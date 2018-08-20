Magnolia: Q2 2018 Update - Eagle Ford Cash Cow

Second Quarter Beat Our Expectations:

Eagle Ford player Magnolia (MGY), recently converted from the SPAC TPG Pace, provided second quarter select item updates last week. It was an expectations beat of the two Street analysts that we know of publishing numbers on the name with volumes of 49.6 BOEpd (61% oil), rising 7% sequentially to land the quarter above their previous full-year guidance. Volumes would have been higher without temporary 3rd party facilities constraints. Realized oil prices were strong, registering a $2.61 premium to WTI (a nice change of pace from the recently expanded differentials recorded by all of the Permian Players). Implied EBITDA margins were nearly $40/BOE which is among the best reports of the quarter in the upstream space. We expect the 3Q18 report to follow a more normal (full disclosure) pattern with a conference call and we expect increased analyst focus on this name between now and then.

Karnes (Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk) - Karnes County, their core of core acreage, was the primary production driver rising nearly 12% sequentially, outperforming company expectations. Both the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk are high rate and extremely oil here. They recently highlighted that Austin Chalk results are coming in exceptionally strong here with 5-month payouts at current economics.

- Karnes County, their core of core acreage, was the primary production driver rising nearly 12% sequentially, outperforming company expectations. Both the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk are high rate and extremely oil here. They recently highlighted that Austin Chalk results are coming in exceptionally strong here with 5-month payouts at current economics. Giddings Field - Austin Chalk - Volumes were flat sequentially (in part due to a temporary 3rd party issue), but they are noting recent wells that are easily outperforming expectations (biggest Austin Chalk oil wells in the play to-date as Magnolia applies modern fracs - four recent wells, one over 60,000 barrels of oil (oil only) 60 days in and one well with cumulative volumes over 75,000 two months in). They are simply in some of the highest three-month cumulative production acreage within the greater Giddings field area and that's bearing out in the well performance. These wells are in the center of the field and are far superior in terms of 30-day IP (roughly 3x per 1,000') to offset operators straddling their position to the southwest and northeast. Also, note that the wells continue to clean up longer than many are accustomed to with IP30s of the 4 wells averaging 1,596 BOEpd but IP90s higher at 1,827 BOEpd. They plan to add a second rig here in 2019.

Guidance Moves Up as Does Our Confidence:

Magnolia increased 2018 volume guidance to 50.0 MBOEpd (up 27%) vs. prior guidance of 45.6 MBOEpd (up 16% YoY). This is above Street.

Based upon our $65 oil and $3 natural gas deck, we put 2018 EBITDA at $640 million ($35 / BOE) in 2018.

We expect significant free cash generation in both 2018 and 2019 as noted in the cheat sheet below.

Balance Sheet Remains Bullet Proof and Is Set To Stay That Way:

$300 million in net debt, yielding a roughed into net debt to 2Q18 annualized EBITDA multiple (they have not reported quarterly EBITDA yet) of just 0.4x. Given expected continued significant under-spend this year and next, we see the multiple improving in 2018 (barring share repurchases or tactical bolt ons).

Nutshell:

We see the name as too cheap. 2019 Volume Guidance was previously issued at 49 MBOEpd (about 8% over prior 2018 guidance but now essentially flat). While the company did not update 2019 guidance with this release, we see a 10% initial target (55 MBOEpd) based upon well outperformance as a likely goal post for 2019 when they re-guide as the legacy Karnes acreage continues to outperform and Giddings makes more of a contribution in the new year with the addition of a second rig. We would not be shocked to see a revision to Magnolia's preliminary 2019 guidance prior to year end (before the 3Q call would make sense as they make the rounds of the various late summer/early fall energy focused conferences). Based upon a $60 and $3.25 deck, this yields 2019 EBITDA of $675 mm (utilizing what we view as overtly conservative thoughts on per unit costs) for a forward metric of 5.2x at a $13 share price. A $65 and $3.25 deck yields EBITDA of $735 mm for a forward multiple of 4.8x. Given EBITDA on the midpoint of the two cases approaching double their expected 2019 capital program, we would expect to see bolt-ons and potential share repurchases next year. Furthermore, a further $2/BOE operating cost reduction (which we have not modeled) would add nearly $40 million in EBITDA and shave the TEV/19E EBITDA multiple by a further 0.3x. We own the name, see it as under-followed and exceedingly cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.