The ECB May Not End Its Bond Buying Program So Easily

The ECB pledged to stop buying bonds in December, around the same time that many are speculating the Fed will end its balance sheet reduction program.

Italian 10Y yields are back up to 4-year highs, and interest payments on Italy's debt take up an amazing 30% of the Italian government budget already.

The effective fed funds rate just ticked back up to 1.92% Friday with analysts already warning of the end of the Fed's balance sheet reduction program by year end.

In December, the European Central Bank is scheduled to end its bond buying program. Even though the possibility of scuttling that plan is not being discussed yet, I believe there is a decent probability that come December, the ECB may change its mind either before the program ends, or else shortly after and quickly restart it. Here’s why. Let’s start back at the Federal Reserve.

On Friday, the effective federal funds rate, which has been locked at 1.91% since June 26, just ticked back up again to 1.92%. Counting single basis points can seem like splitting hairs, but this is a big deal. 1.92% is within 3 basis points of the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), which was set at 1.95% as of the last rate hike. If the effective rate goes over 1.95%, then banks will be incentivized to loan out their excess reserves into the economy rather than hold them inert at the Fed. 3 basis points is the closest that the effective rate has ever come to the IOER.

In order to bring the rate back down, the Federal Reserve must increase bank reserve levels by buying bonds like they usually do, which means more pressure on their balance sheet reduction program. Credit Suisse analysts believe that the Fed will end its balance sheet reduction by the end of this year according to Bloomberg. If and when it does, the dollar index is going to take a hit, the Euro will rally, and emerging market currencies will likely have a relief rally.

On that topic, though I’m not in the camp that believes that Federal Reserve balance sheet reduction is what’s causing the emerging market currency collapse, it is a catalyst. The cause is much looser monetary policy than the Fed’s in the emerging markets whose currencies are collapsing. If this wasn’t the case, Fed balance sheet reduction wouldn’t have catalyzed such turmoil. Stop the balance sheet reduction and EM currencies currently under stress like the Lira, Indian Rupee, Brazilian Real and the Rand are poised to rally hardest. This makes dollar bear funds like (UDN) and EM currency spots like (INR) a decent bet towards November/December. Dollar bear ETFs would be safer, and a Rupee play would be riskier with higher return.

The last time the effective fed funds rate hit 1.92% in late June, it stayed there for 5 days. Let’s see what happens this time.

Moving to Europe, we have 10Y bond yields in Italy back up at 4 year highs on a combination of Turkish jitters and the recent bridge collapse tragedy.

A tragedy like a bridge collapse, while horrific, should really not be a bond-market-moving event. Apparently it is now, after Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria, as reported by Bloomberg, was quoted as saying in the aftermath of the collapse that “public investment in infrastructure is a priority of the current government for which there will be no budgetary constraints.” The word "no budgetary constraints" did not sit well with Italian debt holders. If we want to get technical, Italy hasn’t really had budgetary constraints on much of anything since joining the Eurozone.

One could argue that the falling Turkish Lira and Italian exposure to Turkish debt is what has pushed yields higher, and that when the Lira stabilizes, so will Italian interest rates. Problem is, the Lira has recovered about 14% versus the dollar since August 14th, and Italian rates are still moving higher. The spread between German and Italian yields is back up to 5-year highs at 273 basis points.

As you can see from the chart above, the spread did not fall back down as the Lira bounced back over the last few days. What looks to be happening is that debt markets are looking for excuses to sell Italian debt, but not buying any news of relief.

But so what if Italian yields creep up a bit? What’s a few basis points? Actually, each creep up in borrowing costs is far from trivial. Here are the numbers. The Italian government already pays €93.3 billion in annual debt service costs, which is about 30% of total 2017 government spending and 18% of government revenues over the last 12 months. In the United States, interest expense is only 7.4% of the budget, for now. If it were anywhere near 30% we’d probably have a panic in the Treasury market.

Here’s where we get back to the ECB. Since Europe knows the ECB is still there and it could quell the panic theoretically by stepping in, there is no panic in Italy yet. That might not be the case if the ECB fully ends its bond buying program as it pledges to do. In the mean time, I expect Italian rates to keep climbing. The only real relief would be the ECB announcing the surprise continuation of its bond buying program beyond December. This seems remote now, but it could become a real possibility especially if the Fed announces the cessation of its own balance sheet shrinking program at around the same time, as Credit Suisse believes is likely. That would push the Euro higher, giving the ECB the cover to extend its own bond buying program. There would be extra incentive for the ECB to step in if Italian rates keep climbing into December.

They would probably crater in the short term if the ECB reverses its pledge, and another round in the race to the bottom in currencies will have begun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.