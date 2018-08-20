Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Gilead's Hope Dashed, Pfizer's Vaccine Deal, Eisai And Merck FDA Approval

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Gilead Loses Important Patent for Sovaldi In China

News: Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) ran into a bit of a problem with its Hepatitis C patent in China for Sovaldi. The problem is that it was forced to withdraw a patent that would have kept generic competitors out until at least 2024. The problem was that Initiative for Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK) brought a patent dispute to the China's State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO). Due to this patent invalidation, Gilead was forced to withdraw its patent for the base compound for sofosbuvir.

Analysis: This is very troubling news for Gilead Sciences, because its Hepatitis C sales in the United States has been dropping off. The hope was that China would at least soften the blow, because it is believed that there are about 10 million patients with Hepatitis C in that country. Most troubling is that this won't just be an issue for Sovaldi. Sofosbuvir is the base component for other Hepatitis C drugs from Gilead like Epclusa and Harvoni. Gilead had priced its drugs in China to be around $9,000. You can imagine the amount of profit that will now be lost when generic competitors enter the market in 2019. These generic competitors will price the 12-week Hepatitis C regimen at $249 instead. In my opinion, the Hepatitis C franchise was failing for a long period of time. Yes, this may have partially helped the franchise but not enough to sustain growth. I think that Gilead would be better off putting resources towards its other newer products. For instance, it should focus on developing a proper NASH drug or seek growth from its acquisition of Kite Pharma.

Pfizer Tackles Deal With BioNTech to Develop mRNA Flu Influenza Vaccines

News: Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had created a deal with a German biotech by the name of BioNTech for $425 million. This deal was created so that Pfizer could work on creating vaccines for the flu that are superior in terms of efficacy, and that can be created in a quicker fashion than current scientific methods. According to the deal, Pfizer will pay BioNTech an upfront payment of $120 million and then potential $305 million as certain milestones are met with respect to this program.

Analysis: This is good news for Pfizer, because it wants to see if it can produce meaningful flu vaccine data by using mRNA technology. The way that BioNTech does this is by creating instructions for T-cells (human cells) to produce therapeutic proteins against the virus, and to launch a strong immune response against it. Many big pharmaceutical companies seem to pin hope on the science of mRNA's being able to be a good source of treating diseases. This could possibly mean a resurgence of mRNA biotechs that could be used to go after many types of diseases. It is not out of the ordinary for big pharmaceutical companies to go after different types of biotechs with unique forms of technology.

Eisai and Merck Obtain FDA Approval for Liver Cancer Drug

News: Recently, Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) and Merck (MRK) announced that they have received FDA approval for their partnered drug Lenvima for treating first-line patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). The FDA approval was based on a late-stage study, known as REFLECT, which recruited 954 patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable liver cancer. Patients in the study were either treated with oral Lenvima or Nexavar (also known as sorafenib). This study was looking to show that Lenvima is non-inferior when compared to Nexavar. It was shown that Lenvima achieved non-inferiority in both overall survival (OS) and in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Nexavar.

Analysis: Lenvima had already been approved for many other cancers before liver cancer. Such other cancer approvals Lenvima has received are for treating thyroid cancer and kidney cancer. However, this approval is only the beginning. This recent FDA approval comes many months after both Eisai and Merck formed a partnership for Lenvima. This is where Merck paid $300 million to Eisai and committed up to a potential $5 billion for the partnership on Lenvima. The ultimate end goal though for Merck was not just Lenvima alone as a monotherapy. Being as that Lenvima suffers from resistance issues, Merck considered that its PD-1 drug Keytruda could help it overcome such a pitfall. The goal is to get as many combination studies between Lenvima and Keytruda as possible to improve cancer treatment outcomes for patients. I think that this partnership is good for both Eisai and Merck.

