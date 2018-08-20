3 Things In Biotech, August 18: Finally, A New First-Line Treatment For Liver Cancer

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Eisai and Merck's liver cancer partnership pays off

Company: Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Lenvatinib

Disease: Hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common form of liver cancer)

News: The FDA has approved the use of the multitargeted kinase inhibitor lenvatinib for first-line treatment in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. This makes it just the second kinase inhibitor option in the first-line setting, and the approval was based on findings from the REFLECT study, which demonstrated noninferiority for lenvatinib compared with sorafenib in patients with advanced disease, and with a unique toxicity profile.

Looking forward: In the suddenly rapid evolution of liver cancer treatment, this may be the biggest news yet, and a piece I've been waiting on for quite a while. It seemed inevitable that we would see approval after the positive results of lenvatinib came out last year. It is worth considering the timeline to approval here for perspective. We got word of positive top-line data in January 2017, followed by a full presentation at ASCO. The supplemental filing for approval was submitted in July 2017 before being accepted (without priority review) in September. That review then took nearly 12 months to complete. Very good news for patients, and for both ESALY and MRK!

Brainsway gets its way for OCD

Company: BrainsWay Ltd (OTCPK:BRSYF)

Therapy: Transcranial magnetic stimulation

Disease: Obsessive compulsive disorder

News: The FDA has reviewed data supporting the approval of BRSYF's device for treatment of OCD, and it has decided to allow marketing. This approval was based on findings from a randomized, multicenter study enrolling 100 patients demonstrating a substantial improvement in response rates for the device (38%) compared with a sham device (11%). The device was not associated with any serious adverse events.

Looking forward: This news builds on a growing commercialization push for BRSYF, which is improving revenues and cutting losses. You certainly would not know it from the stock market performance, which has traded largely flat and remains at a market cap of just above $76 million at the time of writing. Whether a new approval in OCD will change that remains to be determined, as it is a less common condition than major depressive disorder, for which BRSYF currently markets their neuronal stimulation device.

Evoke Pharma looks for its day with the FDA

Company: Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

Therapy: Gimoti

Disease: Diabetic gastroparesis

News: EVOK announced that the FDA has accepted their New Drug Application for Gimoti, a nasal spray intended to help combat the symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis in adult women. This nasal formulation of metoclopramide is designed to even out the absorption of the drug, helping to promote motility and reduce nausea and vomiting due to food not leaving the stomach quickly.

Looking forward: This news puts EVOK on track to get their first approval, and the FDA put an action date on the application of April 1, 2019. Considering there hasn't been a lot of innovation in the space of diabetic gastroparesis, getting approved here could end up being a rather big coup, even if EVOK is generally making somewhat-iterative progress by using a reformulation of an old drug.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you enjoyed this article, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.