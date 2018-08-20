Murphy USA: Buybacks Overcame Margin Compression In Q2

Fuel retailer and C-store operator Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that came in well above the consensus analyst estimates on both lines while also improving upon Q2 2017's strong revenue and diluted EPS numbers. The Q2 result came on top of a Q1 result that was also unexpectedly strong, and the company's share price has increased by approximately 40% since late April (see figure). What has made Murphy USA's earnings performance in the first half of the year so unexpected is that the overall U.S. fuel retail operating environment has weakened over the same period in the face of rising fuel prices and cratering Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices.

Murphy USA reported Q2 revenue of $3.8 billion, up by 19.3% from its Q2 2017 result and beating the consensus by $280 million, its strongest such beat in at least four years. The revenue growth in and of itself was to be expected given that fuel retail prices have increased since Q2 2017 on rising crude prices (see figure). The rising prices deterred consumers a bit, causing Murphy USA to report a 1.5% YoY reduction to its same-stores sales volume, although recent store growth meant that its total retail gallons volume increased by 1.6% to 1.1 billion gallons. Merchandise sales also achieved a modest YoY gain of 1.7% (albeit a same-stores decline of 1% YoY), further contributing to the improved revenue result.

Murphy USA did experience some of the margin compression in the latest quarter that is to be expected in the presence of rising fuel prices as consumers shop around for better deals on gasoline and spend less on in-store merchandise. Its most important margin number, that of retail fuel, declined from $0.166/gallon in Q2 2017 to $0.13/gallon in Q2 2018. Margin compression was not uniform, however, as the company's merchandise unit margin increased from 16.1% to 16.6% over the same period, in part due to the company's effective use of promotions on both tobacco and non-tobacco products. The most recent merchandise number was actually a record for the company, an impressive achievement given the presence of higher fuel prices in 2018 to date.

The retail fuel contribution fell sharply from $176 million to $140.3 million YoY on lower margins and reduced same-store sales volumes. The effect of the reduced retail contribution was partially offset by higher PS&W margins, which more than doubled from $0.015/gallon to $0.037/gallon YoY despite the presence of much lower RIN prices in the latest quarter. The overall fuel segment's contribution still declined on the same basis, however, from $191.9 million to $180.1 million. The merchandise segment made up for some of the loss with a contribution that increased from $97.8 million to $102.3 million over the same period.

Murphy USA's adjusted EBITDA fell from $129.2 million to $112.7 million YoY, a decline of almost 13%. Net income fell by a similar amount from $55.5 million in Q2 2017 to $51.8 million in the latest quarter. Diluted EPS, on the other hand, rose from $1.51 to $1.58 over the same period due to the company's repurchase of almost five million shares between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018 (including 1.1 million repurchased during the latter quarter alone). This diluted EPS result beat the consensus estimate by $0.39.

The outlook for the rest of 2018 is where Murphy USA's attractiveness as a long investment begins to weaken. It is important to note that, barring the share buyback, the company's earnings would have declined on a YoY basis due to the lower same-stores sales volumes and reduced retail fuel margins. President and CEO Andrew Clyde admitted as much during the Q2 earnings call in his comments on the headwinds that the company is facing:

[W]e are seeing strong fundamental performance from the business even in a higher fuel price environment, which can typically create challenging headwinds. The continued line up in crude oil and product prices, we have seen for most of the year continued in the first half of the second quarter, but reversed in the second half of the quarter leading to volume improvement as evidenced by our same-store sales decline of only 1.5% versus the prior year.

The sales volume decline, in other words, would have been still worse but for the fact that retail fuel prices moved lower in late May. A major takeaway for investors is that Murphy USA's solid performance in Q1 and Q2 2018 can largely be attributed to short-term factors - last year's tax reform legislation and the company's continued repurchase of its shares - rather than any overcoming by the company of the fundamental relationship between fuel prices, sales volumes, and fuel margins. Mr. Clyde's response during the earnings call to a question about the company's ability to further improve its earnings in the second half of 2018 was especially telling in that regard:

On the things that we can control, we've good visibility on, but as you know, Bonnie, the bottom line is going to be a function of fuel margins. And we have absolutely 0 visibility on that. I think Dan and maybe a couple of other analyst said, oh, you can hit your guidance, if you have seasonally normal margins. That's how we build our plan, that's how we set our guidance. We don't look for seasonally abnormal events to happen. And so I know there's a lot of angst about, are we going to hit our guidance or not? And we have to have seasonally normal numbers to achieve that. If we do, we're going to achieve it. If we don't, we may have a follow-up like 2014 and below our guidance out of the water, or we can have a continued run-up in prices and miss our guidance.

Murphy USA's ability to continue to hit its guidance, then, depends largely on how fuel prices behave in the second half of the year. This is a cause of some concern for the company's investors even if fuel prices remain stable in the rest of Q3 and Q4 due to the one-time nature of last year's tax reform legislation and the relationship of the company's cash position to its continued share buyback potential. Operating cash flow fell from $86.3 million in Q2 2017 to $58.9 million in the latest quarter, and its cash reserve fell from $197.1 million to $71.9 million over the same quarter due to its continued buybacks and investments in additional retail stores. While hardly low in absolute terms, Mr. Clyde mentioned during the earnings call that Murphy USA has spent nearly $1 billion on buybacks in the last five years, with $144 million of that occurring in the first half of 2018 alone. The company is running out of dry powder for future buybacks as a result, at least at the current high share price levels.

This lack of dry powder matters to investors because of Murphy USA's slowing earnings growth prospects in the current operating environment. The consensus EBITDA estimate for FY 2018 has improved in the wake of the Q2 earnings beat, but analysts are forecasting EBITDA growth of 4.5% in FY 2019 and 2.4% in FY 2020 (see figure). In fact, the company is not expected to top FY 2017's EBITDA result until FY 2020, reflecting just how important the recent buybacks have been to its earnings reports.

On an EBITDA basis Murphy USA's shares are appearing increasingly overvalued, especially following its post-Q1 earnings rally. The company's EV/EBITDA ratios for FY 2018 and FY 2019 are currently at 7.9x and 9.4x, respectively, well above the 5-year median value of 7.1x and, on a forward basis, very near the top of the range since January 2017. The fact that the forward valuation is substantially higher than the trailing valuation should be especially concerning for investors given the large amount of uncertainty that is inherent in year-ahead earnings forecasts, particularly given the relationship between Murphy USA's earnings and retail fuel prices. Simply put, the company's shares offer investors no margin of safety in the form of a discount at their current levels.

Murphy USA's ability to beat the consensus estimates on both lines in Q2 was largely the result of higher fuel prices and its continued share buybacks, the latter of which made the YoY diluted EPS growth possible. Unfortunately the company is running out of room to maintain its current buyback pace given its dwindling operating cash flow and large amount of shares repurchased in recent years. This development comes at a time when management admits that its future earnings are becoming increasingly uncertain given current retail fuel prices. Furthermore, Murphy USA's shares are clearly overvalued in historical terms. The company's share price has performed well since the latter half of 2014 due to the subsequent extended period of low fuel prices, but this is an excellent opportunity for long investors to get out near the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.