starbucks has traded in a sideways range. I have considered exiting my position in Starbucks multiple times, but I believe in the management team and their vision. For the past seven years Starbucks has generously grown their dividend and I believe increasing their foothold in China will provide the caffeine boost needed to get the market excited about Starbucks once again. Starbucks is a stock which you need to own and not trade as it will take time for their current strategy to reward shareholders. While shareholders are patient I believe Starbucks will continue to aggressively increase their dividend and become a top pick for income producing portfolios while brewing up returns for their investors.

The numbers are working but other opportunities are more exciting

A three-year chart of Starbucks vs. the S&P 500 is not what shareholders want to see in a bull market when many other opportunities have provided hefty returns. The S&P as an index without picking market darlings such as the FANG's has proven to be more lucrative.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

When you dissect the financials, it isn't as bleak of a story as the three-year chart looks. This is an organization which has increased their revenue from $16.45 billion in 2014 to $22.39 billion in 2017 while driving earnings from $2.07 billion in 2014 to $2.88 billion in 2017.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

While YOY from 2016 - 2017 may not be too impressive to label Starbucks as a growth company if you were to look inside these metrics it illustrates a company worth holding. Per their 2017 annual report Starbucks total net revenue increased roughly 5% while their consolidated operating income decreased to $4.1 billion from $4.2 billion. Earnings per share increased from $1.90 per share to $1.97 per share while Starbucks returned a total of $3.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks up from $3.2 billion in 2016.

China is the next frontier of growth for Starbucks

China has over one billion people and has the potential to be the largest profit center for Starbucks. According to the 2017 Starbucks annual report Starbucks had 1,540 company-operated stores and 1,396 licensed stores in China. In the 2018 Q3 earnings report for Starbucks they stated that they plan to build 600 net new stores annually over the next five years in Mainland China. This would expand their physical footprint to 6,000 locations across 230 cities by FY22 in China for Starbucks.

Alibaba recently announced that it would use Ele.me's delivery network to deliver Starbucks products throughout China. Starbucks currently controls 80% of the coffee market in China and this delivery partnership should help increase their market share in addition to the new locations they are opening. The Starbucks delivery partnership is critical for Alibaba to knock out of the park because it will represent a blueprint for them to replicate with restaurants and grocery stores throughout China. This delivery option represents a huge opportunity for Starbucks as well to increase their footprint and reach across China.

A dividend growth powerhouse

Starbucks is becoming a dividend powerhouse since implementing a dividend distribution to shareholders in 2010. The first quarterly distribution of $.05 has grown to $.36 per quarter currently. Over this nine-year period Starbucks has grown their dividend from $.20 to $1.44 per share on an annualized basis. The five-year growth rate of the Starbucks dividend is a stunning 23.87% with a payout ratio of 59.65% leaving more than enough room to continue this trend.

In all the interviews I have watched or articles I have read on Starbucks it isn't often they are classified as an enticing dividend play. These statistics shouldn't be ignored as they are a major reason I have kept my position in Starbucks for my dividend portfolio. I love when great companies continuously increase their dividend and grow their business. I believe that Starbucks will continue to reward shareholders with larger distributions annually. I am happy to collect my quarterly dividends and reinvest them while I wait for their long-term plan to come to fruition.

(Source: Dividend.com) (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Personal experiences why I love the coffee industry and the Starbucks brand

Working in NYC and living in one of the five boroughs I come across many coffee shops and locations that sell coffee. In my opinion, coffee is the number one legalized drug because so many people need it to function including me. On Friday morning I had a meeting with eleven people at 9:30 am. Of those eleven people, six people had coffee in front of them and three of the cups were from Starbucks. When you think about it 55% of the people attending the meeting were drinking their morning coffee and 50% of the coffee was from Starbucks. Here is the kicker, we offer free coffee to our employees as we have two industrial size machines on the floor I was on, yet people still purchased Starbucks on their way into the office.

Sticking with the office examples I see many people in the morning coming in with their Starbucks. I also know that at least two departments rotate who goes on coffee runs in the afternoon to Starbucks. I am going to start counting how many different people I see with Starbucks in my office throughout the day and when I am at meetings, but I would think from my observations it would be an accurate statement if I said of the people who drink coffee in the office at least 30% of the coffee consumed is from Starbucks.

