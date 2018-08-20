What Lenders Don't Understand About PHI, Inc.: A Money-Good Bond With An 18.5% YTM

Company Description

PHI is a helicopter operator with two principal segments, Air Medical, or AM, and oil & gas (O&G). The AM segment, which is essentially air ambulances, is healthy and strongly cash flow positive. The O&G segment, which facilitates crew change operations for offshore oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico and Australia, is loaded with valuable assets, but troubled when it comes to cash flow.

Bad Optics for Debt Refinance....

PHI is having trouble refinancing its March 2019 debt. The company is seeking to borrow $600 million, but has only $70 million of trailing EBITDA. CAPEX requirements are roughly $30 million in 2018, leaving only $40 million of cash flow to service a $600 million borrowing.

The company has $1.07 billion of tangible book value assets other than cash - mostly these are helicopters, spare parts, and accounts receivable - against $557 million of net debt. While this appears at first to be reasonably good asset coverage, it includes an estimated $600 million of helicopters which are configured for offshore O&G operations. These aircraft are substantially oversupplied to the market as a result of the pullback in offshore drilling, and they cannot be sold for anything close to book value. Applying a 50% haircut to the O&G configured aircraft reduces the asset base to roughly $750 million.

Lending to PHI cannot be justified using trailing EBITDA and cannot be justified using the value of the helicopters in a liquidation. Yet as I will argue below, the situation is far less grim than it appears, and the bonds are virtually certain to be paid in full and ahead of schedule.

HOW THINGS GOT TO THIS POINT

PHI's management is honorable and capable, but they are also somewhat isolated, and in my opinion they don't "get" Wall Street. That is not to say there's an IQ problem. PHI's CEO, Al Gonsoulin, has made a fortune for himself, and he runs a business that any customer or competitor will tell you is one of the premier operators in terms of service and safety. Mr. Gonsoulin and his team are smart businesspeople, but I don't think they have a good understanding of how credit analysts think. A lack of transparency has resulted, and has caused buy-side analysts to walk away without understanding the company.

The debt cannot be refinanced using trailing numbers as a basis, and the company has refused as a matter of principal to provide forward looking estimates. This is too bad, because the forward looking EBITDA is clearly meaningfully higher than $70 million, in part because the company will be able to return idle leased aircraft - a run rate annual savings of $8.3 million by 2020 and $25 million per year by 2024 - and in part because they continue to put idle aircraft on contract. Over the past year the number of S92 heavy helicopters (very expensive machines) sitting on the ground and earning nothing has fallen from 12 to 5, and management has said this number will go to zero within the next 12 months. I think they have an excellent chance at $90 million of EBITDA in 2019 and $100 million in 2020. Future CAPEX needs are far less than trailing CAPEX, and $15 million annually is a reasonable estimate if the company is careful.

Because they haven't historically been as open with investors as most companies are, few people on the Street are familiar with them. PHI is asking credit analysts to do a ton of work to get up to speed for a relatively small loan, and they won't provide guidance. To make it even more challenging, analysts who cover health care and analysts who cover O&G are not the same people, and there's no such thing as a healthcare analyst who isn't terrified of O&G credit risk.

None of this would matter if they had $90 million of trailing EBITDA, because credit analysts would just plug that into their models. But since it's forward EBITDA, it requires a different level of understanding. And since so many analysts have been burned recently by O&G, there's a lot of career risk associated with being wrong again. It's one thing to be wrong when everyone else is, but it's quite another to invest when the trailing metrics say you shouldn't, and you don't even have guidance from management that you can plug into a model. Ordinary, nice, plain-vanilla bond analysts would therefore have to step out from the herd and take significant career risk to recommend lending money to PHI.

That leaves the company somewhat at the mercy of the sharks, who in my view are looking to extract huge returns. Negotiations are underway now, with the company reportedly offering a 3 year term loan at LIBOR + 750. Despite the high rate, the deal has yet to close, and the bond market is spooked.

Bad Optics, But Good Bonds

I said earlier that new lending cannot be justified using trailing EBITDA or using the value of the helicopters in a liquidation. Yet, from my view, the proposed loans have a nearly zero chance of going bad, and at 750 + LIBOR they are an absolute bargain. The reason the loans are safe is because PHI's business segments can be sold for far more than the net debt. This is not to say that PHI is planning to sell these segments, any more than they are planning to liquidate all the aircraft. That's not what's most material. What is material is that if it's necessary to protect the loans, the segments can be sold, and that makes PHI creditworthy.

