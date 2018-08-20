Chevron Corporation: A Look At The Second Quarter Earnings Results

One fundamental element when it comes to investing in big oils is the future price of oil.

CVX second quarter results were shy of expectation on both EPS and revenues.

Chevron's second quarter revenues were $42.24 billion, up 22.5% compared to a year ago and up 11.9% sequentially. Chevron posted second quarter earnings of $3.4 billion or $1.78 per diluted share.

Source: A Permian Basin oil rig. Mose Buchule via NPR StateImpact

Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) is one of the primary oil super-majors fully eligible to figure in your long-term basket of top oil stocks. It belongs to my first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

This American multinational company is active in more than hundreds of countries and is engaged in numerous aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to power generation.

One particular aspect of the company is its strong presence in the US and more specifically in the Permian Basin (e.g., West Texas and southeastern New Mexico), which is one of the most prolific oil & natural gas geologic basins in the United States.

The company is one of the main producers in the Permian, just behind Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY).

Source OXY 2Q18 Presentation.

Chevron's total US earnings - Upstream and Downstream combined - represented 36.2% of the total earnings of the company in the second quarter 2018, and production in the Permian alone was 270K Boep/d this quarter or 10.3% of the total quarterly output.

Source: CVX

Pat Yarrington, Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer commented about the strength of the second quarter 2018 in the conference call:

This favorable outlook on cash flow, combined with our ongoing commitment to capital discipline, enables us to initiate share repurchases, targeted at $3 billion per year. Our financial priorities are unchanged. We are generating cash surplus to what we need to meet the first three of these. We increased our annual dividend by 4% earlier in the year. We continue to be very selective and disciplined in our investments. And we have an advantaged portfolio and a large captured resource base.

One positive driver was the oil prices again this quarter reaching a multi-year high level.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, as I have always indicated in my article about this sector, investing long term in an oil super-major like Chevron doesn't imply fundamentally a passive approach, and I firmly believe that to be successful, you will have to manage your holdings actively by trading a part of your investment that I estimate around 30% minimum.

You can work wonders by using the volatility of the market to take whether some profit off the table or buying on the weakness that always follows exuberance.

Chevron - Financial Table 2Q'18: The raw numbers

Chevron Corp. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues and other investment in $ Billion 34.56 40.36 34.32 29.25 23.55 29.28 30.14 31.50 33.42 34.48 36.21 37.62 37.76 42.24 Net Income in $ Billion 2.57 0.57 2.04 -0.59 -0.73 -1.47 1.28 0.42 2.68 1.45 1.95 3.11 3.64 3.41 EBITDA $ Billion 7.32 6.32 7.05 3.19 2.69 4.73 5.30 4.77 7.37 7.31 7.80 6.39 9.52 9.62 Profit margin % 7.4% 1.4% 5.9% 0 0 0 4.3% 1.3% 8.0% 4.2% 5.4% 8.3% 9.6% 8.1% EPS diluted in $/share 1.37 0.30 1.09 -0.31 -0.39 -0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 1.03 1.64 1.90 1.78 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.32 7.22 5.36 4.56 1.14 2.53 5.31 3.86 3.88 5.04 5.37 6.23 5.04 6.86 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 7.60 7.64 6.81 7.45 5.57 4.47 4.07 4.01 3.22 3.22 3.22 3.64 3.00 3.23 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -5.28 -0.42 -1.45 -2.89 -4.43 -1.94 1.25 -0.15 0.56 1.81 2.15 2.59 2.05 3.63 Total Cash $ Billion 12.68 12.16 12.93 11.02 8.56 8.76 7.35 6.99 6.98 4.76 6.64 4.81 6.50 7.69 Total Debt in $ Billion 33.87 31.83 35.79 38.47 42.26 45.02 45.52 46.03 45.16 42.77 41.88 38.67 39.75 38.38 Dividend per share in $ 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.12 1.12 1.12 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.88 1.88 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.88 1.88 1.90 1.89 1.90 1.91 1.91 1.92 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2681 2596 2539 2673 2666 2528 2513 2669 2676 2780 2717 2740 2852 Total price liquids US ($/b) 43.11 50.29 41.98 35.42 26.49 35.79 36.88 40.84 44.83 41.42 41.83 50.12 56.12 Total price natural gas US ($/mmtu) 2.27 1.92 1.96 1.53 1.32 1.21 1.89 2.16 2.39 2.32 1.80 1.86 2.02 Oil US Upstream K Boep/d - - - - - - 698 682 672 701 681 671 733

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues Chevron's second quarter revenues were $42.24 billion, up 22.5% compared to a year ago and up 11.9% sequentially.

Chevron posted second quarter earnings of $3.4 billion or $1.78 per diluted share. It is almost $2 billion or roughly $1 per share higher than the same period a year ago. The quarter included the impact of a non-recurring receivable write-down, which was offset by foreign exchange gains.

