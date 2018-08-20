$700 Gold Is Possible

Investment demand continues to fall. Gold jewelry demand in India will fall at a much faster pace in the future.

The current turmoil in Turkey, Argentina, China, and emerging markets has not moved gold at all.

I have been following and writing about gold (GLD) for many quarters here and there, and more or less my suspicions pertaining to its trajectory have been confirmed again and again. Before I get into the details, let's take a look at the latest gold report (dated August 2) from the WGC (World Gold Council).

First of all demand for H1 (January - June) fell 6% to 1,956t, the lowest since 2009. To me, that's the first eyeopener.

Overall demand for jewelry fell 2% Y/Y in Q2, with India being down a whopping 8% Y/Y. Demand from China increased 5% Y/Y, however demand from Iran fell 35%, UAE demand fell 24%, demand from Saudi Arabia fell 10%, and Turkish demand fell by 10% Y/Y respectively.

Source

Gold bulls like to emphasize that people in many of the above countries buy gold to hedge against currency depreciation. However this time this has not happened.

Yes, the people in the above countries who already had gold did offset the slide of the value of their currency, but for those who don't have gold, buying it is not easy when your currency depreciates. Turkey in particular comes to mind, since in dollars terms their GDP has fallen by about 50% over the past several months.

Besides, as I have explained in previous articles, the cultural attraction to gold in many countries around the world is becoming irrelevant. Mainly because of the availability of the banking system in many of these markets. People will choose to put their money in the bank, as opposed to buying gold when they can.

Please note something else also. While Gold has protected most of the purchasing power decline in countries that have seen big currency declines, if the same people bought dollars they would have been better off. This because gold has also fallen against the dollar.

To illustrate what I mean, please take a look at the above chart. Over the past 3 months the Turkish Lira has lost 27% against the dollar. Now if you bought gold with Lira 3 months ago, you would have made about 26%, thus preserving your purchasing power against the fall of the Lira. However if you bought dollars instead, you would have made about 37% in Lira terms.

So I think many people are discovering they are probably better off buying dollars or euros, instead of gold itself.

Central bank net purchases were also lower 7% Y/Y, but higher 8% in H1. Interestingly enough, the biggest increase of gold purchases among central banks was Russia and Turkey. Russian purchases in H1 increased 5% Y/Y, while Turkey increased its purchases by 82% Y/Y.

This is a perfect example of how corrupt regimes destroy a country because of political preferences. Both countries have a problem of not having enough dollars in order to be able to finance their dollar denominated debt. And instead of trying to buy dollars, they buy gold. To do what with it?

In will be interesting to see how the saga in both countries unfolds, if we see gold taking an even bigger dive in the next several quarters (as I think it will).

As you know, investment demand is the most important demand component that determines the price of gold, At the margin, it is investment demand that drives the price of gold more than any other component.

While European ETFs accounted for 83% of investment demand in H1, it is interesting to note that outflows from North American ETFs reached 20t in May, 44t in June (51t total outflows), and 25t in July (total 39t of outflows). While we do not have data yet, I suspect outflows from North America will continue in August also.

Source

Do geopolitics move gold anymore?

It is important to note that gold has not appreciated as a result the current currency turmoil, and trade war rhetoric. Even debt tremors coming out of Italy have not been enough for gold to act as a safe haven anymore. In fact the opposite has happened, with gold seeing outflows from gold ETFs since June.

And because we have not seen gold acting as a safe haven for many years now, I have to assume that it will not act as one in the future either.

Gold has broken a very important trend-line

Gold has broken an upwards trend-line around July, indicative (I think) of the continued outflows from ETFs that we saw until June in the above report from the WGC.

If we see continued gold weakness, then the first line of defense (support) will be around $1050. If that does not hold, then I honestly think gold might go as low as $700 per ounce over the next several years.

And I think the chances of something like this happening are high enough, to warrant caution in the gold space, be it bullion or equities.

Against this backdrop, the gold equity space is going from bad to worse.

Both the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and Junior Miners ETFs (GDXJ) are at multi year lows, with GDX having returned to the lows of 2009.

In my opinion, demand for gold in most categories will continue to be lower in the years ahead. Especially insofar as India, I think most people will be surprised at how much demand will fall over the next several years.

If you think culture is enough for Indians to buy more gold, you are wrong. Demand in Saudi Arabia fell 50% in H1'18 to 18t, vs 36t in H1'15. And contrary to most Indians, Saudis have money.

If gold bulls are betting on the average Indian citizen to load up on gold so they could make money, I advise them to rethink this strategy. Yes people in India and many other parts of the world still have a cultural attachment to gold, however this attachment is diminishing over time.

Bottom line

Demand for gold in the first half of 2018 was the lowest since 2009. I think many people have to think about what this means.

It has been my opinion for several years now that jewelry demand, especially from India and many other parts of the world will diminish over time. This has been confirmed by the data over the past several years.

The main demand component that drives gold prices is investment demand, and we have seen solid outflows from ETFs for the past three months. And personally, I would not bet on large inflows to ETFs for the foreseeable future. As such, it is very hard to see where the demand will come from for gold to rally in the future.

Gold is not a safe haven anymore. Neither political instability, geopolitical concerns, or inflation concerns have been enough for investors to buy gold for safe haven purposes.

On a technical note, if gold breaks below $1050 then it might fall to about $700 over the next several years. So until we get confirmation of gold being in a long term uptrend once more, all things gold should be avoided, including bullion ETFs and gold related equities.

Finally, on average we still have inflows in ETFs, although muted compared to many years ago. If we see continued outflows over the next few months and quarters, then it is also my opinion that gold will fall at a much faster pace than today, and $1050 might come sooner than we think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.