The First Margin of Safety: A Sale of the Air Medical Segment

The air medical segment is healthy and strongly cash flow positive, with about $50 million of TTM EBITDA. Two private equity firms are attempting to roll up the air medical space in the U.S., and PHI's air medical is the third largest in the country. In 2017 the largest air medical operator, Air Methods, was taken private for 8.7x EBITDA. At that same multiple PHI's AM segment would sell for $435 million, which you can compare to $557 million of net debt.

While the AM segment generates a lot of cash, it only holds about a third of the company's book value. If AM were sold, the remaining company would have $120 million of net debt against $700 million of tangible asset value, including $110 million of accounts receivable from Shell, BP, and other giant oil company customers. Even applying a 50% haircut to this, the asset coverage is roughly 3x net debt. I estimate the remaining company at $40 million of 2019 EBITDA and $10 million of ongoing CAPEX needs, leaving a full $30 million of cash flow to pay interest on $120 million of net debt.

The Second Margin of Safety: A Sale of the O&G Segment

Based on the most recent quarterly run rate, an acquirer of PHI's O&G (and Technical services) segment would add an incremental $60 million of annual EBITDA in 2019. Here I assume that PHI's unallocated corporate costs - headquarters, basically - would be eliminated as a synergy, and that another $10 million of costs could be cut by combining air bases, many of which are running at much less than full capacity due to the offshore drilling slowdown. With ongoing annual O&G segment CAPEX needs of about $10 million, this leaves $50 million of cash flow to pay interest and provide a return for an acquirer.

Let's consider the economics for an acquirer who buys the company for a sum equal to its net debt, $557 million. If 5x EBITDA can be borrowed at 8%, that leaves $300 million of debt and $257 million of equity. FCF in 2019 will be $26 million, a 10% cash on cash return on the $257 million of equity.

However, the deal is actually a bargain. The reason is that PHI currently pays $35 million per year in above market-rate leases. As the leases come due, starting in 2019 and completing in 2024, the helicopters can be returned if they are not needed, or the aircraft can be re-leased at current market rates, which are less than half what PHI is paying now. This means that over time EBITDA and FCF will rise simply due to the expiration of high rate leases. Everything else equal, and assuming no growth or recovery in offshore at all, acquired FCF would rise to about $45 million by 2024. Thus, the cash on cash yield to an acquirer begins at about 10% in 2019 and rises to 17.5% in 2024, all without any recovery in offshore O&G, which will someday provide a huge upside.

The Third Margin of Safety: The CEO Owns 22% of the Stock

If we add $435 million to $557 million, we get roughly $1 billion of sale value for the two operating segments. Selling either segment will almost certainly be sufficient by itself to guarantee that the current bonds are good, but what guarantees that the company's CEO will act to protect the value of the bonds? Since Mr. Gonsoulin owns 22% of the stock, he is well incentivized to make sure that the value of his equity is preserved, and to do that he has to make sure the bonds get paid. If that means he needs to sell one or both operating segments, he will.

The Fourth Margin of Safety: The Bonds are Senior to the Leases

While I consider it extremely unlikely, if the company did enter bankruptcy the leases can all be broken. In fact, that happened in 2016 at a competitor, CHC. If the leases were broken, and the aircraft were re-leased at current market rates, this would add about $20 million to annual EBITDA in the O&G segment.

This results in $80 million of acquired EBITDA even without any recovery in O&G, which will someday provide a huge upside. I seriously doubt the segment would be sold for less than 7x EBITDA (it's worth much more than that), but even at 7x that's $560 million, enough to pay off the entirety of the net debt.

The math for an acquirer would be fantastic at 7x EBITDA. Let's suppose once again that 5x EBITDA can be borrowed at 8%, and that the acquirer would borrow $400 million and invest another $160 million of equity. Pre-tax FCF would be $38 million, a cash on cash yield of 23.75% in year one.

Stock, Bonds, or Term Loans?

Conclusion

PHI bonds currently trade at an 18.5% YTM, but there's almost no risk that they won't get paid. The most likely outcome is that the refinancing will succeed, and the bonds will be called at par. Failing that, CEO Al Gonsoulin, who owns 22% of the company's equity, is well incentivized to protect the value of his equity, and if that means selling one or both of the company's operating segments, he will do that. A sale of even one of the operating segments will be enough to guarantee that the bonds are paid at par.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHIIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.