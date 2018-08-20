Scorpio Tankers: More Dangerous Than A Scorpion

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is a product-tanker company engaged in providing fleet for transportation of petroleum products other than crude oil. The company maintains a fleet of 126 tanker vessels, of which 109 are owned/leased by STNG while the remaining 17 are chartered. STNG claims to be the world's largest product tanker company.

The following technical chart indicates that the stock is trading at a historical all-time-low.

At the time of this writing, the stock last traded at $1.90, losing 1.04% of daily value. This price pattern is similar to that observed in April 2018 when STNG dropped at support levels of $1.85 (arguably the lowest price ever) and thereafter bounced back to ~$3.2, gaining more than 73% in the following two months. If the price pattern continues, we might witness a 50-70% upside from the current prices. However, the true picture can be deduced after a more detailed analysis.

If you look at the following 5-year price chart you will find that STNG is one of those stocks that has enormously shredded its price in the past 5 years.

At November 08, 2013 the stock traded at $12.05 and within the following four years the stock price shrunk by more than 6 times. Now the question is; whether this continued decline reflects company's fundamentals or is it the result of persistent bears or may be a general downfall in the industry?

Financial performance at a glance and CEO's statement:

To answer this question, I found it relevant to quote CEO Emanuele A.Lauro's statement published in the Annual Report 2017,

While the share price of our Company has been a disappointment, the stock market, like the fickle wind, does not fairly reflect the performance of the Company, nor does it solely govern our direction. The Company took significant steps in 2017 to capture opportunities and to position the business for the expected market improvement to come. These efforts and the underlying market fundamentals at work may not be so obvious but like the tide themselves, are much better indicators of the long-term prospects of Scorpio Tankers.

In my opinion, this is quite an interesting statement. On one side, Mr. Lauro partially blames the stock market and investors' lack of confidence in the stock for the share price doom. Simultaneously, he also admits that management is less worried about where the stock is headed. Nevertheless, he also hints towards some positive strategic steps taken by the management to improve the situation going forward. So that divides our discussion in two dimensions. First, I will highlight whether STNG's price decline is caused by market bears or by the company's poor performance. Second, I will highlight company's strategic moves that are intended to improve the situation going forward.

Scorpio's past performance at a glance:

The following table identifies key takeaways from STNG's performance in the last five years:

Income statement items: The income statement showed improvement from 2013-2015 and since then it has declined during the past 2 years. The point of concern is increasing total operating costs despite falling revenues. Similarly, the margins altogether disappeared in FY 2017 and resulted in a loss per share of $0.7/share. These losses are excessively dangerous compared with the current share price of $1.90 and comprise ~36% of the current price. It also indicates that if the loss situation does not improve in FY 2018, then STNG's share price may dip further and the shares may lose another 30-35% by the end of the year; creating a new historical low.

Balance sheet items: Non-current assets especially Vessels and Drydocks have been on an uptrend. Great to know that STNG is increasing its asset-base, but at what cost? The liabilities (representing current and non-current debt) are towering at ~$2.8 B representing a dangerous D/E ratio of 1.64 times (or 164%). Arguably, STNG is piling up cash but that does not appear to be saved for paying dividends; rather to bear the finance costs.

Conclusion: The balance sheet appears to be improving in terms of increasing asset-base; but not in reality. In my opinion, the crash in stock price is due to declining performance as evidenced by the numbers presented in the balance sheet and income statement.

Scorpio's asset acquisitions are a burden on the company:

Acquisition of Navig8 Product Tankers: The FY 2017 annual report was published in April 2018 and highlighted tremendous increase in asset-base especially non-current assets. In September 2017, STNG announced merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc. and added 15 LR2 (read: Long-Range 2) and 12 LR1 (read: Long-Range 1) tankers to its fleet. The acquired fleet had an average age of ~1.2 years; below STNG's average vessel age of ~2.1 years. What's worse is that the company issued ~55 million additional common shares to finance the transaction (around 20% of the equity at the time) thereby diluting shareholder value. Have a look at the following table that displays STNG's current fleet of product tankers:

