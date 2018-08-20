Match Still A Buy Going Into Facebook Dating Launch

Introduction

Match Group (MTCH), through its portfolio of brands, is the largest name in online dating. In recent months, a bear case has been presented that revolves around Facebook (FB) and it's new online dating platform. Facebook is a powerful competitor, but I do not believe it poses a significant threat to the Match Group in the immediate future.

What is Match Group?

Match Group is a holdings company that manages a portfolio of some of the most in-demand lifestyle brands on the market. The company is notable for its progressive leadership, in the form of its chief executive, Mandy Ginsberg. Taking on the role of CEO in December of 2017, Ginsberg has since taken the company through it's most explosive period of growth since it's IPO. The company has a 52-week return of 150%, a 25.15% EPS Growth Rate, and it is still relatively cheap trading at approximately 33 times earnings.

The company's explosive equity valuation under Ginsberg is not unwarranted. Match Group has reported several highly positive quarters under her tenure, and they have projected results promising a continuation of this success. Below are several key figures disclosed in their recent Q2 Report:

Adjusted EBITDA $176M beating guidance of $160M - $165M (60% y/y)

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of $132.5M (+158% Q2'17)

Operating income $150.2M (+81% Q2'17)

Q3 revenue guidance of $430M - $440M (~1%-3% more than consensus)

Q3 EBITDA guidance of $165M (3.125% increase)

Year-end '18 Revenue $1.68B - $1.72B (consensus raised $1.6B)

Year-end '18 EBITDA of $625M - $650M (50% positive range decrease)

MTCH has seen the following recent upgrades since earnings:

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Buy /w $47.00 Price Target

BMO Capital (BMLP) - Outperform /w $52.00 Price Target

Portfolio Companies

Match has demonstrated success in growing its portfolio internally and through M&A, source: Match Group Q2 Investor Presentation

The company has a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most important disruptors in the space from each of its various cycles. These include Match and Meetic as the early founders of the online dating category. Ok!Cupid and PleantyofFish as the disruptors offering free a platform. Finally Tinder and Hinge as some of their top pioneers in the mobile app space (more on both of these later).

Match offers a number of brands which cater to various niche and international demographics. OurTime, for example, is a 50 and over dating platform with over 2 million members. Another portfolio company, Twoo, focuses on meetups rather than dating and offers international exposure by operating in over 200 countries and linking more than 300 million users since 2011. Other international brands include Pairs and LoveScout24 which have found success in Asia and Germany respectively. Additionally, Match Group continues to grow their portfolio through internal incubation and strategic M&A activity, such as their recent investment in Hinge.

Match has entered into a 51% investment in Hinge, with an option to fully acquire the platform down the line. In the Q2 earnings call, Ginsberg described the product as "...modern and lightweight, yet naturally encourages depth in profile content and user interactions." Analytics firm "App Annie" currently reports the app is in the top 700 US overall and #24 on US Lifestyle. These findings represent an impressive 400% growth in downloads over the past year.

Tinder a Driver For Growth

While the company boasts an impressive portfolio, the greatest driver of revenue is undoubtedly Tinder. At the time of writing, the mobile application focused analytics firm "App Annie" reports Tinder ranks #75 overall in downloads on the total US app market and #2 in US lifestyle. The company has seen substantial revenue growth of 135% from last year, subscriber growth of 81%, and a current premium "gold" memberships representing more than 50% of subscriptions. In addition to Tinder's staggering growth rates, the company is adding new features which they believe will increase subscriber retention and user interactions.

On average, our users go to 20 to 25 social places a month. With places, Tinder users can see who else went to their favorite new Italian restaurant, independent bookstore around the corner or the dive bar down the street. - Mandy Ginsberg, Q2 2018 Earnings Call.

