CooTek Starts Process For U.S. IPO Effort

The firm provides a virtual keyboard for smartphones and more recently a virtual personal assistant, Talia.

CooTek has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, although the final amount may be different.

Quick Take

CooTek (CTK) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a digital keyboard for smartphones and operates as a big data company.

CTK is growing rapidly, is free cash flow positive, and is pivoting toward personal virtual assistant functionalities.

When we learn more about management's assumptions on pricing and valuation, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based CooTek was founded in 2008 to develop and maintain smartphone keyboards for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Jialiang Wang, who was previously a Product Manager at Microsoft R&D Group in China and a Consultant at CETECOM.

CooTek has developed TouchPal, a virtual keyboard for smartphone devices. The keyboard supports 85 different languages and operates in more than 200 countries with more than 132 million daily active users [DAU].

Below is a brief overview video of TouchPal Keyboard Pro with AR Emojis:

(Source: TouchPal)

Investors in CooTek include Qiming Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, SIG China Investments, and others.

The company generates revenue through mobile advertising.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues have dropped as revenues have sharply increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 52.3%

2017: 54.2%

2016: 85.5%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Goldstein Research, the global virtual keyboard market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing adoption of innovative technology equipped with user-friendly software and a rising demand for touchscreen-equipped devices.

Major competitors that provide or are developing virtual keyboards include:

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mount Focus Information Systems

Rokusek

TouchType

Financial Performance

CTK's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, at an accelerating rate

A dramatic increase in gross profit

A similar sharp increase in gross margin

Positive cash flow from operations in 2018

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CooTek F-1)

Total Revenue

Q1 2018: $50.3 million, 453% increase vs. prior

2017: $37.3 million, 248% increase vs. prior

2016: $11.0 million

Gross Profit

Q1 2018: $42.2 million

2017: $17.2 million

2016: ($9.1 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

Q1 2018: 84%

2017: 44.9%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Q1 2018: $4.5 million cash flow

2017: ($28.0 million) cash used

2016: ($28.4 million) cash used

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $27.7 million in cash and $17.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $3.7 million.

IPO Details

CTK intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A shares.

Class B shares, which will be held by the company's co-founder, entitle him to 25 votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shares.

This serves to allow existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development, to continue to invest in our technological capabilities, particularly big data analytics and AI technology, and to develop new products and services; for sales and marketing efforts, including promotional activities for our products to acquire users; and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs, and potential strategic acquisitions, investments, and alliances.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

