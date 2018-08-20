Internet Companies Have Been Wild This Quarter

However, the fundamental drivers behind internet services growth remain intact due to advances in hardware and software as well as shifting use habits in terms of mobile, age, and product offerings.

The internet has matured but now faces various and sudden challenges from regulation and user resistance, slowing what was expected to be continued massive expansion.

Much of this seemed to be due to downgraded growth guidance, as many companies seemed to expect contracting margins due to both revenue and costs reasons.

Many internet services companies posted very strong quarterly results in Q2 2018 but their stock prices declined precipitously in the wake of the releases.

Something is going on with internet services this quarter. Multiple technology companies that focus in particular on the internet - Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Netflix (NFLX), eBay (EBAY), VeriSign (VRSN), PayPal (PYPL), GoDaddy (GDDY), etc. - posted Q2 2018 results that beat expectations and earnings estimates, and sometimes revenue, all showing strong growth rates and yet their stocks collapsed in the wake of it all.

For many of these companies it was apparently weak guidance and potentially contracting margins and downgraded growth that seemingly caused the decline and shrinking of growth multiples. Yet when it has happened across so many different companies in the internet services space, it is worth examining closer why this may be the case for this particular sub-sector.

(Figure: Price Changes From July 15, 2018 (Earnings Season) To Now. In comparison, the NASDAQ rose 0.02% during that time and the FDN ETF dropped 4.6%).

Internet Services Have Matured and Still Have Growth Potential, But Now Face Regulatory and User Challenges

Personally I believe this broader trend in internet services, which can be summed up as current profit highs but lowered expectations, is due to the increasing regulation of the internet on multiple fronts. These changes range from the implementation of the net neutrality repeal and the resulting shift in revenue from internet services companies to their telecommunications infrastructure providers to data protection investigations to content bias hearings and examination.

What all of these regulatory and fundamentally user challenges mean is that the ability of many internet services companies to have complete business and strategic freedom to act, function, and grow as they please has been severely curtailed. Now every new app or redesign may fall under public and government scrutiny more heavily, thereby putting a major bit of uncertainty for whether the companies can achieve their previously rich growth-trajectories.

The power of regulatory and public backlash is often believed to be more impactful on the bottom line than it actually ends up being but the potential "black swan" regulatory responses can still happen and result in dramatic shifts in business.

Given that many internet services companies have grown to valuations of tens of billions or hundreds of billions of dollars based on a very particular service they provide within the broader interconnected internet, even a small change in say data policies or serving hosting could potentially have dramatic impact on large portions of the company's revenue stream.

It is difficult to generalize across the entire internet services space, as even a cursory overview of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) ETF shows how broad and diverse the landscape of companies that could be considered as "internet services" is.

Nonetheless all of it is derived from the basic infrastructure of the internet, which begins at our interface ports (such as computers, smartphones, and other hardware) and connects to servers and data centers through data transfer means such as hard cable, wireless, or satellite.

The internet is now quite mature but even it as a broad sector still has room to grow steadily as well. In terms of buy in, the internet has reached perhaps saturation, at least in North America and Europe, in people using it, with people keeping their remaining time as less-connected either by necessity or choice.

Yet there still are trends that will bolster increased use of internet services such as social media, search engines, content streaming, and e-commerce, as more powerful hardware and software transform the experiences to become new altogether.

With the advent of AI, virtual reality, the heightened power of smartphones and still-continuing shift towards mobile, the impact of youth use of the internet as people age, greater upload and connection speeds, and increased processing power, the willingness of people to pay for different kinds of services, subscriptions, content, and products on the internet seems still poised to grow.

Furthermore, as has often been talked about with many internet services companies, international growth remains essential and with many possibilities too due to the large amount of potential buyers out there and the still-untapped internet outreach in many countries.

What About The FDN ETF?

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has about 42 holdings which is relatively concentrated for an ETF in a sector as broad as technology but its actual holdings are varied enough where I think it justifies itself in calling itself an "internet" ETF.

Its holdings range from the e-commerce services such as eBay, Amazon (AMZN), and GrubHub (GRUB) to social media such as Facebook and Twitter, to various other selections of more discrete internet services which ends up being a sampling of quite a broad swath.

At a 0.53% expense ratio, over 12 years since inception, and $9.3 billion assets under management it seems like a structurally sound financial product too.

Conclusion

The internet services industry is both matured yet also still undergoing transformative change as the underlying hardware and software technologies that support it continue to advance. Even with regulatory difficulties and user revolts seemingly downgrading some of the guidance and growth hopes for the sector, its fundamental trajectory still remains intact and positive I believe.

