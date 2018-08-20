Cisco: Looking Healthy And Robust

The multinational conglomerate has been shifting its mix toward software and services while investing in growth areas like security and embracing the cloud.

Cisco (CSCO) share prices are trending higher once again, after the company posted Q4 earnings numbers that beat analyst expectations. The strong performances here bode well for the company and for the economy as a whole, as Cisco sells routers and networking switches that enable large companies to increase capacity levels. For these reasons, earnings results from Cisco are often used as a barometer for strength or weakness in the broader economy. During the final quarter of fiscal year 2018, Cisco surpassed earnings and revenue estimates while offering improved guidance for next quarter. The results here show superior levels of evolution and execution for this tech market leader, and Cisco’s 2.88% dividend yield presents attractive opportunities for long-term investors looking to increase exposure in the sector.

Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation

For the most recent reporting period, Cisco posted EPS of 70 cents (excluding items) on revenues of $12.84 billion. Analysts were expecting EPS of 69 cents on revenues of $12.77 billion. On an annualized basis, Q4 EPS grew by 14.7% and the total revenue figure grew by 6%. The revenue growth rate for the entire 2018 fiscal year was 3%. Operating cash flow was stable at $4.1 billion, and $7.5 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends during the reporting period.

Drilling into those numbers, we can see that growth was present across all customer segments, as global economic expansion kept enterprise demand robust. Product sales gained 7% to reach $9.64 billion (this segment represents 54% of the total revenue figure). Services gained 3% to reach $3.20 billion (this segment represents 46% of the total revenue figure). These performances were propelled by strength in Cisco’s software and solutions services segments. Recurring revenues gained one percentage point relative to last year (at just under 32%), and those revenues account for 56% of Cisco’s software tally. Deferred product revenues saw massive gains of 23% (to $6.1 billion) during the quarter.

Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation

Geographically, we can see that Cisco is showing strong signs of growth in international markets. This is important because when we are dealing with an “old” technology company like Cisco, it can be difficult to find sustainable growth drivers that are still untapped. The Q4 earnings report shows that Cisco is having no problems in this respect, as even stronger performances were seen outside of the 5% revenue increase present in the Americas.

Annualized revenue growth of 6% was seen in the APJC region (Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China), and 8% revenue gains were seen in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). If we isolate performances in the emerging markets countries, the total revenue number increased by 12%. Revenue figures from the BRICS countries (with the addition of Mexico) surged by an incredible 22%.

Here, we have something of a “chicken and egg” scenario, as it is not entirely clear if these numbers are mostly indicative of a robust global economy. But, even if this is the case, these quarterly results suggest that Cisco has put itself in a good position to benefit from those strengthening macro trends. In other words, both arguments wind up being supportive for the stock.

Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation

In recent quarters, the multinational conglomerate has been shifting its mix toward software and services while investing in growth areas like security and embracing the cloud. From a strategic standpoint, Cisco has been positioning itself this is encouraging given the extensive room for growth that is present in these areas of the market. The security segment grew by 12% (to $627 million) and accounted for 4.9% of Cisco’s total revenue figure for the quarter. This area looks particularly exciting for the company’s longer-term outlook, given the heightened security concerns that have developed for many commercial and retail consumers over the last few years.

Key areas of interest can be found in network security, advanced threat solutions, unified threat protection, and web security. Cisco has developed Talos, which is an artificial intelligence platform that has had excellent success in removing security threats from associated computer systems. This is one of the primary examples of the company’s strategy to implement machine learning applications to enhance security techniques. This is a profitable business and these tools have has helped Cisco expand margins, grow earnings, and return capital to investors (even in choppy market environments).

Guidance looks equally impressive, as Cisco expects numbers for the first quarter in fiscal year 2019 to surpass prior expectations. EPS (Non-GAAP) is now expected to come in at a $0.70 - $0.72 range, or $0.69 - $0.74 (GAAP). Guidance for 5-7% in revenue growth is also encouraging, and this makes the stock look attractive even at these higher levels.

Cisco’s stable cash flow will keep the dividend secure for long-term investors, and the dividend payout ratio is comfortably below the 60% threshold that is often viewed as problematic for stocks in the sector. CSCO’s 2.88% dividend yield is an excellent opportunity in this low-interest rate environment, and the improved growth outlook suggests that there is still much more bullish room to run for this technology heavyweight. Any dips in share prices should be viewed as new buying opportunities, and I expect the stock to be trading at higher levels by the end of this year.

