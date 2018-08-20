A Deal With Hasbro Is Mattel's Way Out

We think the way out for Mattel shareholders is a deal with Hasbro, but we don't think the latter should pursue such a transaction.

We think Hasbro's Frozen dolls have changed the game, and Mattel's American Girl and Barbie franchises may never be the same.

By The Valuentum Team

Mattel (MAT) has had a rough go at it the past few years. Disney's (DIS) Frozen franchise has put the popularity of American Girl and Barbie dolls on the fringe, and its primary rival Hasbro (HAS) has been taking advantage. Complicating matters further has been the transient challenges of the Toys 'R Us liquidation, which has only muddied the company's performance. We think various other channels will be able to pick up the distribution slack from the Toys 'R Us demise, but nonetheless, Mattel may not have a way back to its glory days. The Frozen princesses have changed the game.

Mattel's second-quarter results, released July 25, were telling. Even though Barbie sales bounced back a bit and Hot Wheels didn't perform too poorly, net sales fell a whopping 14% in constant-currency, while its adjusted operating losses came in at more than $140 million. Although distribution challenges certainly impacted the quarter, particularly given the Toys 'R Us liquidation, these are simply not numbers that provide a lot of confidence to the long-term investor. Mattel is shrinking rapidly, too, eliminating over 2,200 positions (more than 20% of its workforce), while closing manufacturing sites in Mexico. If demand doesn't turn, cost costs will only delay worsening profitability.

Mattel At a Glance

• Mattel makes toys and family products, including brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, American Girl, Radica, Tyco R/C, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, Little People, and Power Wheels. Its brand portfolio is top notch. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in California. It is targeting a 15%+ operating margin over the medium-term from 9.5% in 2016.

• Mattel continues to be on the wrong side of the tremendous success of Disney's Frozen franchise. Sales of its blockbuster Barbie and American Girl dolls have tumbled as a result of the popularity of the Frozen princesses. However, shares will continue to be sensitive to news regarding Hasbro and a potential takeover. The Hasbro-Mattel deal chatter has been making "the rounds" frequently.

• Mattel believes its emerging market potential and improving cost structure could position it for an improved outlook moving forward. A growing global population, increasing per-capita income, and increasing parental focus on child development could be sources of upside. However, momentum in its turnaround has disappointed, and its dividend has been suspended to give it more financial flexibility.

• Competition remains as tough as ever for Mattel, but management believes its transformation plan is progressing well. It expects to achieve the majority of its $650 million net cost reduction initiative in 2018, and strategic partnerships could help it accelerate growth in key adjacencies as well as unlock value in gaming and content. This may not be enough to get things back on track, however.

• Mattel's deal with Alibaba (BABA) could be an important one. While product development collaboration may not be a needle mover, we like the proximity it brings Mattel to the 440+ million active buyers on Alibaba's e-commerce platforms in the growing market.

• The Dividend Cushion ratio was highly effective in predicting the dividend cut that was to come at Mattel. The Dividend Cushion ratio is a measure that considers a company's future free cash flow relative to expected dividends paid with consideration of the balance sheet. For Mattel, this ratio was flashing a signal of high risk. The company suspended its dividend October 2017.

• There are some bring spots in the Mattel story. Jurassic World may help operating performance a bit in the coming quarters, while Hot Wheels continues to showcase growth. The company ended the second quarter of 2018 with ~$230 million in cash and equivalents, so it does have some liquidity. However, a short and long-term debt load of ~$2.9 billion will keep many a conservative investor on the sidelines, in our view.

• Our track record on Mattel (image above) has been ho-him. We've really never made a call on the equity, and our fair value has hovered around its share price for years. We did make a good call in highlighting the risks to the dividend, but Mattel hasn't registered an extraordinarily high or low rating on the Valuentum Buying Index since at least late 2014.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We're not expecting an organic recovery at Mattel, and with sales of many of its core brands falling and the company cutting back manufacturing, the best it can do is shrink. With Hasbro’s Frozen dolls hurting American Girl (the revenue of which fell more than 30% in the quarter on a constant-currency basis), Hasbro is looking to buy up assets on the “cheap,” but Mattel's may not necessarily be that cheap. We value shares of Mattel at $17 each on a discounted cash-flow basis, with a fair value range that has a high end of $21, but we're not so sure that Hasbro should take the leap.

From where we stand, Hasbro's Frozen franchise is ushering in a new era for “princesses,” and the Barbie and American Girl franchises may very well be permanently hurt. The executive team at Hasbro has to be super smart and not overpay for a deal that almost surely would mean bringing on more debt. We could talk all day about the positives of such a deal - efficiency initiatives, cost savings, better negotiating power with Toys R Us and Walmart (WMT), and reduced competition in the physical toy arena - but paying too-high of a price could negate all the strategic benefits and even put Hasbro’s dividend at long-term risk. We think a takeout by Hasbro may be the best outcome for Mattel, but we don't think Hasbro should do the deal.