I love the coffee industry for many reasons and I am mainly bullish on the industry as a whole because of an increasing population. It's just numbers, the more people there are the more opportunities for a cup of coffee to be purchased. Coffee is also versatile as many people require it in the morning but how about those nighttime rituals? When you go out to dinner the server will almost always ask if anyone at the table would like coffee or dessert. People go for a cup of coffee to meet up with friends, to meet someone for a date or to simply go somewhere to study or work. People drink coffee for many different reasons and unlike other things it is unlikely coffee will be replaced by something else.

My #1 Suggestion to fix bottlenecks within the physical locations

I happen to drink a lot of Starbucks and this is for three reasons. I live across from a Starbucks, I purchase ground Starbucks coffee to make when I am home and because I am a shareholder. I tend to invest in companies whose products or services I use. Since I am frequently in Starbucks I have a suggestion to fix their bottlenecks. I drink the same thing every time a venti Pike which is simply a regular cup of coffee. When I am online and the person ordering rattles off 6 things in a specialty drink such as a shot of this with two pumps of that dollar signs go off in my mind because I immediately think of increased revenue but get annoyed because I know their drink will take a decent amount of time to make. My suggestion would be to have a self-serving station for regular coffee. When you go into a 7-eleven you make your own coffee then pay for it. I would love to see a self-serving station where you pay for the size cup you want then make your coffee and go.

My reasoning behind this is that Starbucks needs to serve as many people as possible to generate as much revenue as possible. Long lines are deterrents and people will walk away if they feel the wait is too long or if they are in a hurry. If Starbucks implemented self-serving stations for regular coffee it would reduce the length or the lines enticing patrons to enter while decreasing the overall wait time for all customers. The mobile aspect is great but at the end of the day anyone can pour their own coffee and add milk or sugar to it and be on their way. I think Starbucks should implement this in a few locations and see if it adds value. I believe it will help Starbucks serve more people and generate increased profits and revenue.

Headwinds and a diminishing moat for Starbucks

As much as I love Starbucks they have headwinds in the industry. Trendy independent coffee shops are eating away at Starbucks profits while e-commerce has completely changed the coffee industry. I have a three-block walk to my office from the subway in NYC. On that walk which is in a straight line I pass two Starbucks, one Dunkin Donuts, two trendy coffee houses, two food trucks which sell coffee and three deli's / cafe's where people can buy coffee. In metropolitan areas there is no shortage of coffee options. The competition is defiantly increasing as there are more options in the coffee space.

Another trend which is becoming increasingly popular is specialty coffee roasters such as Caveman Coffee, Onnit and Black Rifle Coffee. These companies are direct to consumer with a growing social media presence and advertising on unconventional avenues such as podcasts. The Joe Rogan Experience has 3,159,206 subscribers just on YouTube this doesn't include downloads for his podcast on iTunes or Stitcher Radio. Companies such as Caveman Coffee are skipping brick and mortar and growing their consumer base through their relationships with individuals such as Joe Rogan. They can create quality coffee and go direct to the consumer while developing a whole brand around their coffee including apparel, tumblers, mugs and home brewing options such as French and Aeropress. The days of needing retail to have a successful business are over and this is translating into the coffee industry now. Every bag these specialty retailers sell is one less bag sold through a Starbucks location or at a supermarket.

Conclusion

I believe Starbucks has positioned themselves for exceptional future growth which will generate profits for shareholders. Starbucks has phenomenal brand recognition and is firing on all cylinders in the coffee market which in my opinion will never evaporate. The potential for revenue and profits from China can exceed their business in the US which is a great reason to get bullish on Starbucks. Starbucks is becoming an income seeker dream with nine consecutive years of dividend growth while growing the dividend on average 23.87% over the past five years. From a growth aspect Starbucks has a huge catalyst in China and the partnership with Alibaba should help accelerate revenue and profits in the region. At the end of the day Starbucks has it all from future growth to secure growing dividends. I am long Starbucks and am very happy to hold my shares and reinvest the dividends while I wait for the China play to pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.