Irrational Exuberance: Duluth Trading Edition

A terrific rally

Duluth Trading (DLTH) has been a favorite retail pick of mine for some time after the stock melted down last year, falling from nearly $40 into the mid-teens. Indeed, back in March, when the stock was trading for $18, I reiterated my buy after the company’s Q4 report that wasn’t exactly perfect. However, shares have since rebounded to $28 after the company’s Q1 report and guidance. As nice as the rally has been, Duluth is getting to the point where it looks a bit expensive and thus, it appears investors would do well to consider taking profits here.

The story isn’t dead, but the stock is a lot more expensive

Duluth’s story has long been about its store growth potential, comp sales and more recently, the growth of the women’s business. The company’s Q1 report – like others before it – showed the potential of the company’s growth via these avenues. Total revenue grew 20% as the retail business saw sales rise 70%, attributable to 13 additional stores in this year’s Q1 against last year. In addition, Duluth has been on a mission to grow its once-small women’s business in order to not only drive top line improvement, but diversify away from its core men’s lineup. The move is working, but is it enough?

Duluth’s revenue growth is unquestioned, and I still believe it has many years of eye-popping improvements on the top line coming. Its retail presence is still miniscule and there are plans in place to grow the store base by 10 to 15 stores annually, which is certainly meaningful. The women’s business now makes up 27% of total revenue, up slightly from last year’s Q1. The problem is that the direct business – where Duluth sells to consumers outside of its retail stores – is growing much more slowly. Indeed, growth rates there are in the low to mid-single digits, a mere fraction of the retail business’ growth of 70% in Q1. In other words, Duluth is generating new demand by acquiring new customers with its retail store openings, but what would be considered organic growth in the direct business is quite pedestrian by comparison. That gives investors some indication of how the retail stores can be expected to perform once they are part of the comparable base, and it isn’t a picture of a hot, rapidly-growing retailer.

Rising costs as the expansion continues

The other thing is that while Duluth is boosting revenue as I – and many others – had expected, costs are rising more quickly as well, which crimps profitability. As an example, Q1’s gross margins fell 230bps to 55.8%. That’s a significant decline in profitability that Duluth attributed to end-of-winter clearance, an increase in inventory reserves, lower shipping revenue and higher freight costs. Clearance sounds like a bit of an excuse given that it would do this every year at the same time and thus, last year’s Q1 would have had the same problem. Clearance must have had a larger negative impact this year, or it wouldn’t have been mentioned. The other items, primarily shipping, are of larger concern.

Duluth has long charged for shipping and a quick look at its website shows that today, it is offering its standard free shipping on orders over $75. Charging for shipping is becoming increasingly unpopular with consumers and while it certainly isn’t a deal breaker for many, the prevalence of free shipping from mega-retailers like Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target and others has made paying for freight a thing of the past for many consumers. Indeed, Duluth has said before it is seeing less and less when it comes to shipping revenue, a trend I suspect will continue until it eventually doesn’t charge for shipping in order to stay competitive.

Regardless of whether or not I’m right about that, Duluth is also encountering what just about every other retailer is grappling with when it comes to freight: rising costs. The higher cost of shipping is a well-established trend that doesn’t appear to be abating anytime soon and thus, retailers like Duluth are having to deal with higher shipping costs. At a time when shipping revenue is falling, and shipping costs are rising, Duluth’s margins are going to be squeezed. It is losing out not only on its core direct business due to this, but in its retail expansion as well. After all, it has to ship product to all of its new stores and as the store base spreads out, the shipping problem is only likely to get worse. As we saw in Q1, Duluth’s margins are likely to be under pressure for some time due to this, something which I believe is not priced into the stock in any way.

A steep price

I’ll reiterate that I certainly do not think the growth story is dead. However, the combination of rising freight costs and falling freight revenue, along with lower merchandise margins, is a big deal. Indeed, despite revenue that rose 20% in Q1, net income fell from a profit of $0.4M in last year’s Q1 to a loss of $0.7M this time around. Twenty percent sales growth should provide any company with significant operating leverage, but Duluth isn’t capitalizing on it and I think that’s a problem for the valuation.

Shares are trading for 35 times the midpoint of the company’s guidance for this year of 82 cents in EPS. That is an enormous sum for a company that just posted a meaningful decline in profitability in its most recent quarter and while revenue growth is critical, it isn’t everything. I’m disappointed with how Duluth’s margin situation is turning out with respect to merchandise margins and shipping costs, and it doesn’t look like there is any sort of catalyst to improve them anytime soon. The valuation assumes an enormous amount of growth is coming and while I’d agree with that from a revenue perspective, profitability seems to be another story.

Keep in mind that revenue growth will slow as the years go on given the direct business is growing quite slowly and doubling the store count annually simply cannot continue indefinitely. That will slow revenue growth and given that Duluth managed a loss during a quarter with 20% revenue growth, what will profit growth look like in a year or two? It looks to me like Duluth’s medium-term earnings growth potential is in the mid-teens range, but the stock is pricing in much more than that. Thus, it looks like time to move on to a story that isn’t quite so expensive. I’m not suggesting investors short Duluth here, but I am suggesting that the stock is no longer prudent to hold. Shareholders should consider selling and using the proceeds elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.