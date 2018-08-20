Gilead Sciences: Still My Top Biotech Pick For The Next Decade

Gilead Sciences has a number of exciting projects in its pipeline, especially after its acquisition of Kite Pharma.

Gilead Sciences' stock hasn't done much of anything over the past year. However, the story remains the same.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has lost its reputation for growth. The company’s stock price increased dramatically in late-2015 as a result of the company’s Hepatitis C cure. Since then, the company’s stock price has dropped. Despite these difficulties, Gilead Sciences continues to have strong cash flow and enormous growth potential, which will help its stock growth in the long term.

I first wrote about Gilead Sciences in early-2017. In this article, impressed by Gilead Sciences, I talked about how the company was my top biotech pick for the next decade. To me, Gilead Sciences feels almost like the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of biotech. The company has legacy products generating strong cash flow and new products under development.

Since writing that article, Gilead Sciences has progressed towards the goals I described. However, the company’s stock hasn’t done much. Despite that, as we will see in this article, the company is still a strong investment.

Gilead Sciences Cash Flow

Gilead Sciences has incredibly strong cash flow. Despite recent difficulties in the company’s Hepatitis C cash flow, the company’s cash flow generation remains incredibly strong.

Gilead Sciences Earnings - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Science’s cash flow continues to remain incredibly strong. The company’s net product sales for the 1H 2018 was $10.54 billion down from $13.42 billion in the 1H 2017. This is due to falling Hepatitis C sales, which weren’t enough to make up for strength in the company’s HIV business. As a result, the company’s EPS dropped 29% over the past year.

However, looking at the company’s business, much of the drop from the decaying Hepatitis C business seems to be over. At this point, the company’s Hepatitis C business makes up less than 20% of the company’s product sales, and due to the nature of the company’s business, it will likely always generate some income for the company.

At the same time, the company’s HIV business, where the company is a market leader, remains incredibly strong. Given that that business currently generates almost 70% of the company’s net sales, it’s likely that that business will remain incredibly strong going forward, helping to support the company’s earnings going forward.

One way to look at this is to see what happens to Gilead Science’s earnings if we get rid of the company’s Hepatitis C business. The company’s net operating margin is 53% and the company’s effective tax rate is 18%. At the end of the day, the company’s Non-GAAP net income to net product sales ratio is 42.2%, a respectable ratio.

If we get rid of the Hepatitis C revenue, the company’s annual net product sales will drop down to $17.0 billion from $21.1 billion (annualizing the company’s 1H 2018 sales). That $17.0 billion, at a 42.2% net income to net product sales ratio, is $7.2 billion in annual net income. That would still give Gilead Sciences a P/E ratio of just over 13, or a ratio just over half of the market average.

Keep in mind that we’re assuming the Hepatitis C revenue goes to 0, which is incredibly unlikely, and that the company’s HIV, which has been growing, stops growing. This should give some idea of how effective Gilead Sciences is at generating cash flow.

Gilead Sciences HIV Portfolio

Looking specifically at Gilead Sciences’ HIV portfolio, we can see how strong that aspect of the company’s portfolio is.

HIV Patients - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

This image shows the HIV market dynamics in the United States. As we can see, Gilead Sciences has a clear and prevalent strong market position in HIV. There are estimated 1.1 million HIV patients in the United States of which 950,000 are diagnosed and 750,000 are on an antiretroviral treatment. Of those, almost 600,000 are on a Gilead Sciences product.

This shows Gilead Sciences, strength, the company has an 80% market share. More importantly, it means if Gilead Sciences can encourage additional testing, that is diagnosing additional HIV patients, something that any government would support, the company can earn more by moving those patients onto an antiretroviral treatment.

Gilead Sciences has also invested heavily in maintaining the competitive advantage of its HIV portfolio. The company has been rolling out new products that provide better coverage to patients. These products have a much longer term patent expiry, with patents that last into the late-2020s. The company has then been switching over patients to these products.

These actions not only provide better healthcare to patients but they also help to keep Gilead Science’s cash flow secure.

