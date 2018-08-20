YayYo Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

Topline revenues are growing quickly, but the IPO's valuation is high.

The firm provides a car rental platform for ridesharing drivers.

YayYo has filed to sell $18 million in company and selling shareholder stock.

Quick Take

YayYo (YAYO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates an online ridesharing platform for transportation services to consumers.

YAYO is still a very early stage firm, revenues are growing but existing shareholders are selling large quantities of shares into the IPO.

Company & Technology

Beverly Hills, California-based YayYo was founded in 2016 to develop a cloud-based platform that provides price comparisons and bookings of ridesharing for Uber and Lyft.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Ramy El-Batrawi, who was previously CEO of Growth Strategy Investments, a principal shareholder and the CEO of Global Leisure Travel and the CEO Genesis Intermedia.

The YAYO’s operating business segments include an online peer-to-peer bookings platform that provides services through the company’s subsidiary Rideshare Rental. Fleet passenger vehicles are made available for rent through the company’s subsidiary Distinct Cars.

Below is a brief overview video of Rideshare Rental:

(Source: YayYo)

YAYO operates a cloud-based platform and has developed a companion smartphone application named Metasearch App; however, management has discontinued investment in the app in order to focus on its two primary business segments.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American ridesharing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.69% during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the advances in technology that aid the adoption of ridesharing and governmental policy support, such as toll fee waivers and high-occupancy vehicle [HOV] lanes.

Major competitors that provide or are developing ridesharing and fleet management platforms include:

Zimride

Carma

Kangaride

Carpoolworld

Smart Commute

Via

Scoop

Lyft

Uber

Financial Performance

YAYO’s recent financial results are the result of beginning revenue receipts in 2017 and feature significant initial expenses associated with starting operations.

The firm’s topline revenues have increased sharply, from $235,690 in 2017 to just over $1 million in the first six months of 2018. (Unaudited)

Gross profit has also increased dramatically.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past one and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: YayYo S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $314,702 in cash and $5.36 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($547,681).

IPO Details

YAYO intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 625,000 shares of company stock and 1.65 million shares of selling shareholder stock at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

...we currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this primary offering to add to our fleet of passenger vehicles made available for rent through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Distinct Cars, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.