However, CVX second quarter results were shy of expectation on both EPS and revenues, which disappointed the Market. However, the stock price rose on the news after announcing a $3 billion share buyback, which the company finds sustainable so long as oil prices are not taking a dramatic turn for the worse.

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures)

Free cash flow for Chevron is positive on a yearly basis and represents $10.42 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the second quarter was a whopping $3.63 billion.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is vital that FCF is found adequate and sufficient to consider the business model balanced.

The most recent annual dividend was $4.48 per share. Based on 1.92 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $8.6 billion per year, which is lower than the free cash flow ("TTM"). Thus, Chevron is passing the test for FCF.

However, Pat Yarrington said in the conference call:

This favorable outlook on cash flow, combined with our ongoing commitment to capital discipline, enables us to initiate share repurchases, targeted at $3 billion per year.

I am concerned that the combination of higher dividend coupled with a $3 billion buyback program is a substantial burden for the company.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the second quarter with a production of 2,826K Boep/d, up 4% from a year ago and only down 1% sequentially. In the conference call Jay Johnson said:

Excluding the impact of 2018 asset sales, which is the middle bar, our year-to-date production growth was 4.5% higher than the daily average production for full year 2017. This is in line with our guidance.

The U.S upstream reached a record 739 k Boep/d or 26.2% of the total output. 1 - The Permian posted an impressive 270K Boep/d, and the company said it was "working multiple deals for closing in 2018" to increase the company's presence in this segment. The goal is still to reach 650K Boep/d by 2020.

Permian shale and tight production in the second quarter was 270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing an increase of about 92,000 barrels a day, up 50% relative to the same quarter last year. Our development strategy continues to center around disciplined execution and capital efficiency. We’re currently running 19 rigs and our development program is progressing as planned.

Source: CVX presentation

Note: Since 2016, Chevron increased its average lateral length per well in the Permian by approximately 35%.

2 - Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") produced 282K Boep/d for the second quarter up from 269K Mboep/d in the first quarter 2018.

Source: CVX presentation

3 - Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and recently had two significant discoveries (Ballymore discovery and Whale discovery). Please read my article here.

Source: CVX Presentation

The Downstream Is Lagging Again

Like rival Exxon Mobil Corp., profit in Chevron’s refining and chemical operations declined in the second quarter due to weak margins. It was the third consecutive quarter of weakness in units that make gasoline and related products, with downstream profit falling 21.5% from a year ago to $838 million down nearly 30% from a year ago.

XOM Earnings repartition per segment in $ billion 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Upstream 1.56 -2.22 0.06 -1.36 -1.46 -2.46 0.45 0.93 1.52 0.85 0.49 5.29 3.35 3.30 Downstream 1.42 2.96 2.21 1.01 0.74 1.28 1.07 0.36 0.93 1.20 1.81 1.28 0.73 0.84 Other -0.42 -0.17 -0.23 -0.24 0.00 -0.29 -0.24 -0.87 0.24 -0.60 -0.35 -3.46 -0.44 -0.72

Note: For its downstream division, Chevron has asked U.S. regulators for exemptions to U.S. biofuels rules on April 12, 2018, that are typically only given to small companies in financial distress, Reuters reported earlier this month.

4 - Guidance Through 2020.

Source: CVX Presentation

Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia and the Shale expansion are the two reliable drivers of a 4-7% growth expected in 2018.

5 - Net Debt Chevron's net debt is now $30.69 billion, down from $33.25 billion in 1Q'18. Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is 0.92 in 2Q'18, which is a definite encouraging indicator. CVX has a headline debt ratio of 20% and a net debt ratio of 17%.

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Chevron had enjoyed a remarkable run-up since mid-2017 when oil prices started to rise and turned bullish for good. However, the two US Big Oils ( e.g., Chevron and Exxon Mobil) are still underperforming their Big Oil peers based in Europe (e.g., BP, Shell, Total S.A., etc.)

One fundamental element when it comes to investing in big oils is the future price of oil. Chevron is moving in tight correlation with oil prices, and it shows clearly in the chart below. Now, to get it right and trade/invest in this sector with the expectation to make a profit, it is paramount to look at the oil prices' trend.

After reaching twice $80 a barrel (double top) since May 2018, the trend is down, and it is likely to continue for the remaining of the year 2018. The conclusion is that any investor in the oil sector should take some profit off the table on any potential rally. In my opinion, I consider CVX overvalued based on this assumption.

CVX data by YCharts

Technical Analysis

CVX experienced a decisive breakout recently, and first support could be $115.25 (I recommend a weak buying at this level).

However, the principal goal is to take some profit off the table on any uptick from here, especially around $124 or higher. Future oil prices are trending down, and CVX will follow.

Depending on how weak the oil prices will be the next few weeks, I could imagine CVX weakening as low as $110 (double bottom, at which point I recommend to buy again).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.