Weekly Fund Wrap: Stress Test

The week-on-week prices of major assets belied the intra-week volatility with the S&P 500 finishing slightly higher after a 2% round-trip. Continuing tensions in Turkey and, particularly, the political escalations surrounding pastor Brunson were largely to blame. Although Turkish assets have consolidated in the closing days of the week, they face a renewed test from increased threats coming out of the US administration with the Turkish President Erdogan accusing the US of staging "an economic coup".

Macro

Industrial production rose just 0.1% in July versus an expected 0.3% rise. This was, however, offset by a strong upward revision to June of 1.0% vs 0.6% initially reported.

Retail sales increased 0.5% in July, although June was revised lower to 0.2%. The state of the consumer looks very healthy to us as evidenced in the spending figures which are supported by a tight labor market.

Markets

Local EM assets had a tough second week in a row, rattled by continuing US-Turkey tensions. Oil was also under pressure due to higher-than-expected stockpiles. We expect oil volatility to remain high, supported by trade tensions and, particularly, the new Iran sanctions.

Despite the ongoing global trade tensions, overall, cross-asset volatility remains relatively subdued.

Fund Space

It was a good week for discounts as most sector discounts rallied and a relatively middling week for NAVs, with the exception of Utilities which ended 1% higher and EM and MLPs which ended about 1% lower. The utilities sector has been recovering nicely after a big drop following an interest rate rise.

After this normalization we don't expect strong outperformance in the sector due to the relatively high valuation of dividend stocks. We think there is value in EM but not in every fund. Some of the higher-yielding funds have relatively high local-currency exposure which will pressure distributions given the recent price action, but we do see value in the lower-yielding funds which we plan to explore in an upcoming sector deep dive. MLPs we continue to like due to the ongoing simplification in the sector and a stabilization in distributions.

Checking in on our weekly table - the majority of sectors have RSI readings above 70, indicating strong price action.

Emerging market income is the most beat-up sector with -5.6% 1-year price return and -11.9% on a NAV basis. The rally in the sector discount is a bit surprising to us given discounts tend to co-move with prices. What is keeping prices from dropping even more, perhaps, is the relative attractiveness of EM funds on a yield basis, although this can be misleading given local-currency exposure so we think fund selection in the sector is especially important now.

Senior Loan funds are relatively attractive at -1.1 Z-Score which we think is appealing given the 5.6% 1-year NAV return and the current position in the hiking cycle. While increases in Libor are yet to be seen in higher sector distribution rates, we would expect these to start kicking in based on the experience in the previous hiking cycle.

O Cycle, Where Art Thou?

Two recent market themes have been the length of the current economic cycle and the recovery in inflation.

On the economic cycle front, the key coincident indicators are still flashing green below

Stable Fed US Leading Index

Still-high PMI

However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the cycle is somewhat overextended with the output gap continuing to shrink.

We see this in the following macro indicators:

Real GDP exceeding potential GDP

Capacity utilization nearing previous highs

Unemployment rate falling significantly below NAIRU

On the inflation front, traditional measures are moving through their cycle highs.

Although inflation breakevens are somewhat more benign.

One comment we recently came across which captures the concern with both the state of the economic cycle as well as the trajectory of inflation is the commentary from GavekalCapital (hat tip CMG Capital Management).

In their view, the normal business cycle oscillates between disinflationary busts and disinflationary booms every 7-10 years but switches into an inflationary state every 30-40 years due to monetary policy errors.

GavekalCapital write:

For the last 30-years the world has broadly been at the bottom of our four quadrants, oscillating between disinflationary busts and disinflationary booms. We are now at a strange moment: most of the world is moving from disinflationary boom to disinflationary bust; but the US is moving towards an inflationary boom. A similar situation more or less prevailed in 1998-2000 and did not end happily.

In their portfolio allocation recommendations, Gavekal note that during inflationary periods, gold was the standout winner followed by cash and stocks, with long-dated US government bonds being, by far, the worst performer.

If this is indeed the medium-term glide path of the US economy and if their portfolio recommendations are correct, it is indeed a time of concern for income investors.

Our own view is not as bearish on fixed-income assets. While we recognize that both fiscal and monetary policy are still fairly accommodative, inflation is moving higher and bond supply is increasing due to the unwinding of QE, increased Treasury supply and tax-repatriation linked selling of corporate bonds, all in all we think the high level of inflation anchoring achieved by the Fed over the preceding decades as well as the more globalized nature of the world economy should constrain any sharp inflationary moves.

However, it is worth stress testing fixed-income assets for an inflationary boom scenario and this is what we do below.

Inflationary Boom Stress Test

We run four scenarios on the closed-end fund sectors we follow since 2000 and split each quarter into one of four buckets depending on the quarterly move in real GDP and CPI. We then average the quarterly returns for each sector in each of the four scenarios.

Scenarios:

Recession: Growth down / Inflation down

Stagflation: Growth down / Inflation up

Goldilocks: Growth up / Inflation down

Reflation: Growth up / Inflation up

The proxy for an inflationary boom scenario in this case is reflation.

The results are shown in the heatmap below.

Overall, sector returns during the reflation periods were actually quite good, perhaps surprisingly so for so many fixed-income sectors.

One reason for such strong figures could be that higher interest rates had already priced in higher inflation in prior quarters and asset prices had already moved, although that can only be true for expected inflation.

Another reason for strong period returns could be the dominance of the post-financial crisis recovery when higher inflation coincided with a strong recovery in asset prices, something which will probably not be repeated any time soon.

Also the period we are looking at above does not include any of the highly inflationary periods of the late 70s and 80s which would be less favorable for fixed-income.

Conclusion

The exercise we have just run does make us somewhat more comfortable in holding fixed-income even if inflation keeps rising.

In our view, the Fed is particularly sensitive in protecting its hard-won credibility on inflation so we would expect it to quite happily tip the US economy in a recession very quickly if inflation is becoming unhinged. We think this will act as an effective feedback mechanism on unexpectedly high inflation and should restrain how high long-term interest rates will rise.

We also think current interest rate valuations are much healthier than even a year ago judging by the inflation risk premium, real rates and Fed-fund futures versus the dot plot. This means that the market will be less surprised if the Fed sticks to its guns in the current hiking cycle and any sell-off in fixed-income should be contained.

Good Luck!

