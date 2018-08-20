Consol Energy: The Value Half Of A 2-Part Play

The combination if higher per ton prices for coal and solid management choices leave this stock plenty of room to grow.

Investment Thesis

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is a pure play coal stock that is set for its share price to continue to rise rapidly - perfect for value investors.

Company Overview

Source

CEIX owns and operates a mining complex in Pennsylvania.

Source: CONSOL Energy

This complex is the primary revenue generator of CEIX and is a shared operation. This complex is 25% owned by CEIX's master limited partnership CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR). The original mine was opened in 1984 and the most recent mine began operations in 2015.

CEIX also operates one of the only two coal marine terminals on the eastern seaboard.

Source: CONSOL Energy

This terminal provides CEIX a rare opportunity to ship its goods around the world without having to pay a competitor to do so. Coal demand is lowering in the United States and Europe as countries try to diversify their energy production to alternative and renewable sources. However, CEIX readily ships its coal to Asia Pacific region where demand remains strong.

Source: BP

Global demand for coal in "developed" countries - meaning here the United States and European countries has seen steady decline, however the Asia Pacific region - where CEIX has ready access to export via its terminal - has seen a share demand and consumption increase. This provides strength to CEIX financially as demand wanes domestically their marine terminal proves more and more vital.

Financial Check-up

CEIX does not issue out dividends. Investors seeking those need to only look towards its MLP CCR for those distributions for income.

Financially, CEIX is seeing great strength. Being a pure play coal stock, CEIX is extremely sensitive to the price variations of coal. Thankfully for them, coal demand and prices are on the rise both domestically and internationally. Domestically, coal inventories are lower than the historical normal and utility companies are beginning to seek to rebuild those inventories. Internationally, demand for coal from the Asia Pacific region is growing. Rising demand is causing higher prices, meanwhile CEIX has been actively becoming more efficient and reducing their cost per ton.

Currently, CEIX produces $20.35 of profit per ton of coal. This is an increase of $4.68 from the prior year. The reason for this increase is two-fold, firstly the price of coal per ton rose by $2.59, while their cost per ton lowered by $2.09. While CEIX is unable to control the fluctuating price of coal, they are actively minimizing what they can control.

CEIX saw $132 million in cash flows from their operations this quarter, with these funds they repaid $49 million in debt and repurchased 0.3% ($2 million worth) of their outstanding shares. This debt reduction is important since the company is now deleveraged to below their goal 2x, currently it stands at 1.6x. This leaves management with the ability to actively repurchase shares, or debt.

Share/Debt Repurchase Program

CEIX doubled the size of its share and debit repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million. Considering that CEIX used $49 million already this year, doubling the program provides clear perspective of where management plans on focusing its excess cash.

With this additional authorization, management will be paying down debt, buying back shares of CEIX or surprisingly, possibly purchasing units of CCR. CEIX is the parent of CCR and purchasing those shares would further consolidate CEIX's ownership of its mining complex while providing a high rate of return on their capital - considering CCR currently yields approximately 12%.

If CEIX was to solely purchase its own shares and assuming their purchases averaged at a per share price of $44 (a 3% premium to the price at time of writing), than just over 1 million shares (3.6% of the total share count) would be removed from the market.

CEIX data by YCharts

As CEIX has been repurchasing their shares, the market has reacted positively with their per share price rising sharply. I fully expect this trend to continue as CEIX benefits from short term demand for coal rising the per ton prices and their judicious usage of surplus cash flow.

Risks

CEIX is a pure play coal company, this means it is directly exposed to coal pricing. The efforts of management to control costs can only offset this risk to a limited degree. Furthermore, China is a heavy importer of coal and with the United States and China trading tit for tat tariffs, coal may eventually be the recipient of one.

Investor Takeaway

CEIX offers a strong value proposition with a clear path for share price appreciation. Management has a clear focus on keeping debt low and directly rewarding patient shareholders with funneling their excess cash directly back to them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.