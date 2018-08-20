John Deere: Ignore The Earnings Miss, This Company Is A Buy

Even though the pressure from rising input prices is rising, the company is expected to continue its growth streak thanks to a strong economy and agricultural machinery demand.

John Deere (DE) is not only one of the biggest agricultural machinery producers in the world, it is also a great company to get insights and predictions about the real economy. The company just released its third quarter earnings which revealed strong underlying strength. The company was able to grow its bottom line despite facing challenges from rising input prices. Going forward, investors will benefit from strong economic growth and solid agricultural investments on top of a really interesting valuation.

Source: John Deere

EPS Missed, So What?

John Deere's EPS came in at $2.59 in its third quarter. This is 31% higher than the third quarter of 2017. However, earnings came in below expectations. Wall Street consensus expected EPS to hit $2.77. Actual results came in 6.5% below these expectations. Nonetheless, the stock ended the day up more than 2% after a rather short-lived sell-off. Investors did not allow the company to stay down despite missing EPS for the second consecutive quarter. The reason is that Deere was able to do really well despite being in a tough business environment of rapidly rising input prices while the agricultural environment remains challenging.

Source: Estimize

Sales Came In Extremely Strong

One of the most positive aspects of the company's third quarter earnings is the strong performance of its top line. Total sales came in at $10.3 billion which is 32% higher compared to Q3/2017. Net sales from equipment operations rose above $9.2 billion which translates to a 36% increase.

Source: John Deere Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

The reason for this strong performance is a favorable market environment and an advanced product portfolio as the company mentioned in its earnings call.

The higher reported earnings were a result of favorable market conditions and a positive response to our innovative and advanced product lineup. In agricultural markets, replacement demand continues to drive sales activity for large equipment, while construction equipment sales benefited from increased investment in oil and gas, housing and global transportation.

Agricultural and turf sales improved 18% to $6.3 billion while operating profit added 16% to more than $800 million. Segment profit was supported by both a higher sales volumes as well as better pricing. However, rising input and production cost in general were a negative factor. Moreover, currency effects offset better prices in the equipment segment. Note that this includes both agricultural and turf sales as well as construction and forestry sales.

Speaking of construction and forestry, sales in this segment added 100% to $3.0 billion while operating profit accelerated 150% to $280 million. However, at this point I have to mention the acquisition of the construction machinery producer Wirtgen. This German company was acquired by Deere in Q4 of 2017 and is responsible for 17 points of the current third quarter sales improvement (36% growth incl. Wirtgen).

Moreover, it is important to add that the company did see higher cost of sales and as well as R&D expenses. Cost of sales came in at 77% versus previous exceptions of 76% whole R&D expenses came in 3 point above the previous expectations of 20%. The company's operating margin declined from 12.8% in Q3/2017 to 12.4% in Q3/2018. Total operating profit added 28%.

What's Next?

Solely based on the company's own expectations, it seems that expectations are slightly higher. Sales are still expected to rise 30% in the company's fiscal 2018 year while net income is expected to come in at $2.36 billion which is slightly above expectations. That said, adjusted net income is still expected to total $3.1 billion which is also unchanged versus previous expectations.

Source: John Deere Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, the company is not lowering its outlook despite rising input costs from materials like aluminum and steel and a tightening employment market. The company is also not suffering from the pressure on domestic farmers from falling agricultural prices from the ongoing trade war with China.

Agricultural prices have been under pressure for quite some time as the graph below shows. The red line displays wheat futures while the black line represents the stock price of John Deere. It shows that Deere's stock price has ignored agricultural prices since 2015. It also works for other agricultural commodities as well. That said, it would be dangerous and irresponsible to tell you to dump your shares based on this divergence. Even though John Deere's construction and forestry sales are just one third of the company's total sales, we have to realize that farmers still need to update their machinery every once in a while. Lower prices do not mean that production is going to be lower. Farmers don't quit in times of low commodity prices. Yes, it does not accelerate capital investments, but it is no bear case either.

Source: TradingView

Farm cash receipts are slowly recovering after bottoming in 2016 while crop value of production in both Brazil and EU28 countries are recovering as well. Add to that the need to innovate in the agricultural space which is driving demand for Deere's innovative product portfolio. Moreover, Deere expects agricultural and turf sales to improve 15% in the full year of 2018. This includes a drought on a global scale which is party offset by higher grain exports from the US.

Takeaway

John Deere missed EPS expectations but did not sell-off. Personally, I think investors made a wise decision to buy the short-lived post earnings dip before the stock closed higher on Friday (08/17/18). The company did everything right. Sales in the construction segment benefited from strong economic growth while the strategic acquisition of Wirtgen not only provided the company with higher sales in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, but also with the ability to further exploit the construction sector for years to come. That said, even agricultural and turf sales did really well despite global headwinds from subdued agricultural prices on top of an ongoing trade war and a drought in many regions like Europe. Farmers continue to invest in better technology while higher cash receipts as well as higher exports from the US continue to drive demand.

The stock price is currently bottoming after failing to break $130. The stock has fallen along with its industrial peers (XLI) since Q1 of this year. At this point, I believe the risk/reward for shorting is absolutely terrible. I would not be surprised if the stock would try to break out above $150 which could easily lead to a rally to $170 or even $180.

The company has suffered from lower economic sentiment just like industrials in general. Fundamentals did not as the most recent quarterly report showed. This pushes the valuation down to a PE ratio of 17, a forward PE ratio of just 12.1 and a PEG ratio of 0.62. The dividend yield is at 2.00%.

Personally I am not buying the stock. Not because I do not like the company, but because I already have enough exposure in the industrial segment and because I think there are better stocks to trade economic sentiment. However, I believe this stock is a wonderful long term investment which is still extremely cheap and has just begun to show its true potential. I also like the valuation from a long term standpoint. In other words, ignore the fact that the company missed earnings and focus on the good news/potential instead.

