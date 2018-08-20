Knight-Swift: Prepare To Hop On The Truck

Main underlying trends are likely to remain supportive for the trucking industry which will help management through the post-merger process.

Knight-Swift is likely to emerge under a more favorable light as synergies and efficiencies from last year's merger are realized.

Investment Thesis

Knight-Swift(KNX) became one of the top truck operators in the country after the merger with rival heavy-weight Swift. Management's execution performance has been very promising after a merger of such size. Indeed, in less than a year from the merger, most Swift segments showed clear signs of operational improvement. Strong trucking demand helped the situation as can be evidenced from improvements in Knight's own segments as well. Going forward, through continued post-merger efficiencies and benign underlying industry trends, Knight-Swift is likely to emerge with better margins which will justify higher multiples.

Overview of Industry Trends

There are three main factors affecting the fortunes of trucking companies: demand for transportation, driver availability and fuel costs. We briefly discuss each factor and try to make sense of the current state of the industry.

Demand for Transportation: Demand for trucking is strong with a growing economy, low unemployment and booming internet shopping in the U.S. Unless there is a sudden shock, the macroeconomic environment is likely to support demand for Knight-Swift's services.

Driver Availability: According to management, a low unemployment level and strong trucking demand makes driver sourcing difficult for the industry. This trend puts cost pressure on Knight-Swift and is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

Fuel Costs: Fuel prices are up by about 30% from a year ago and this has put pressure on margins. Knight-Swift has a fuel surcharge program which helps the company pass through fuel price increases to customers. However, there is a time lag between when fuel prices increase and when Knight-Swift passes through the increase to its customers. Also, Knight-Swift cannot avoid paying higher fuel prices on unused miles. We believe global oil prices have settled into an equilibrium state and expect the rise in fuel prices to dampen. This would lift the margin pressure on Knight-Swift.

Going forward, we believe the operating environment for the trucking industry is positive as strong demand is likely to continue and fuel cost pressure is likely to ease. The tightness of the driver market is also likely to persist, but we believe this will be more than offset by the other two factors.

Financial Overview

Let us quickly go over Knight-Swift's long-term financial performance:

Knight-Swift has seen no revenue-growth and contracting margins over the period from 2014 to 2016. While revenues hovered around $1100M, gross margin dropped from 20.3% to 17.3%, operating margin dropped from 14.8% to 12.5% and net margin dropped from 9.3% to 8.4%. In September 2017, Knight and Swift entered into a large merger and became Knight-Swift. Through this merger, the company increased its revenue to $2425M in 2017 and is likely to record over $5000M revenue in 2018. As can be expected on such a larger merger, Knight-Swift's margin erosion gathered pace in 2017. The company's operating margin was hit most and decreased to 8.3% while net margin was inflated to 20% through one-offs. Clearly, it will be critical for investors where Knight-Swift's margins will stabilize going forward, as revenue growth is unlikely to be achieved over the short term.

Let us review the company's Q2 18 earnings to get an idea of how things are going post-merger:

As the merger took place in September 2017, Q2 results are not comparable yoy. Trucking business also has seasonality with the second half of the year being stronger than the first half. Therefore, a sequential comparison of financial performance over the last three quarters will not be extremely useful either. Taking into account the Abilene acquisition which took place in March 2018, we can confidently assert that Knight-Swift will record around $1300M revenue each quarter and should exceed $5000M in revenues annually.

From an operational point of view, Knight-Swift has done well in Q2 with Knight's own segments showing margin improvement on strong trucking demand. Swift's business lines are also showing margin improvements with the exception of the refrigerated segment. Knight-Swift as a whole completed Q2 18 with a gross margin of 16.1% which was better than both the previous quarter and Q2 17. The operating margin of 8.6% also improved from the previous quarter, but was well below the 10.1% margin Knight achieved last year. The company has a quarterly amortization expense of roughly $10M each quarter due to the merger premium payed to Swift. This is puts 70 bps pressure on the operating margin. We believe this pressure can be alleviated through post-merger synergies and efficiencies over the long term. Knight-Swift's net margin of 6.9% in Q2 was better than both last year and the previous quarter. The company recorded $91.3M net earnings and $0.51 diluted EPS.

Knight-Swift has a net debt position of $744M as of Q2 2018. Even with the $103M Abilene acquisition, Knight-Swift was able to reduce its net debt position by over $100 ytd. With an annual operating profit above $400M and the ability of the company to generate cash, the net debt position will not present a problem.

Management Guidance

Management guided for an expected adjusted EPS of $0.56 - $0.60 for Q3 and $0.68 - $0.72 for Q4 during the Q2 Earnings Call. GAAP EPS is roughly $0.05 below management's adjusted figures, so the guidance would be $0.51 - $0.55 EPS for Q3 and $0.63 - $0.67 EPS for Q4. We believe the market may not react well if Knight-Swift matches only the lower end of the guidance in Q3.

Valuation

In our opinion, an asset-based valuation is not suitable for Knight-Swift because after the merger, the share of goodwill in total assets is very large at 38%. We believe the lower end of management's guidance can be easily reached over the second half of the year with stronger seasonality. Though we think there is room for the upside, we assume $0.51 and $0.63 EPS for Q3 and Q4, respectively. This would indicate an annual EPS of $2.04 for 2018, $363M net earnings and a net margin of 6.9%. At $33.00 per share, KNX is trading at 16.2x 2018 P/E which is fair.

In 2019, we believe the company will exceed $5300M in revenues with a higher net margin of 8% which would bring net earnings to $425M and EPS to $2.38 per share. Using these estimates, at $33.00 per share, KNX is trading at 13.9x 2019 P/E. We believe the market is likely to assign a higher multiple than the current 16.2x for 2018 once the company delivers the margin improvement. Our target multiple is 17.5x 2019 P/E which suggests a stock price of $41.50 for an upside of 26% to the current stock price.

Risks

The worst scenario for the trucking industry would be an oil crisis-like situation where fuel prices surge sharply and the economy slows down. Under such a scenario, revenues would drop and margins would contract significantly. Knight-Swift also faces the specific risk of poor execution after the large merger last year where management fails to realize the synergies and efficiencies that justified the merger in the first place.

The Chart

The weekly KNX chart exhibits two very strong bearish patterns: a typical head & shoulders pattern with a target below $30 and a downward Elliott wave setup with the fifth and final wave still to come. KNX actually fulfilled the head & shoulder target below $30 after Q2 results were released. However, the wave pattern suggests that KNX is very likely to visit those levels again. After this plays out, KNX is likely to bottom out and perhaps begin a new trend. Therefore, prudent investors may choose to wait for prices below $30 to jump on this truck. It is also worth noting that Knight-Swift has a share repurchase program of up to $250M and the company has repurchased 2.0 million shares so far for $66.1M with an average price of $33.05.

Conclusion

Knight-Swift provides a solid investment case with a 26% upside potential when a conservative approach is used. Investors should not hesitate to jump in should the stock offer a better entry point during the rest of the year.

