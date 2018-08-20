Stay Clear Of Global Stocks

We expect economic decoupling to continue going into the end of 2018: U.S. growth to accelerate further while global to slow down.

The big market theme this year has been decoupling between U.S. and global stocks. The chart above illustrates a remarkable 13% under-performance by global equities year-to-date as of July 15th. While the U.S. market (SPY, IVV) has done quite well (up 6.7% year-to-date), global stocks took a dive. For example, the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. index (ACWX) lost 6.3% this year, and emerging markets (EEM) literally crashed by 11%.

We at Model Capital see two reasons for this global selloff, both of them fundamental. The first is the decoupling between the U.S and global economic growth – while U.S. growth accelerates, global is slowing. This can clearly be seen in the U.S. vs Eurozone (IEV), both shown on a year-over-year basis on this chart. U.S. GDP growth accelerated to around 3% last year, and to 4.1% in the most recent quarter Q2-2018, as a result of President Trump's pro-business, pro-growth policies. Meanwhile, Europe’s growth slowed to an anemic 1.2% annual rate in Q2 (not as noticeable on the chart as 2.2% YoY growth is shown). Most financial media don't highlight this fundamental deterioration, but it’s becoming too large to ignore.

EM Debacle

The second reason for the global under-performance is, of course, emerging markets. Investors began reacting in June to U.S. efforts to stop dumping, to equalize trade agreements, and to stop China's economic violations such as stealing U.S. technology. This was followed by additional U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for using nerve agent in an assassination attempt in Britain, and by the U.S. demand that Turkey release the detained Americans. Market selloff started in China earlier this year, and contagion now spread to Turkey, Russia and other markets. Stocks and currencies of many EMs dropped or outright crashed.

Let’s first look at what the problem is with Turkey. Publicly, we’ve seen the demand to release pastor Brunson detained in Turkey for espionage. But I think it’s really broader U.S. doubt about Turkey’s reliability as a NATO ally. Recently, some U.S. senators opposed the delivery of F-35 stealth fighters given Turkey’s intent to purchase a Russian air defense system. In previous years, Turkey didn’t demonstrate to be a reliable ally by refusing to provide a passage during the war in Iraq, for example. I think it’s part of the new administration common-sense foreign policy in which a country can’t ally with our adversaries. So, the release of pastor Brunson will be seen as the first rather than the final step on the road.

Economically, there’s little if any harm Turkey can do in response to U.S. pressure. U.S. exports there are immaterial, so its announcement of tariffs on iPhones and other U.S. exports this week are a non-event, even though it created headlines on Wednesday (note that AAPL was fine on that day).

These might appear to be geopolitical events rather than fundamentals, before we consider valuations and economies for these emerging markets. EMs as a group began the year at lofty valuations, with many of their economies already fragile. Even after the selloff valuations remain elevated for many EMs: Brazil's (EWZ) price-to-earnings multiple is 18, Mexico's (EWW) is 21.5, and China's (MCHI, FXI) , after the selloff, is 13 - not exactly cheap.

What's Next?

My view is that the U.S. economic revival will continue. We expect economic decoupling to continue going into the end of 2018: U.S. growth to accelerate further (likely in Q4), while global to slow down. Global stocks are still not cheap, while we also see a significant chance of recessions in some emerging markets. Both Standard & Poor's and Moody's cut Turkey's ratings deeper into junk territory yesterday; the S&P analysts wrote:

The downgrade reflects our expectation that the extreme volatility of the Turkish lira... will undermine Turkey’s economy. We forecast a recession next year.

I agree, except for timing: Turkey is sliding into a recession right now, in my view, and will be there by Q4.

In addition, unlike the U.S. where the Fed has been raising interest rates for over two years (10y Treasury yield is around 2.85%), rates are still near zero in many parts of the developed world, notably in the Eurozone (10y German Bund yield of 30 basis points) and Japan (10y yield of 10 bps). So, they have no monetary tools to respond in case of a worse-than-expected economic fallout.

What about the "trade war" that we keep hearing about? The annual U.S. trade deficit is around $600 Billion, a drag of 3% on our GDP growth. Equalizing trade will be a significant positive factor for our economy - but the U.S. gain will be global loss. Around $50 billion decline in U.S. net imports already had a positive effect in Q2. If President Trump's effort to equalize trade agreements is successful, it will reduce trade deficit and thereby increase U.S. production at the expense of foreign production. The European Commission President already offered attractive terms to President Trump during his visit to Washington two weeks ago (see full press conference here). A fair trade agreement with the EU or Mexico will likely be first, which will serve as a model for others - perhaps Canada, South Korea, and/or Japan.

Portfolio Strategy

What does it mean for a typical investor's portfolio? We expect U.S. stocks to continue to rise while global stocks to underperform. Investors should continue to avoid global stocks, and especially emerging markets. In our American Revival strategic portfolios, we have had no global exposure. Of course, keep your portfolio diversified - but invest close to home, within the U.S. Follow me here or on Twitter for updates on this and other fundamentals-based insights on stock and bond markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Roman Chuyan is the president and general partner of Model Capital Management LLC ("MCM"), a Registered Investment Adviser. This article is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved in investing, including loss of principal. Roman Chuyan makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or MCM. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed in this article will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

Certain figures in this article represent return forecasts or outlook for certain asset classes and not for any strategy, and are not a guarantee of future performance. These forecasts are forward-looking statements based on numerous assumptions, risks, and reasonable beliefs of MCM, which change over time. They speak only as of the date they are made, and MCM assumes no duty to update them. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.