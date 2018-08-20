CVS Health's Risks Mounting

By The Valuentum Team

For those that may not know us, we take a different view on stocks than what may be widely held in the investment community. With the news that President Donald Trump has asked the SEC to perhaps change the reporting schedule for companies to half-year from quarter, it is apparent that many continue to play the earnings "game." Basically, the earnings "game" is one in which investors try to anticipate whether a company will beat or miss revenue/earnings estimates or guide above or below consensus for forward periods.

We, on the other hand, like to view stocks as businesses. Over time, we think that the best operating businesses will ultimately see the most equity value appreciation, regardless of what analyst expectations are on the stock in any given quarter. Though it seems so logical to us, we don't think investors should really care if a company misses earnings by a penny or two (or more). If the company's competitive advantages, operational prowess, and earnings growth trajectory are still intact after the report, it might still be a solid investment opportunity. We tend not to care too much about quarterly earnings

The logic behind the earnings game just doesn't make sense to us either. If a company keeps missing earnings estimates, for example, into perpetuity, will its stock go to $0? Absolutely not. It just means the analysts are being too optimistic relative to what the company can achieve (is it the company's miss or the analyst's miss?). But what if a company keeps beating estimates; will it keep going up forever? It shouldn't. We're disappointed so many mom-and-pop investors get lured into this way of near-term thinking, but it's quite understandable. For one, when market onlookers turn on the news, what they see is that a stock has popped on "better-than-expected" earnings, so it's easy to associate one with the other. But such moves are only temporary (it's mostly traders looking to capitalize on value resets), as stocks generally migrate toward their intrinsic value over time.

At the end of the day, we think valuation is the most important investment consideration. In some ways, it may be the only consideration for many an investor, as to paraphrase Warren Buffett, the term value investing is redundant. The estimate of what a company is worth is the culmination of all fundamental and qualitative analysis, quantified in one output to be compared against the stock price. Though CVS Health (CVS) faces a number of challenges, we think the company is trading below our estimate of its intrinsic value on the basis of our discounted cash flow model. We value shares at $80 each, and while we've been wrong about this one in the past, the company could still represent a good value. The risks of the CVS Health story are mounting, however, and we'll cover those in detail in this note.

CVS Health At A Glance

The 2007 merger of CVS Corp. and Caremark created the largest pharmacy health care provider in the US. The company has more than 9,600 retail locations and operates in 98 of the top 100 US drugstore markets. Its PBM business serves more than 80 million plan members. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Rhode Island.

CVS has agreed to acquire Aetna (AET) for a total transaction value of $77 billion, which includes debt assumption. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018, and the US Department of Justice does not plan to challenge the deal. Synergies of $750 million are expected in year 2 after closing.

The deal with Aetna will bring on an additional $45 billion in debt, resulting in pro forma leverage of ~4.6x at closing. Deleveraging will be a priority as management targets a low 3x adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. Aetna brings a number of strengths including its consumer health and engagement model and leading health financing program, but we're not sold on the defensive move.

CVS Health's integrated model includes both pharmacies and medical clinics, enabling the firm to gain a greater share of health care spending. The power of this integrated model has created a sustainable competitive advantage highlighted by the growth of CVS/pharmacy's share of its own PBM's retail network claims.

We like CVS' business model, but efforts to reduce prescription drug costs and pharmacy reimbursement rates could impact long-term profitability. Amazon's (AMZN) recent purchase of online pharmacy PillPack means a material price competition may follow if it is able to scale the business effectively.

CVS Health's Dividend Cushion will be impacted by the $45 billion in new debt it expects to take on in the Aetna transaction. Management expects to flatline dividends to help deleverage following the deal. Here's more of what we say about the company in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths CVS is a powerhouse. The company has more than 9,600 retail pharmacies, more than 1,100 walk-in clinics, and is a top PBM with 80+ million plan members. We like CVS’ focus on high-return, value-enhancing projects and especially its annual operating-profit growth target of 7%-9%, but the planned merger with Aetna could change these targets in addition to adding significant debt to the balance sheet. Dividend growth has been tabled for the time being as management expects to undertake a substantial deleveraging initiative following the Aetna deal. Free cash flow generation has been more than sufficient in covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations in recent years, but excess cash returned to shareholders may be limited in the near term. Potential Weaknesses Secular trends, including the demand for prescriptions from an aging population, will offer nice growth in the coming decades, but competition is fierce and client demand for lower prices could pressure margins. Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) are key rivals in the retail drugstore and pharmacy services (PBM), respectively, and Amazon could make a splash in the industry in coming years. Acquisitions have become an increasingly more important part of its business of late. Long-term debt was ~$22.2 billion at the end of 2017, but the firm expects to add $45 billion in new debt in the Aetna deal. It will table share repurchases and dividend growth to help it deleverage until it hits an adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in the low 3x range.

Conclusion

Though we've highlighted CVS as a stock trading below our estimate of its intrinsic value, we don’t expect to return to highlighting the company as an idea in either simulated newsletter portfolio in the foreseeable future. Meaningful long-term threats to its business remain in place, and its balance sheet will be materially deteriorated upon the closing of the Aetna deal, a feature we typically look to avoid, particularly as it relates to a healthy dividend growth profile. Lackluster near-term performance expectations only add to the negativity surrounding the company.

We currently value shares at $80 each, and the stock yields ~2.9% as of this writing to go along with a tight Dividend Cushion ratio of ~1. We expect its Dividend Cushion ratio to be severely impacted by the meaningful increase in its net debt load once the Aetna deal closes, highlighting the long-term risks to the payout associated with a massive debt load. We've been wrong for being excited about CVS Health in the past (given our once triple-digit fair value estimate and it being a 9-rated consideration), but shares are still worth watching, in our view.

