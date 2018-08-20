Rebound In Aussie Dollar Imminent

There is good reason the fundamental outlook for the AUD will improve in the near to medium term.

The Australian Dollar (FXA) has been pummeled against the Greenback in 2018, and is currently down 10% YTD. It is currently resting at a crucial support level of 0.7300, and geopolitics will go a long way in determining which direction the currency pair chooses next. I think the next 3-5% for AUD/USD is higher, and I will detail why below.

First, let us examine the key reasons behind AUD/USD's stunning descent:

1) Widening of yield differential between AUD and USD

The Federal Reserve has relentlessly and unapologetically raised rates at a frequency of 3 (maybe 4) hikes a year, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has played the conservative card, preferring to talk down the strength of the AUD until the economy sees signs of inflationary pressure and stronger growth. Just last week, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said he would like to see the AUD weaken further and for interest rates to remain at record low levels "for a while yet".

Rate hikes by the Fed have on the other hand, sent the 10-year Treasury yield above the psychological 3% handle earlier this year, before yields came lower as investors sought safe haven assets amidst fears of a potential crisis in Turkey. The US 10-year Treasury yield now stands at 2.87% while the Australia 10-year Government Bond yield stands at 2.54%. What this means is that for the first time since 1998, the differential between Australian and US 10-year Government Bond yields has turned negative, as seen from the chart below.

With US bonds offering more attractive carry than Aussie bonds, investors are more likely to favour the former over the latter, which led to downward pressure on AUD/USD in 2018.

2) Geopolitical uncertainty has led to selling pressure on the AUD

The AUD has traditionally been a liquid proxy for risk and for economic health in China and other emerging markets. As such, the trade war between US and China have contributed to intense selling pressure on the AUD. The Chinese Yuan has weakened about 10% against the Greenback this year, partly as the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has welcomed a weaker Yuan to negate US import tariffs. A weaker Yuan has led the AUD lower.

Growing fears of a widespread emerging market sell-off on back of a potential crisis in Turkey have not helped too. As it stands, Turkey remains on a knife-edge, and the Lira stands extremely vulnerable to speculative attacks. Should US-Sino relations further deteriorate, or should the situation in Turkey lurch towards crisis-levels, the AUD would be expected to see more sell-offs.

These two reasons have largely contributed to the sharp drop in AUD/USD this year, but I believe the currency pair is on the verge of a strong rebound.

Near-term rebound in AUD/USD?

Firstly, I expect the Federal Reserve to pause and rethink their aggressive rate hike policy, especially when emerging markets are starting to feel the heat from a stronger USD. The US yield curve is on the brink of inverting, with just about 25 bps standing in between the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields. Making reference to a chart from GuruFocus.com, an inverted yield curve has predicted the past 7 recessions, and the last time we saw an inverted yield curve was during the Great Financial Crisis.

Morgan Stanley expects the US yield curve to invert in mid-2019 at the rate that the Federal Reserve is tapering its monetary policy. Armed with knowledge of how the economy had performed previously when the yield curve inverted, I would bank on the Federal Reserve preferring to avoid such a scenario.

Secondly, there are signs US-Sino relations might be perking up. Trade representatives from both camps are expected to meet end-August. While these are low-level trade talks and not much progress is likely, Trump and Xi Jinping are looking to meet for further talks in November, which could yield more results. Both leaders being open to meet for talks is a good start, and it raises the probability of finding a resolution to end the trade war. After all, a protracted trade war will likely harm both economies.

Technical outlook for AUD/USD

Looking at the weekly chart for AUD/USD below, the currency pair is currently nestled around support levels of 0.72-0.73, as demarcated by the twin coloured lines. Last week, the currency pair actually made a new low of around 0.72, but closed the week strongly at the highs above 0.73. This strong bullish reversal could be indicative of a near-term bottom for the currency pair.

Looking at the charts for USD/CNH and Dollar Index below, we see the same weekly reversals where the USD made a new high, but closed weakly at the lows.

These 3 charts increase the probability of a rebound in the AUD against the USD in the near term, and I suspect this could be due to the market starting to take a more favourable view towards thawing US-Sino trade relations.

CFTC positioning shows net shorts in AUD near all-time highs

The market has priced in huge levels of bearishness in the AUD, presumably due to the aforementioned key reasons behind AUD weakness, to the extent that CFTC positioning shows net shorts in the currency near all-time highs, as seen from the chart below.

CFTC AUD speculative net positions

The high levels of negativity surrounding the AUD increases the probability of a sharper rebound in the currency, should there be reason for the market to close their short positions. The short covering could be akin to a large group rushing to squeeze through a narrow door - there might be major bloodletting.

All in all, AUD/USD looks to have rebounded from support levels of 0.72-0.73 last week, and the markets appear to have priced in excessively high levels of negativity in the currency. I suggest opening a long position in the currency pair, while it is still 10% down YTD. Look to take profit at 0.78 (500 points), with a stop loss at 0.71 (200 points).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.