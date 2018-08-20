SDY: Showing Improvement

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. SDY has been moving higher steadily in the short-term, even besting other dividend strategies. Its heavy weighting towards the industrials sector is unique for dividend ETFs, and this is an area that has disproportionately benefited from the announcement of the resumption of U.S./China trade talks. Furthermore, while SDY's dividend growth was lackluster in 2017, the new year has brought about a marked improvement in this regard, to the delight of income investors. Finally, SDY's valuation is well below the broader market, which could be the right recipe for more conservative investors, considering the indices are closing back in on all-time highs.

Background

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to "match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index screens for companies that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years". The fund currently sits at $98.21 and yields 2.37%, based on its last four distributions. I had not been recommending SDY during previous reviews and its one year chart, illustrated below, shows it has been lagging other dividend strategies:

Source: CNBC

However, SDY has started to really accelerate over the past few months, and there are some reasons this trend could continue, which I will detail below.

Dividend Growth Is Strong

One of my primary reasons for reversing course on SDY has to do with its solid dividend growth so far in 2018. To date, SDY has paid out roughly $1.21/share in distributions, which compares to $.95/share which was paid out in the first half of 2017. This represents a year over year increase of almost 29%, which is quite substantial dividend growth. While an excellent figure on the surface, it looks even better when we consider where the fund stood when we started the year.

What am I referring to is the fact that SDY saw zero dividend growth in 2017 in a year over year comparison. In fact, it actually saw its dividend payout decrease, if you exclude short and long term capital gain distributions. To illustrate, consider that in 2017 SDY paid out $2.10/share in dividend income, while in 2016 it paid out $2.23/share. Many of the top holdings of SDY, such as AT&T (T) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) had rough years and saw minuscule dividend increases, which weighed on the fund. I discussed this implication in more detail in a prior review of SDY at the start of the year.

The takeaway here is that SDY has removed a major drawback of a dividend-focused fund. When I see a dividend fund, and especially a dividend aristocrat fund, struggling to increase its yield, I question it as an investment option. However, the new year has reversed this trend, with SDY pumping out strong dividend growth, well above what many other funds are currently offering. I expect this growth to continue throughout the second half of 2018, which will push SDY's yield up (all other things being equal) to a more attractive level, which provides a nice tailwind for the fund going forward.

Industrials - Getting A Boost From Trade Talks

While many dividend funds are overweight areas such as information technology or financials, SDY is a bit unique in that its second largest sector by weighting is actually Industrials, which represents almost 16% of total assets, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: State Street

Therefore, it is important to consider this sector's performance and outlook when deciding whether or not to buy SDY. On the forefront of any investor's mind who is considering industrials exposure has to be concerned with on-going trade disputes between the U.S. and its major trading partners, such as the EU, Canada, and, namely, China. The announcement of tit-for-tat tariffs, negative rhetoric, and late-night tweets have all given rise to increasing volatility for this sector.

While the continuance of these trade disputes will surely continue to impact the sector, the good news is that there is hope on the horizon. To start with, there is no evidence the tariffs that have been put in place have had a meaningful impact on trade to this point. In truth, they represent a relatively small fraction of U.S. - China trade, and are seen so far as a starting point to either open up dialogue between the two countries or provoke further escalation. Fortunately, this past week has indicated that cooler heads may prevail. Two positive developments were announced towards the end of the week. The first is a delegation from Beijing will meet with U.S. officials led by the Treasury undersecretary, David Malpass, on August 22-23 to discuss efforts to resolve the trade dispute. The second, and perhaps more importantly, is that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss trade at a summit in November, to hopefully work towards a more cooperative approach to trade. This is great news, and the result was seen in the industrials sector, which pushed almost 1% higher than the broader market at the end of the trading week, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

The takeaway here is that this sector is particularly prone to trade developments, whether positive or negative. But the good news is, companies in this sector are largely performing quite strongly. At this point, trade disputes have not disrupted international trade nor impacted profits in a meaningful way. Of course, this could change quickly, but foreign governments continue to show a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the U.S. If we see more steps in the right direction, such as the Chinese meetings that were announced, then expect industrials to out-perform in a similar manner.

Valuation - Steep Discount Compared To The S&P

A final point on SDY's attractiveness has to do with the fund's valuation, which is markedly cheaper than the broader market. While I personally feel equities are going to continue higher to finish out the year, valuations are certainly above historic averages. Therefore, conservative investors may be wanting to build more positions in stocks/funds that are more reasonably priced. To illustrate, consider that the S&P 500 has a current price to earnings ((P/E)) ratio above 24. Compare this to the current P/E of SDY, which rests above 20, making the fund about 17% cheaper than the S&P 500.

Furthermore, since SDY owns companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years, investors can find comfort that they are buying battled-tested firms, which have passed the test of time. These are companies that have made a commitment to return increasing income to shareholders, and are usually more mature firms that display consistency over growth. As I mentioned before, this could be the right strategy right now for more conservative investors, if they are concerned the market is reaching a top. To buy companies with a rock-solid dividend history, at a price cheaper than the overall market, will give investors some peace of mind to weather any impending storm.

Bottom-line

SDY is a well diversified fund, with five sectors making up at least 10% of the overall portfolio (consumer staples, industrials, financials, utilities, and consumer discretionary). Furthermore, its returns have actually improved in the short-term, which is surprising considering interest rates have been rising. This speaks to overall economic growth, as well as continued investor interest in dividend paying companies. To illustrate, the chart below displays SDY's annual returns over specific periods:

Time Period 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Annualized Return 12.56% 12.71% 11.58% 12.01%

Source: State Street

While it is true SDY's yield right now is not "high", it is growing considerably, and coupling this with double digit capital appreciation seems to be a winning strategy. While higher interest rates will undoubtedly pressure dividend-focused funds, SDY's aggressive dividend growth and exposure to sectors that are benefiting from strong economic growth (industrials), should provide the buffer investors need to ride out any mild volatility. At this point, I don't see a major headwind that would cause SDY to under-perform in the short-term, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.