Granite Oil: Not Worth Your Money For Now

The dividend is kept, for better or for worse.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GXO.

All hopes for Granite Oil bulls came crashing down in the last weeks.

Granite has seen its fair share of challenges. Let's revisit some of the most concerning challenges for shareholders, namely a depressurizing reservoir, debt creep, price realization, a constantly changing development plan, and finally, the current review of strategic alternatives.

Well spacing issues

The damage to the reservoir was more critical than previously thought in Q3 2017. See what we learned back in November.

"In 2017, the Company tested further down‐spacing, with infill drilling on 100 and 133 meter intervals. These wells initially tested at rates comparable to wells drilled on 200 meter spacing, and while economic, have proved to be less productive over time." - Granite Oil Press Release, November 9, 2017

Nothing more. Then, in May 2018:

"The Company has successfully minimized the impact of the 100 meter spacing wells in this test area, shallowing declines and starting to recover reservoir pressure. Granite is currently re-injecting all of its gas under the EOR scheme and is well positioned to take advantage of seasonally low gas prices with recent and planned well conversions set to re-pressurize key parts of its Bakken oil pool." - Granite Oil Press Release, May 10, 2018

And finally:

"This marks a positive return in production performance since the Company observed pressure interference and decreased performance associated with the 100 m spacing wells tested during the first half of 2017. Granite has taken a number of steps to optimize pool performance and EOR efficiency associated with these 2017 wells to mitigate pressure interference and continues to repressurize affected portions of the pool. These steps included abandoning one well and shutting in production from a number of others, with estimated reduced total volumes of 80 bbls/d." - Granite Oil Press Release, August 9, 2018

The net impact is 80 barrels per day. It seems inconsequential at first sight. However, precious capital was wasted. Each of those wells cost in the millions. At the very least, the company avoided a disaster.

Debt creep

Debt is now a problem at C$47M as the credit facility has a self-imposed cap of C$50M.

The credit facility will be reviewed by the end of August. The credit facility won't be changed, as stated in the Q2 2018 MD&A. Current market conditions simply aren't favorable.

"Indications are that the borrowing base and availability under the facility will remain unchanged following the review and that the next borrowing base review will be the annual review scheduled for April 2019."

Financials are therefore under great stress with just under C$3M of liquidity left. The company claims it can maintain current debt of C$47M through the end of the year. This means cash flow from operations will cover the hedging cost of C$4M for the rest of the year and the capital expenditures.

Granite has no choice to pay for the bad hedges in place. Therefore, the company will have to delay drilling. The company may not even drill a well for the rest of the year unless oil differentials in Western Canada return to normal.

This decrease in capital expenditures will however decrease average oil production in H2 2018 by 10% from Q2 2018.

Price realization

Granite is affected by the widening WTI/WCS differential despite producing medium oil. Indeed, its oil is mixed with the Bow River oil stream, which is mostly tied to WCS.

To offset this widening differential, Granite began looking for alternatives since late 2017, early 2018, announcing in May an increase in pricing of up to a $5 per barrel by selling oil directly to a local refinery.

The result of the one-month trial has had much less upside than previously thought, with a net price increase of C$1 per barrel. The reference to net price increase probably refers to higher realized prices offset by increased transportation costs, namely by rail.

Such a modest upside to rice realization means the company will still be mostly tied to the fate of the WTI/WCS oil differential in the short term.

Development plan

Source: Granite Oil August 2018 Presentation

The development plan outlined in the August presentation finally has conservative and fair assumptions compared to other plans previously outlined by management, namely a high WTI/WCS differential and low WTI oil prices.

This table is really telling. First, management won't cut the dividend even if it means a very high payout ratio. Second, it won't pay back debt in the long term. Management is probably hoping for higher oil prices down the road. Building a business plan based on hope of higher oil prices with that kind of leverage isn't prudent, to say the least.

It also outlines that management has no fix idea in mind of how to develop the oil pool, except for keeping the absurd dividend, no matter the cost. Indeed, through all those revisions of the development plans, from May 2017 to early 2018, to last Friday's development plan, one thing is constant, and it's the insane amount of money spent to give cash to shareholders. Oil production and capital expenditures are decreasing by the month.

Strategic alternatives

Granite started a process to review strategic alternatives on March 20, 2018. My price target was detailed in a previous article, being of C$4.00 to C$4.50 per share.

In my opinion, Granite is unlikely to find a buyer, let alone have an offer this high. The current environment in Canadian oil is very unfavorable. Raging River, one of the best oil companies of the oil patch, was put for sale in early 2018. The best management could do is an all-stock merger with Baytex Energy at a small premium.

Furthermore, even though the pressurization of the reservoir is resolved, no buyer will risk this much money without seeing the performance of the asset in the next couple of months.

Revisiting previous conclusion

Let's revisit my conclusion in my previous Granite article in February 2018.

"Despite all the noise, and the pain to experience back-to-back drops, remember all the good reasons why you own the stock: The Bakken oil pool (which was discovered by current management) has just begun development: There is still a lot of oil to be pumped. Despite trickling higher, debt is still under control. Granite owns all the infrastructure. Netbacks are very high, easily in the top of the Canadian oil patch, despite the company's small size. Development was focused on infrastructures in the last years. The growth in production is expected in 2018. I added modestly yesterday, thinking the worst was done. I was in for another surprise Tuesday morning. I will add if the stock drops again."

What has changed:

Still true. Debt is now a problem. There is no more credit available as debt increased C$7M since Q4 2017. Still true. Still true. However, a bad hedge book will continue to decrease netbacks in the short term. Production is expected to decline because of lower drilling activity.

I concluded I would add if the stock drops again. I won't. A declining production, coupled with high debt and decreasing liquidity, is very dangerous.

The current development plan leaves no margin of error should oil prices decline from current levels, or should WCS remains deeply discounted versus WTI prices. Worse, the forecasted free cash flow, net of dividends, is barely positive. In other words, there is no plan to pay back debt, except for higher WTI oil prices.

The credit facility is drawn at 94%, the hedge book is draining cash, and the widening differential is clearly limiting price realization gains. In my opinion, the reasonable action would be to cut the dividend and save over C$9M of cash each year.

I believe the stock has limited upside in the current plan presented by management, namely because the dividend is maintained. I sold my entire position last week, and I bought back Gear Energy. Gear fell heavily last week, despite being stronger than most junior oil companies, namely because of low leverage and higher exposure to light oil prices.

I will keep a close look to Granite Oil nonetheless.