It is worthy of noting that the Owned category mentioned in the chart refers to owned/ finance-leased by STNG. I have concerns about STNG's sources of financing. These are briefly discussed below:

Sale and Leaseback transactions: Even though the above chart displays a handful of fleet available with STNG; however, over the past 12 months period, STNG has entered into a couple of SLB (read: sale and leaseback) transactions whereby STNG receives an upfront cash payment against sale of one or more of the previously-owned vessels and the vessel remains under the use of STNG, under a finance lease arrangement. In my opinion, such financing transactions are a resource-drain on the company due to the following reasons:

although upfront cash is received against sale, however the resulting stream of lease payments are a burden on cash flows.

STNG is given the option to acquire the asset after the end of the leased period. If STNG were to exercise the BPO (read: bargain purchase option), that would be an additional burden on cash flows. In case where STNG plans to scrap the vessel after the end of useful life, it would still need cash to exercise the BPO and hence the net cash generated from disposal of such vessels will decline.

In order to analyse the magnitude of the problem, lets have a look at the sale-and-leaseback transactions entered during the past 12 months:

On 31st July 2018, STNG entered into an SLB transaction for four product tankers. The table below identifies the planned SLB transactions during FY 2018 and these will generate ~$319.6 MM of cash:

On 17th July 2018, STNG announced SLB of 07 tankers.

On 25th June 2018, STNG announced SLB of 07 tankers.

On 05th June 2018, STNG announced SLB of 06 tankers.

On 29th May 2018, STNG announced SLB of 06 tankers.

On 17th May 2018, STNG announced SLB of 05 tankers.

On 28th Sept 2017, STNG announced SLB of 05 tankers.

Comment: The frequency of these SLB transactions itself raises a question about the liquidity problem with the company. It shows that STNG is in dire need of cash and willing to sell more and more assets to maintain liquidity, which is in turn used to satisfy lease payments.

STNG is diluting shareholder value:

Time has proved that whenever in need of cash, STNG has two aides on its side. The first is SLB transactions as discussed above. The second; further issue of common shares. Let's have a look at the table below that identifies how STNG is diluting shareholder value by entering into various modes of financing (the data relates to the current year and previous year):

You might wonder that with the frequent restructuring of asset-base that includes acquisition of new vessels and refinancing of the existing ones, the company might be working wonders with its asset portfolio. However, the reality is far from it. STNG has one of the lowest asset utilization ratios in the industry. Have a look at the following chart that defines asset utilization ratios for companies in the same industry:

The chart indicates that STNG is making $0.133 in each $1 of assets and this value is half of what peers are making. In my opinion, this is another negative on the company.

Product tanker industry growth is unimpressive:

The following table indicates dead-slow growth in the industry of product tankers. It also indicates that the product tanker industry is risky in terms of Y/Y growth, at times witnessing negative growth:

In FY 2017, the industry witnessed a slow 2.6% Y/Y growth, while the last 2-year CAGR stood at ~3.9%. This growth rate is lower than crude oil tanker business that witnessed a 2-year CAGR of ~4.3%. The above facts contradict what STNG's CEO defines as the long-term prospects of Scorpio Tankers.

Bottom Line:

Although STNG is currently trading at an all-time-low price and a technical analysis indicates that stock may soar within range of $3. However, a more detailed analysis of STNG indicates that the crash in stock price is well-justified. The company's CEO believes of a promising future for the company, however the fundamentals indicate otherwise.

STNG's position is deteriorating Y/Y and its apparently increased asset-base looks like a trap. The company is diluting shareholder value through increasing debt and issuing further equity as and when it feels the need to generate more cash. Unfortunately, it has failed to grow its revenues and earnings to meet the incremental cash requirements. Nonetheless, the cash obtained through SLB and equity issuance is utilized to service the existing debt and also in part to fund acquisition of additional vessels, thereby deteriorating the D/E imbalance.

In addition, a comparison of STNG's asset utilization ratio with other players in the industry establishes STNG's poor performance compared with peers. Moreover, the product tanker industry witnessed a sluggish Y/Y growth rate and is less likely to support STNG going forward. These are all the red flags that points negatively towards an investment in the company.

