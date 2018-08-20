Sears Holdings' All-Time-Low Stock Price Creates A Huge Buying Opportunity

I think the challenge with understanding Sears Holdings, Inc (SHLD) is that the company is not being viewed from the proper perspective, the company should be viewed as a company in a Chapter 11, with ESL acting as the DIP lender. The decline of brick and mortar retail in general has stopped most investors from digging deeper into the value of Shop Your Way, the credit card revenue, value of the real estate and long term leases, and value of Eddie Lampert as CEO. The retail losses are declining, the pension is paid up for two years, the transformation is working.

If we view the progress of the company in the context of an out-of-court Chapter 11, we are focused on:

Debt reduction and repayment

The amount of cost savings achieved each quarter

The growth of integrated retail

The number of Shop Your Way points redeemed and members joining

The revenue streams that can survive ad thrive with or without retail stores

The Pension payments

The companies ability to enhance liquidity and monetize assets

The credit card revenues

The ability of the CEO to transform the company

Take a look at this slide on page seven from the presentation at the Shareholders meeting on May 9, 2018

If Sears Holdings filed Chapter 11 in 2016 and Eddie Lampert reported this much progress in the last eighteen months, it would be applauded by sophisticated investors, a transformation (not a turnaround) of a large company is not a process that happens overnight, current and new investors should be about investing at these levels for at least 5-10 years.

My last article focused on the value of Eddie Lampert as CEO, shareholders who have experienced what its like to watch shareholder value get eaten up by bankruptcy lawyers and/or overpaid executives with no skin in the game can appreciate the tens of millions in legal fees Eddie Lampert has saved us by restructuring out of Bankruptcy.

Unbeknownst to most shareholders, bankruptcy lawyers in large cases make a fortune, and the costs of a bankruptcy can be off the charts, especially without a shareholder advocate (see Sears Canada) For example: in the Enron Bankruptcy, the lawyers made over one billion dollars.

It seems obvious to me and a few others that SHLD is in an out of court Chapter 11, the best opportunities of this type are very, very rare so you must invest a lot when they show up.

With the stock trading at under $1.50 a share, and Eddie Lampert at the helm as the shareholder advocate, Sears Holdings appears to be one of these rare opportunities and looks strikingly similar to my investment in GGP in 2009, but with a twist.

My Investment in General Growth Properties in 2009

In most corporate Bankruptcy cases the CEO owns little or no stock, (strike one) usually the assets are worth less than liabilities, (strike two) the profitable divisions (if any) are not bankrupt remote (strike three)

However, in the General Growth Properties Bankruptcy in 2009, the founders of GGP were holders of the common stock for 50 plus years, they didn't sell from a high of about $70 dollars to a low of about .25, this was key, after extensively researching the company I asked myself:

What do the GGP insiders know that the sellers of the stock don't? Why continue to hold the stock after a drop of 99%?

Eddie Lampert hasn't personally sold common stock from a high of around $180 to a low of about $1.35, he understands bankruptcy inside out, what does he see that others don't? Shouldn't current stockholders buy as much as they can now?

Shortly before and during Bankruptcy, General Growth Properties added Bill Ackman as the Common shareholder advocate, and he brought in Bruce Berkowitz as the Bondholder advocate. It was and still is one of the greatest investments of all time. Everyone missed it. Is this happening with SHLD?

At the annual shareholder meeting during question and answer phase, I juxtaposed where SHLD would be if they had invested a large amount of surplus cash in GGP and/or Amazon.com in 2009.

Why not invest in the company leading the disruption of your business model? Why not buy equity in one of your biggest landlords or co owners?

Eddie Lampert seemed to smile a little when I brought up GGP and Amazon but we all can agree that hindsight is 20/20. During the bankruptcy it was obvious to me that GGP equity was going to survive intact once Bruce Berkowitz and Bill Ackman showed up as advocates, investing is all about probability, but who understood the value of the company more than the tenants paying rent? Who knew the stability of the cash flows better than these same tenants?

None of the major mall tenants invested in General Growth Properties, after all don't most common shareholders get wiped out in bankruptcy? Why look deeper? This proves that sometimes the best investments are missed by those closest to them.

I was not on Seeking Alpha in 2009 so I posted my thoughts about the value of GGP on Facebook (See Below) I bought at $1.25 and the annual dividends today with spin-offs Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) are about $1.25 per share. That's a 100% a year.

When you make 30-50 times your money on an investment within your small circle of competence, in retrospect you wish you would/could have invested more, and second you hope you run across a similar situation again. Sears Holdings still has over 100 Million Square feet of property and over 300 acres of land, if you want an idea of what an Chapter 11 for Sears may look like, check out the proposal on General Growth by Pershing square.

Bill Ackman's proposal on General Growth Properties was 100% accurate but if bankruptcy is not in your circle of competence large parts of the proposal were essentially written in a foreign language.

When a controlling shareholder restructures a company in or out of bankruptcy he has no incentive to wipe himself or other shareholders out, or to "asset strip" the money he pays for the assets goes to the company, furthermore no creditor has the power to wipe out ESL or minority shareholders in the unlikely event of a Chapter 11 filing.