Among these new products is Biktarvy. Biktarvy earned almost $200 million in 2Q 2018, the first full quarter since Biktarvy launched. This trajectory has lead Gilead Sciences to believe that the product will become gain status as the most successful launch in HIV treatment history with both new patients and existing patients switching over.

Biktarvy has also received initial EU approval. The company forecasts that EU approval will have initial reimbursement discussions over the next 12 months. That will lead to growing HIV revenue for the company going forward. The company’s continued dominance in HIV is a big reason why the company’s HIV earnings grew by double digits over the past decade.

Truvada Growth - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

On top of this Truvada, which in my opinion, is a drug that hasn’t gotten nearly enough press. The drug is the only drug indicated for the prevention of HIV in the world, and the number of people taking the drug has been growing. Since 1Q 2017, the number of people taking the drug has grown from 125,000 to 180,000 recently.

This drug, that works for the prevention of HIV, is also a sign of R&D at Gilead Sciences. Gilead Sciences seems to be making progress towards a cure for HIV. Such a cure would not only save millions of lives across the world but would make Gilead Sciences tens if not hundreds of billions of dollars. Gilead Sciences, on the forefront of HIV research, is the most likely candidate for such a cure.

HIV still kills more than a million people annually including 10s of thousands of people annually in the United States. In the United States alone, curing the 800,000 people diagnosed with HIV, at the company’s Hepatitis C earnings rates, would earn the company $80 billion in revenue. Worldwide, it depends on negotiations, but it could be much larger than that.

Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C Business

As we can see, Gilead Sciences’ HIV business is incredibly strong. Now, let’s look at the cash flow from the company’s Hepatitis C business.

Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C Business - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

As we can see, Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C earnings have dropped dramatically recently. This is a call that I was wrong on - I thought that Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C revenues would stabilize at a higher level. However, revenues do finally appear to be stabilizing somewhat, with 2Q 2018 revenues very close to 1Q 2018 revenues.

And $1 billion in quarterly revenues is nothing to scoff at. If Gilead Sciences continues to earn $1 billion in quarterly revenues from Hepatitis C, the business will be a nice and effective cash cow for the company.

Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma

Now, let’s look at Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma and their newfound and combined Cell Therapy business.

Yescarta Success - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The combined business has created the drug Yescarta, with 61 cancer centers authorized in the U.S.. These businesses give the company access to roughly 80% of eligible patients and $68 million in net product revenues in 2Q 2018. The company has achieved positive opinions and built a new 117,000 sq ft manufacturing facility to support European operations.

New European operations on top of growing operations in the United States should allow the combined company to approach close to half a billion in annual revenue. That combined revenue should help to provide support for the $11 billion purchase price.

Gilead Sciences Overall Pipeline

Looking past Gilead Science’s Kite Pharma work, the company is heavily focused on other R&D projects, which makes sense given the company’s almost $3.5 billion in annual R&D.

Gilead Sciences' Overall Pipeline - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

As we can see, Gilead Sciences has numerous candidates moving through the pipeline. In its largest business, the company has accomplished its main targets with HIV. The company also has an HIV cure moving through the pipeline. Phase 1 studies on this HIV cure should be accomplished by late-2019, and I’d pay close attention to their results.

Gilead Sciences also has a few drugs moving through the NASH pipeline. The NASH market is anticipated to be roughly $20 billion by 2025, and Gilead Sciences has some projects moving through Phase 3. These drugs could be released soon and help Gilead Sciences to take up a growing part of the NASH markets.

Moving on to inflammation/respiratory, one of the company’s main drugs is Filgotinib, which it works on with Galapagos. The company has 8 pipeline milestones anticipated here, which should be completed and release data soon. Here, the company also has a drug moving through for Ebola. Such a drug will get Gilead Sciences a ton of great press.

Lastly in the pipeline is Gilead Sciences’ Hematology/Oncology portfolio. Here, we see where Kite Pharma has really provided for and strengthened the company’s portfolio. Yescarta alone is predicted to have $2.7 billion in peak revenue. Given Gilead Sciences net income to sales ratio, this alone would provide >$1 billion in annual profit - not bad for an $11 billion acquisition.

