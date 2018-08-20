Roxgold: Excellent Results And Slight Overvaluation

In my opinion, the Yaramoko mine (particularly the 55 Zone) is one of the best assets in the entire industry.

Roxgold, Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) is a unique company. Contrary to other West African miners operating mostly open pit mines, Roxgold runs an underground mine. The asset is called Yaramoko (or, better said, the 55 Zone of Yaramoko where current mining operations are conducted) and is located in southwestern Burkina Faso. Interestingly, there is another feature differentiating Roxgold from the majority - despite the fact that the company develops the second mine (Bagassi South), in 1H 2018 it delivered free cash flow and cut its debt!

No wonder - in my opinion, Yaramoko is one of the best assets in the industry. For example, in 2Q 2018 the mine delivered a gross margin of $872 per ounce of god sold, one of the highest margins I have seen across the gold segment. The industry leader, the Fosterville mine owned by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), delivered a gross margin of $1,067 per ounce.

Let me discuss the company's 2Q 2018 report and the results delivered in 1H 2018 (the report was released on August 14, 2018).

1H 2018 results

The table below depicts the basic figures calculated for the first half of 2018 and 2017:

Apart from the all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) calculation delivered by the company, I present my alternative approach to this cost (the upper panel of the table) based on the following formula:

AISC = (revenue less cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) plus sustaining CAPEX)) divided by the amount of gold sold

My formula is a bit wider than that used by the company (for example, exploration expenses are included in my calculations).

Commentary

Although in 1H 2018 the company was supported by higher gold prices, the main contributing factor responsible for a much higher gross margin was a lower cash cost ($466 per ounce of gold in 1H 2018 vs. $497 in 1H 2017):

What is more, even at unchanged gold prices (i.e., recorded in 1H 2017) a gross margin would have been higher than last year ($775 per ounce of gold sold). Simply put, Yaramoko has a very wide financial moat, protecting the company and its investors from huge gold price drops.

In 1H 2018 Roxgold produced 76.3 thousand ounces of gold. As a result, the company's production guidance for 2018 (120 - 130 thousand ounces) should be easily met or even surpassed.

A lower unit cost of production and strong gold prices recorded in 1H 2018 resulted in a much stronger cash flow from operations than in 1H 2017. What is more, as I mentioned in the beginning of this article, although the company is developing its second mine, it was able to deliver free cash flow of $8.3M. I think it is strong evidence supporting my thesis that Yaramoko is not just a typical gold mine but a cash producing operation.

Now, despite higher capital spending ($24.5M in 1H 2018 vs. $20.7M in 1H 2017), the company not only delivered free cash flow but also:

Cut its debt from $47.2M at the end of 2017 to $42.3M as of the end of June 2018

Repurchased 663 thousand shares for a total consideration of $0.5M

Roxgold is definitely a unique company.

However, investors should remember that the grades reported at Yaramoko are going to go down sooner or later. According to the initial estimates (disclosed in the technical report for Yaramoko), the average grade mined in 2018 should stand at 14.63 grams of gold per ton of ore while in 2019 it is supposed to be a bit lower (13.59 g/t). The data delivered by the company in 2Q 2018 report supports this thesis - last quarter Roxgold mined 86.8 thousand tons of ore grading 13.0 g/t while in 1Q 2018 the average grade was much higher (15.1 g/t). So the trend is definitely down.

What's more, at the end of June 2018 the company held ore stockpiles amounting to 45.9 thousand tons and grading 12.2 g/t, on average. As a result, in 2H 2018 I expect a bit lower grades that those reported in 1H 2018. Of course, mining operations conducted in high grade zones of Yaramoko may have a positive impact on final grades reported in 2H 2018, but it's too early to say anything about it.

Bagassi South

As I mentioned before, this year Roxgold is developing its second, satellite mine called Bagassi South. I have discussed this issue in my previous articles so now let me update my readers that in 1H 2018 the company spent $10.4M on the development of Bagassi. Due to the fact that the total capex is estimated at $29.6M, in 2H 2018 the company is supposed to spend the remaining $19.2M.

Now, keeping in mind that:

Roxgold delivers an average cash flow from operations of around $20M per quarter

At the end of June 2018 the company had cash of $66.4M

Until the end of 2018 Roxgold should pay off a debt of $5M

I am confident that the company will easily meet all its obligations.

Valuation

As usually, despite many positive factors (or maybe because of them), Roxgold shares are a bit overvalued now. From time to time I am updating my valuation model for Yaramoko and the entire company and, according to the latest estimate conducted at a price of gold of $1,200 per ounce, one share of Roxgold is worth $0.57. On August 15, 2018 these shares were trading at $0.66 so they were slightly overvalued. However, to remind my readers, my discounted cash flow valuation model is based on the current mineral reserves, which allow for 5.5 years of mining only:

I strongly believe that the company will extend the life of the mine (55 Zone and Bagassi) over this limited life span. As a result, the value disclosed above should be considered to be an absolute minimum.

Summary

In the first half of 2018 Roxgold delivered excellent results. As a result, I stick to my previous opinion that it is one of the best gold producers operating in West Africa. The company has an excellent high-grade, low-cost asset (55 Zone), which is a free cash flow generator allowing construction of another mine (Bagassi) without external sources of financing. What is more, although I expect a bit lower grades going forward, the mine should still be delivering very decent cash flow, one of the highest in the industry.

Of course, there are some risks. First of all, putting a new mine online is always a risk factor for any miner. However, the Bagassi South mine is a satellite deposit for the 55 Zone mine, in many aspects very similar to the main asset. It means that the mining risk is pretty small in this case - over the last two years the company had learned a lot about mining at Yaramoko.

On the other hand, Roxgold shares are surely not suitable for conservative investors - Yaramoko is in Burkina Faso, a West African country bearing a specific set of risks.

Finally, according to my valuation model, at current low prices of gold ($1,200 per ounce) one share of Roxgold is worth $0.57. These days (August 17, 2018) Roxgold shares are trading around $0.69 so they are slightly overvalued. However, as I discuss in the article, my valuation model is based on the current mineral reserves allowing for a very short life of the mine of 5.5 years (it does not take into account the Yaramoko and regional targets exploration potential). I am pretty sure that sooner or later the life of the mine will be extended, driving the company's value significantly up.