Lessons from the Republic Airways Bankruptcy

I was right about the value of the assets in the Republic Airways Bankruptcy but there was no shareholder advocate, and management owned little or no stock therefore there was no incentive to make sure shareholders were not wiped out. The old management received stock in the new company and could care less about their former "partners" getting nothing. I wrongly assumed one of the many hedge funds invested would advocate for shareholders, but they sold out shortly after the company filed bankruptcy, a few day traders doubled and tripled their money during the rise of the stock during bankruptcy, but those that held on lost 100%.

Eddie Lampert is the controlling shareholder and he has more invested than anyone else, he has no reason to wipe out shareholders especially since he is the largest shareholder.

ESL buying assets from SHLD is not self-dealing or asset stripping

I received a lot of questions and comments about the proposal ESL submitted to purchase parts direct and Kenmore, several commentators suggested that this deal as well as the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Lands End (LE) spin offs were self-dealing, instead of trying to answer tons of direct messages and comments on the last article, let's take a look at recent legal cases addressing Self-dealing.

Self-dealing - The controlling stockholder's duty of loyalty is most often invoked in the context of self-dealing, there are two basic elements in the self-dealing analysis:

a. The controlling stockholder is on both sides of the transaction and dictated its terms; and

b. There is a special benefit to the controlling stockholder in which the minority stockholders do not share.

Sinclair Oil, 280 A.2d at 720-22; Gilbert v. El Paso Co., 490 A.2d 1050 (Del. Ch. 1984), aff'd, 575 A.2d 1131 (Del. 1990).

If the benefit is shared with the minority, self-dealing generally will not be found, even if the controlling stockholder acted to advance its own interests. For example, in Sinclair Oil, the controlling stockholder needed cash and caused the company to issue large dividends, which were proportionately shared with the minority stockholders. Although this action drained the company of some cash and hurt expansion opportunities, no self-dealing was found because there was no detriment to the minority stockholders as they shared in the dividend proportionately. Id. at 720-22 ("The dividends resulted in great sums of money being transferred from Sinven to Sinclair. However, a proportionate share of this money was received by the minority shareholders of Sinven. Sinclair received nothing from Sinven to the exclusion of its minority stockholders. As such, these dividends were not self-dealing.")

In the case of Sears shareholders, all minority Sears shareholders have participated in the spin-offs on a pari-passu basis and in regards to the proposal for Kenmore and parts ship, per his comments at the annual meeting a special committee was set-up to evaluate the deal and all minority shareholders will get to opportunity to vote on the transaction, so although on both sides of the transaction (Prong 1) he is not dictating the terms and therefore there is no self-dealing.

Eddie Lampert the creditor has no duty to shareholders

Another scenario that has been mentioned buy some shareholders and detractors alike is the debt owned by ESL and/or Eddie Lampert, some have suggested that Eddie Lampert could foreclose on SHLD with his debt and wipe-out himself and other shareholders. Although when acting in a role as creditor he has no duty to shareholders, this is clearly not his intention, in fact he has proposed converting his debt to equity. In the Odyssey partners case a creditor wiped out shareholders by foreclosing on the debt he purchased.

Controlling Stockholder as Creditor - A controlling stockholder, when acting in a non-stockholder role, appears to have no duty to consider the interests of minority stockholders.

For example, a controlling stockholder who was also a major debt-holder of a company could foreclose on the company's debt, collect all of the proceeds it was owed as a creditor, and wipe out the minority stockholders. Odyssey Partners. see also Gentile v. Rosette, C.A. No. 20213-VCN, *7-9 (Del. Ch. 2010) (controlling stockholder also owned company debt and negotiated a one-sided debt conversion agreement, which was found to be unfair).The distinction between the two cases seems to be that the first case involved exercise of a contractual right which was fairly obtained through an arm's length negotiation, whereas the second case involved a contractual right that was only obtained in a self-dealing transaction with dictated terms. Where the controlling stockholder dictates the terms of the contract and then uses that unfair contract to its own advantage, Delaware courts will use the contract as evidence and not mitigation of self-dealing.

Eddie Lampert the CEO has a fiduciary duty to shareholders

In the Odyssey Partners case the creditor was not the CEO, which caused him to have no fiduciary duty to stock holders, that seems to be the distinction between Eddie Lampert owning debt and common stock at the same time. After the annual meeting in an interview with CNBC Mr. Lampert said:

I have a fiduciary responsibility to investors, but I believe the shame would be if we can't see this through, not just see it through but get it where I think it can be, there are a lot of great ideas that never make it

Conclusion

Eddie Lampert is not suffering from confirmation bias, he is a man of integrity and patience, he has stuck with Sears Holdings even though the stock has declined more than 95%, this is not enough reason to invest, but its enough reason to do some extensive research. That revelation lead me to do extensive research on General Growth Properties which lead to my best investment to date (as well as Bill Ackman's best investment ever) Will he Show up to invest in Sears Holdings?

Most people say they don't/won't invest in Sears because of the huge losses, but some of those same people were/are invested in Amazon (AMZN) when they were racking up huge losses and are invested in Tesla (TSLA) now, most investors don't want to admit that they invest in those companies in lieu of losses because of the rising stock price, they are not invested in Tesla based on valuation.

I know Sears Holdings has more than $100 a share in assets, I'm happy to buy shares at under $1.50, if it takes 5-10 years to realize that value the return is still off the charts, Patience is a virtue. Curent shareholders should see the all time low stock price as a buying opportunity. My next article will address the value of the credit card revenue and/or the value of Shop Your Ways rewards program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.