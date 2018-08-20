Marathon Petroleum: East Is About To Meet West In The Refining Sector

Refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported Q2 earnings late last month that easily topped the consensus analyst estimates on both lines, launching a share price rally in the sector that only recently began to reverse itself (see figure). Investors had a great deal to watch for in the report. In addition to its growing refining logistics holdings via logistics MLP MPLX LP (MPLX) and large refining operation, Marathon Petroleum is about to get much larger yet with its upcoming acquisition of refiner Andeavor (ANDV).

MPC data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum reported Q2 revenue of $22.4 billion, up from $18.3 billion in Q2 2017 and beating the consensus estimate by $860 million. A major driver of the improved revenue result was the presence of much higher refined products prices in the latest quarter on a YoY basis (see figure), which pushed up the prices that the company received via its refining and retail segments. Higher volumes also contributed, although this was primarily achieved through its stake in MPLX and that entity's growing throughput volumes; Marathon's refined products sales volume only rose by 1.4% YoY while its subsidiary Speedway reported a 1.7% decline to its retail fuel sales (and an even larger decline in same-store sales) over the same period.

The revenue growth was matched by larger margins as the presence of higher prices in the latest quarter failed to result in the usual margin compression. Marathon Petroleum's refineries are largely based east of the Mississippi and this has limited its exposure to the cost-advantaged Mid-Continent and especially Permian crudes that have pushed many refiners' margins higher in recent months. Q2 2018 saw the Brent-WTI crude price differential widen substantially compared to Q2 2017 (see figure), though, and this contributed to refining margin growth for Marathon Petroleum's refineries as well as the prices of crude failed to keep up with the prices of refined products. The company's consolidated refining and marketing margin rose from $11.32/bbl to $15.40/bbl YoY while its refinery direct operating costs fell slightly over the same period. That segment's income grew from $562 million to $1025 million YoY, with most of the gain being attributed to more favorable price differentials, although management pointed to lower Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices as a contributing factor as well.

The segment income attributable to Marathon Petroleum's stake in MPLX nearly doubled from $332 million to $617 million YoY as the MLP's distributions grew strongly thanks to the volume and margin growth at its own operations. It is notable that the amount of consolidated income that Marathon Petroleum derived from MPLX in the latest quarter was higher than the amount that it derived from its refining and marketing segment in Q1 2017, showing just how widespread the improvements to refiners' operating environment has been over the last several quarters.

Only the Speedway subsidiary reported lower segment income in the latest quarter, with its result of $159 million marking a YoY decline of 33%. The subsidiary's fuel margin fell from $0.184/gallon to $0.165/gallon while merchandise margins fell from 29.2% to 28.5%, both on a YoY basis. Such margin compression is to be expected for retailers given the large increases to retail fuel prices that have occurred since the beginning of Q2 2017. Drivers respond to the higher prices by searching further afield for the lowest prices when they refill their vehicles, and the higher expenses at the pump cause them to spend less inside of the retail stores, hurting merchandise margins as well. That a similar effect was not felt by Marathon Petroleum's refining and marketing segment was because of the presence of cost-advantaged crudes in the latest quarter more than any single other factor. Disappointingly, however, Speedway reported lower fuel sales despite the presence of additional retail locations in the latest quarter.

The poor performance at Speedway had a minimal impact on Marathon Petroleum's earnings, however, and it reported a 74% YoY increase to its consolidated operating income and 42% YoY increase to its consolidated EBITDA. Net income attributable to the company more than doubled YoY from $483 million to $1,055 million, causing its diluted EPS to come in at $2.27 while beating the analyst consensus by $0.24 (a 10% reduction over the same period to the number of shares outstanding through a share buyback also contributed to the gain). The company also increased its quarterly dividend from $0.36/share in Q2 2017 to $0.46/share in the latest quarter, resulting in a 2.4% forward yield at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's outlook is dominated by its pending acquisition of Andeavor that is scheduled to close in October 2018. Investors in the former responded negatively when the news was announced in late April of this year and sent Marathon Petroleum's share price roughly 10% lower in response (see figure). Investors should begin to view the transaction in a different light following Andeavor's Q2 earnings report, however, as it saw that company handily beat the consensus estimates on both lines. Andeavor owns a large amount of Mid-Continent refining capacity that has been well-positioned to take advantage of the steep discount to Permian crude that has resulted from persistent pipeline congestion in the region. Its Mid-Continent refining margin approached $20/bbl in Q2, for example, while its successful acquisition of refiner Western Refining contributed to strong volumes growth as well. The share price of Andeavor has grown by as much as 24% since the acquisition was announced, peaking in early August before subsequently giving back some ground, and this number probably would have been larger still had the terms of the acquisition not linked the two company's share prices.

MPC data by YCharts

The consensus analyst estimate for Marathon Petroleum's EBITDA result in FY 2019 has been revised sharply higher by roughly $2.6 billion since the merger was announced (see figure). The strength that Andeavor demonstrated in Q2 can be seen in the fact that further revisions higher have occurred in recent months even though the acquisition was announced back in late April. Marathon Petroleum is expected to achieve EBITDA growth of 37% between FY 2018 and FY 2019 as a result. Diluted EPS growth is expected to be slower but still substantial, although this can be expected initially due to shareholder dilution.

There is risk inherent in any major acquisition such as that of Andeavor by Marathon Petroleum. While the Permian congestion is expected to be relieved by 2020, Mid-Continent price differentials can be expected to decline earlier than expected if the congestion is relieved before then. In that event Marathon Petroleum's expected EBITDA numbers could be expected to reverse direction, causing the company to have paid an unwarranted premium for Andeavor. Likewise, a return of the low WTI-Brent differentials that prevailed in 2016 and 2017 would hurt refining margins, especially at Marathon Petroleum's current refineries, at a time when the company and its shareholders will be experiencing the negative short-term impacts of the acquisition.

Keeping the above in mind, the weakness in Marathon Petroleum's share price compared to its peers in 2018 to date provides investors with a certain margin of safety in the form of a share price that is not overvalued in anticipation of the upcoming acquisition. A substantial decline to the company's EV/EBITDA ratio on a trailing basis (see figure) has not necessarily been matched by its forward FY 2018 ratio due to the fact that the latter has hovered around its current level of 7.3x since January 2017. At a minimum Marathon Petroleum's share price is not overvalued relative to its historical levels, and this provides its investors with some protection in the event that the soon-to-be-acquired assets are not absorbed as smoothly as hoped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.