On top of this, there are other early-stage Kite Pharma drugs which could become incredibly valuable. Oncology, as a market, is growing incredibly quickly. Gilead Sciences' work here both helps to diversify the company’s revenues and give it access to a very high potential market. That, in my opinion, helps highlight Gilead Sciences' potential.

Gilead Sciences - What To Look For

Now that we have discussed Gilead Sciences’ recent performance and the company’s pipeline, let’s talk about Gilead Sciences’ future financials. Most importantly, let’s talk about what you as an investor should be on the lookout for and why the company is still my top pick for the next decade.

For starters, Gilead Sciences has a number of existing trials coming up with a number of important milestones. Here are the ones that I believe investors should be paying special attention to.

Compound Purpose Phase Date Vesatolimod HIV Cure 1 2H 2019 Descovy Phase 3 w/ PrEP (HIV Prevention) 3 2Q 2019 GS-4997 NASH 3 1Q 2019 & 2Q 2019 Filgotinib Inflammation / Respiratory 3 3Q 2018 to 2H 2019 Yescarta Oncology 2/3 late-2018

These are the primary trials I recommend that investors pay attention to. As we can see, the majority of them are in late-2019, so those who invest today will likely have to wait 16 months or so to see interesting results. However, there are some interesting trials here, and if they go according to plan, that could mean significant additional revenue for Gilead Sciences.

Personally, for me, the most exciting is Vesatolimod. However, Phase 1 trial results are a year away, so even if the compound works, it could be half a decade or more until we see it in the market. However, I’m also excited about the company’s NASH assets. NASH is a large market that with no suitable drugs. As a result, an effective drug could quickly capture a large market.

Let’s also look at Gilead Sciences’ financial going forward. Here are the important financial metrics to look for.

Gilead Sciences' Margins - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Non-GAAP operating margins are very important for Gilead Sciences turning its net sales into net income. The company’s margins dropped as a result of the company’s Hepatitis C revenue falling, however, since the recent drops, the company’s revenues have stabilized. It is incredibly important to keep an eye on these margins.

As a part of this, keep an eye on both Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C and HIV revenues. Hepatitis C revenues seem to have stabilized, however, that stabilization ending could cause margins and income to drop even further. On top of this, keep an eye on the continued growth of the company’s HIV revenue which will help its earnings to increase even further.

Gilead Sciences' Share Repurchases - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

As we saw above, Gilead Sciences trades at a low double-digit P/E ratio, an incredibly cheap valuation. Gilead Sciences has taken advantage of this low P/E ratio to acquire shares. In 2018, the company acquired almost 20 million shares at a price of just over $75 per share. However, Gilead Sciences continues to issue shares to pay salaries, decreasing the buyback's impact.

At current prices, I would like to see the company heavily expand its buyback program. The company currently pays a very respectable dividend of more than 3%, so buying back shares rewards it both by increasing EPS and decreasing dividend expenses. As I said above, I view the company as similar to Apple. Apple bought back shares when prices were low, rewarding itself well.

As we can see, there’s plenty to look for in Gilead Sciences. The company has been growing and has an enormous number of opportunities on the horizon. The company’s stock has had difficulty recently. However, the company’s dividend is more than 3% and the company is still my top biotech pick for the next decade. Overall, the company is a great investment that I highly recommend.

Conclusion

As we have seen, Gilead Sciences hasn’t done much, from a stock standpoint, since I recommended it as my top biotech pick for the next decade. However, the company still has an enormous amount of potential going forward. The company has a number of milestones coming up, including a cure for HIV and drugs for both NASH and cancer.

On top of this, the company has been taking advantage of its low P/E to reward shareholders. The company has been buying back shares, however, I would like to see it greatly expand its buyback program. At the same time, the company currently pays out a dividend yield of >3%, a very respectable dividend yield.

That dividend yield and the upcoming milestones make the company an incredibly strong investment, one that I still recommend as my top biotech pick for the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.