American Eagle Outfitters Blasts Off Into The Stratosphere

An enormous rally

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is one of many retail stocks that has seen sentiment swing wildly from one of the spectrum to the other. Last year, the stock was left for dead, trading for just $10 for a few months. However, the stock has almost tripled off of those lows set a year ago on tremendous optimism that AEO has turned a corner. Indeed, after the stock pulled back to $18 earlier this year, I recommended picking up the stock. Even just since then, shares have moved up by about half, highlighting the rapid nature of this rally. However, it looks to me like it is too far, too quickly and thus, I'm recommending now that investors consider taking profits.

Mall stocks make a comeback

It is no secret that mall retailers - a group that was hated and summarily dismissed by investors a couple of years ago - is suddenly back en vogue. Sales numbers bear this out as we've seen retail industry reports (here and here are examples) show continued strength from the American consumer. In particular, apparel retailers have been doing quite well and AEO is certainly seeing this as well. Indeed, that was one of the reasons I cited in my March article as to why I thought the shares looked attractive. However, the new wave of consumer spending simply isn't enough to justify a $28 share price for AEO at this stage.

A lot of good news, but it is priced in

To be fair, apart from the industry trends, AEO has a lot going for it. A quick look at the Q1 report shows a company that has rebounded in a rather spritely fashion from its bottom a few quarters ago. Comps were up 9% in Q1, driven once again by immense strength in the company's aerie brand, which managed to boost comps by 38% on top of a 25% gain in last year's Q1. The numbers aerie has been producing in the last several quarters almost seem like typos given how high they are, but AEO has found a winner in the youth-focused brand. The American Eagle brand is no slouch at +4% but in comparison, it looks pedestrian. Guidance for this year is for continued strength in comp sales, so AEO is clearly optimistic, and with good reason.

Margins are moving up as well as Q1 saw operating margins rise 130bps to 6.2%. Gains were made in lower cost of sales and restructuring charges, although the latter is obviously not a core operating item. SG&A costs fell 10bps and gross margins were up 50bps, so let's call it a 60bps gain on an operating basis. That's a nice move but one would have expected the comp gains AEO saw to produce more leverage than that, particularly with respect to SG&A. Essentially, SG&A costs were flat as a percentage of revenue year-over-year, due at least in part to higher labor costs. The problem is that the stock is pricing in a tremendous amount of earnings growth here that - given how AEO is performing - doesn't seem reasonable to assume.

Total sales were up 8% in Q1 but given comp sales guidance and the fact that comparables only get tougher for the rest of the year, analysts are forecasting just 4% top line growth for this year. I think AEO will do a bit better than that, but I'm still in the 5% to 6% range. The float is a bit lower than last year as AEO buys back some stock, but that is worth less than ~2% annually. Margins are improving but the slide below from the company's Q1 earnings deck shows a snapshot of inventory that doesn't support higher margins.

Source: Q1 earnings deck

Inventory rose 11% year-over-year, well in excess of sales growth, and inventory turn has decreased. In other words, AEO has bought more inventory than it needs and is also turning that inventory more slowly. In a retail environment, that leads to surplus merchandise, which then leads to mark downs to get rid of it, thereby crimping margins. Average unit cost is lower and that's great, but it will be very interesting to see what happens for the rest of the year when it comes to inventory management, which is absolutely critical for margins.

A compelling story, but just too expensive

The stock is going for 18.4 times this year's earnings, which is the highest valuation AEO has had for some time. Given projected earnings growth rates in the mid- or upper single digits at best, 18 times earnings looks steep to me. That would put the stock's price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, at between 2 and 3. Growth-at-a-reasonable-price stocks generally sport PEGs in the area of 1 to 1.5, but AEO is double that. While the PEG isn't everything, it is a way to illustrate how expensive this stock has become relative to its ability to grow into the multiple.

AEO is undoubtedly turning things around. Its aerie brand is on fire like nothing else I know of in the retail world, and its core American Eagle brand is finally producing steady positive comps. However, I have concerns that the company's much tougher comparable base for the rest of this year and into next year will sink investor sentiment and thus, the stock is far too expensive. One can expect 6% to 9% earnings growth moving forward, which isn't enough to justify 18 times earnings in my view. Investors have become way too excited about AEO's turnaround without considering the price. I still like the AEO story and I'd like to own the stock again, but it would have to be in the high teens before I'd pull the trigger again. If you've owned AEO through this rally, pat yourself on the back, take your profits and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.