Don't Believe The Doubters, There Is Still A Long-Term Need For Oil

It is expected that oil prices will escalate after 2020. This is due to huge cuts in upstream oil investments of almost $1 trillion as a result of low oil price environment since mid-2014.

Oil is used not just for transportation, in fact the fastest-growing reason for oil demand growth is petrochemicals.

The oil being refined now was not discovered yesterday. It is the result of capital expenditures made years ago.

Bearish outlooks are predicting slower demand for oil and a gloomy market forecast. For the third month in a row, August’s OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) expects lower oil demand and slower growth – about 20,000 barrels per day less than last month. Total oil demand is anticipated to reach 98.83 million barrels per day.

For 2019, world oil demand is forecasted to grow by 1.43 million barrels per day. The recent introduction of tariffs in US/China trade has cast uncertainty into the growth of both global GDP and oil demand. OPEC has created four scenarios which show possible impact. The first and most likely scenario shows little impact on global GDP and oil demand. There is, however, a worst-case scenario which estimates a drop in oil demand of one-third.

Another factor which keeps creating doubts comes from the revolution of electric vehicles. The forecasts about the rise in market share of electric vehicles are sucking the life out of investor confidence in upstream oil investments. While it is true that there will be changes in the transportation sector coming from increasing sales of electric vehicles, these changes are expected to take decades. There is still a long-term need for more oil.

The electric vehicle industry requires substantial and continuous liquidity to start having an impact on the transportation sector. In order to get that investment, there are constant efforts to divert funds away from the upstream oil industry. Last year saw a cumulative increase in electric vehicle sales over 2016. Yet electric vehicles still account for about 1 percent of global sales. At this level, electric vehicles currently pose no threat to oil demand.

Consequently, global oil supplies will undergo huge supply challenges. Producers will try to maintain stability by turning their taps on to maximum production and short-term impacts will be limited. However, if the trend continues, in about a decade the world will be facing a crisis.

Electric vehicles will come into general use at a gradual pace. The manufacturing is far from reliable. The support infrastructure, from maintenance to charging facilities, is not yet widely available. Battery technology needs to improve and become less costly. More lithium and cobalt must be responsibly and reliably sourced. Battery recycling is currently an environmental challenge. Costs of operation for electric vehicles must come down. More power plants must be built to supply electric vehicle transportation demands. All this will happen, but over many decades.

Looking at the forecast average annual growth of electric vehicles and traditional cars, with an extremely optimistic outlook toward electric vehicles, it is predicted that electric vehicles will make up just 25 percent of the total by 2050. This doesn’t equate to even a 10 percent reduction in oil demand for transportation. Additionally, electric vehicles will spike electricity demand, putting more strain on the power network!

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the transportation sector accounts for about 25 percent of all energy consumption globally. ExxonMobil forecasts that there will be 1.8 billion cars, trucks, and SUVs in the world in 2040, up from one billion now. This will result in a rise in energy demand, albeit at a slower pace because new vehicles will be more efficient – whether running on electricity or gasoline.

The demand for oil continues to grow and the IEA predicts that increasing demand will continue until at least 2040. A rising middle class globally means the need for petrochemicals will also increase as petrochemicals are at the foundation of product manufacturing from paint to personal care items. Thus far in 2018, the increase in upstream oil investment has been modest and mostly in the United States.

The IEA pointed out that every year, three million barrels per day of oil supply lost from mature fields must be replaced before accounting for any new growth. In 2017, discoveries of new oil resources fell to another record low. If the world is to avoid a catastrophic oil supply shortages and astronomic oil prices, investors must look beyond the revolution of electric vehicles.

Previously published by Arab News

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.