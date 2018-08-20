Boot Barn: Proceed With Caution

However, it appears to me the bull case is already priced in and that investors should proceed with caution.

A gargantuan rally

Boot Barn (BOOT) has been on fire lately. The stock was trading for six bucks last summer but today, is approaching $30. I've been cautious on the name in 2018 given the sizable increase in the valuation, but the business' momentum is undeniable. The company reported Q1 earnings recently and shares are off to the races again, complete with analyst price target boosts, but again, I think BOOT has overstayed its welcome when it comes to the rally.

A stellar Q1 report and investors take notice

Total sales in Q1 were up 16%, driven by new stores and an 11.6% increase in comp sales. BOOT is not only opening new stores, but also taking full advantage of the favorable trend in consumer spending, particularly with respect to apparel. Gross margins rose markedly as well, increasing from 29.7% to 31.8%. BOOT said gains in margins were from a 140bps boost in merchandise margin and a 70bps gain from leverage in occupancy and buying costs. The company is in the midst of a virtuous cycle where higher comp sales boost pricing power and leverage down operating costs, and the results are rather spectacular.

SG&A costs fell 50bps as well for the same reason, helping to drive operating margins from 3.8% to 6.1%. That's a tremendously impressive gain to be sure and in particular, in a quarter that is typically somewhat weak for BOOT due to seasonality. A lower tax rate helped to push earnings up from 3 cents in last year's Q1 to 24 cents this year. Shares continued their rise following the report and are still very near their high. In short, this was an outstanding quarter with a lot of good news.

Too much priced in

BOOT boosted guidance for earnings per share this year to a midpoint of $1.09 from the prior range of $0.97. That's a huge guidance boost and one that I certainly wasn't expecting, but the stock was fairly expensive before the boost and remains so today. The current price is 25 times the midpoint of the new guidance range, which is quite pricey by any standard. Earnings should grow roughly 40% this year but keep in mind that significant portion of that growth is due to a lower tax rate.

Moving forward, BOOT should see low double-digit revenue growth as it combines new stores and mid-single digit comp sales growth. Margins are still moving higher and assuming BOOT can continue that momentum, earnings could grow in the mid-teens range for the medium term. Given that the chain is still quite small, it has plenty of room to continue to grow. The story for the bulls, however, is predicated upon the continuation of tremendous comp sales growth. Without that, the bull case falls apart because BOOT won't be able to achieve the margin growth it needs to support the current price. To put it simply, BOOT needs the constant leverage provided by higher comp sales in order to boost operating margins. While I'm not ruling it out, this growth is already assumed to occur, something which I'm not willing to do. BOOT was clearly too cheap in the past few quarters but today, that sentiment has moved too far to the bullish side. To be clear, it isn't that I think the story is dead, but I do think the entire thing has already been included in the stock price, leaving little potential upside from a valuation perspective.

BOOT's niche position in retail means it has little competition on a large scale, but that also means it will never be a mass market retailer. This necessarily limits potential growth given that many markets won't support a western wear chain. In other words, the potential runway for growth is relatively small.

While comp sales are flying today, keep in mind that whenever a company produces enormous gains like what we've seen from BOOT lately, they become part of the comparable base the next time around. BOOT will have a very difficult time maintaining anything close to the eye-popping numbers it produced in Q1. It isn't impossible, but assuming double-digit gains will carry on into the stratosphere is a risky gamble.

BOOT can certainly hit the high teens when it comes to earnings growth moving forward. Total revenue growth should continue in the area of 10% and I still see more margin upside, so let's call it 15% to 18% earnings growth over the medium term. This assumes continued comp sales gains in the mid-single digits as well as a moderate level of margin growth, which seems reasonable given current momentum.

However, even if we assume 18% earnings growth, which would robust indeed, BOOT is pricing in a lot of growth today at 25 times earnings. BOOT seems to be caught up in the trend of investors buying any and all apparel retail stocks and while BOOT isn't as expensive as many others, it is getting that way. I don't recommend shorting BOOT by any means because its story is a powerful one. However, this latest spike higher looks like it has overextended the stock to me, pushing shares ahead of the fundamentals. Proceed with caution if you're long.