One of the new features highlighted during the recent MTCH earnings call was Tinder Places. The thesis of "Tinder Places" is that users will see where their "matches" are going and where some of the hot places are around town to meet singles while providing ideas for dates. This new wealth of location-specific user data could prove to be an attractive opportunity for monetization. The company has also highlighted their integration with Snap Inc. (SNAP) as they are the first dating app to do so. Tinder currently features FB login and photo integration. The option for users to link their Instagram feed as well as their top tracks from the platform, Spotify (SPOT). The addition of Snap kit content will further cement the service's integral as a societal mainstay.

Tinder Subscription Growth Source: Tinder Q2, Match Group Q2 Investor Presentation

Another feature highlighted in the call is Tinder University, a feature designed to ensure the company preserves it's popularity with the 18-30 demographic as it's current users age. The feature will allow users to filter potential matches to fellow university students within their specified geographic range. With a new academic year fast approaching, this feature should prove very popular with new university students and bolster the company's premium "gold" subscribers.

The Facebook Dating Announcement

Despite the overwhelmingly favorable performance of Match Group, it has been an uncomfortably bumpy ride for those long on the company's equity in 2018. Attributed to the price turbulence is the announcement that the FAANG (FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG) member, Facebook, would be entering the online dating space. The product would be free and available to the company's 2.2 billion monthly active users (as reported in Q2 2018). Investors were not anticipating this announcement and Match Group immediately felt the punch in its share price.

MTCH data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Facebook (FB) is trading at a relatively low 27.29 times earnings, with no dividend. It has a whopping 509 billion dollar market cap and 41% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year. The company has more monthly active users than the population of the United States, was the subject of a blockbuster film, and has become an integral part of our everyday lives. Even with a decelerated guidance expected to reach 20% by Q4, the company is still going on all cylinders.

Privacy Concerns and Diminishing Favorability

FB data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

At the time of writing, Facebook shares are trading only 3.5% higher than this day 52 weeks prior. FB equities saw a 15% drop in March of this year due to a controversy of the usage of user data, which culminated in the televised testimony of CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg has stated, as far back as November 2017, that mounding security costs will hurt profits. While the company's positive Q1 report allowed equities to recover, its Q2 report showed that damages related to the controversy this past Spring had exacerbated this effect (see decelerated guidance). The result was an approximately 25% drop in share prices and a massive $100 billion dollar loss- the worst in stock market history.

One of the key arguments made by those with a bearish sentiment on the Match Group is that Facebook has several billion monthly active users. While this is true Zuckerberg himself cited his target audience as the 200 million total users list themselves as single. 200 million is no small figure, however, it is only a tenth of the 2 billion monthly active users. This figure could be further called into question considering the company has taken down 1.3 billion fraudulent accounts in the six months preceding May of this year. This figure ultimately raises more questions than it answers and for this reason, I do not feel it is a legitimate measure of a built-in market.

The vast majority of singles would not want to use Facebook for dating primarily due to concerns with data and personal privacy, -Mandy Ginsberg, Q1 Earnings Call 2018

Shortly after the initial announcement, Mandy Ginsberg made the observation that many users may not be interested in comingling their dating lives with Facebook on concerns over the privacy of their personal data. A recent Pew poll showed teen favorability and usage of Facebook had declined to 51%, with only 10% citing it as their most used app, adding to the skepticism that Millenials and Generation Z will readily adopt the platform. Furthermore, only a recent survey found that only 41% of Americans even claim they trust Facebook, while 60%+ said they trusted Google and Amazon. All of these factors paint a far less decisive victory against an established and trusted brand such as those owned by Match.

Conclusion

Facebook dating is not an existential threat to the Match Group. The company has proven resilient in the various cycles of the online dating market, and Facebook has not yet proven users trust is sufficient for widespread adoption. In addition to strong company financials Match Group has niche appeal, international exposure, and the potential for additional growth. Trading at 33 times earnings, MTCH is priced it fairly compared to FB and relatively cheap compared to cash flow negative lifestyle app developer Snap, Inc. (SNAP). Investors should feel confident in the company's current valuations and guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.