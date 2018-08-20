My Main Takeaway From The Last Week Of Trading Is The Rotation Out Of The Tech Stocks

Monday 8/13/18=DJIA (-125) NASDAQ=(-19)

The week started off with the financial crisis in Turkey rattling investors. Bank shares were smacked as investors worried about the problem spreading to other countries. The Turkish lira traded down as much as 20% vs. the dollar after President Trump authorized the doubling of metal tariffs on the country. Monday was the fourth straight day of losses for the S&P 500.

Turkey’s stock market is now down 52.8% from its January high!

The Emerging Markets are now down 19.1% from their January high! They could turn into a screaming buy if a resolution can be found to the ongoing trade war, however. China’s market is especially cheap right now.

China’s market is now down 23.1% from its high, and its PE ratio hit 13.5X on Wednesday. By contrast, it was 19.7X in February of this year. If the Chinese market can get back to a PE ratio of 18X, it would have a whopping 33% upside potential from here.

What would a loosening of tariffs on American goods do to the Chinese economy, however? It would be a boon for the U.S. economy. Maybe that is why the Dow broke out on Friday…

Tuesday 8/14/18=DJIA (+112) NASDAQ=(+51)

On Tuesday, the crisis in Turkey went to the back burner, as their currency rebounded somewhat and the markets had a nice day. More data on a weakening China economy was released, however. They have to be getting worried.

In yet, another indication that the U.S. consumer is healthy, high-end retailer Tapestry (TPR) came in with better than expected earnings. They are purveyors of luxury brands like Coach and Kate Spade.

The consumer discretionary sector continues to be a leading sector in the market.

Home Depot, another good proxy for the U.S. consumer reported an earnings smasher on Tuesday. Their sales were up 8% year over year, and their earnings were up a whopping 36%.

Home Depot (HD) has put up some excellent performance numbers over the years for its investors.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Wednesday 8/15/18=DJIA (-137) NASDAQ=(+22)

Wednesday was a bloody red day for the markets. In a surprise move, President Erdogan of Turkey upped the ante, by slapping huge tariffs on U.S. goods such as passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, and tobacco. He obviously is not backing down on his tiff with the U.S. over a detained U.S. pastor.

The NASDAQ was down a gut-wrenching 96 points on Wednesday, but at one point during the day, it was down even more than that. The tech sector has not really recovered much since it was sent reeling on that day. This is a worrisome development.

I have found in the past that a big sell-off in the market really exposes the weak stocks. I did some pruning of my portfolios on Wednesday as the low-tide in the market exposed a lot of rocks and crevices. The overall cash position at my firm grew from 9.5% to 16.8% by the time the closing bell of the market sounded.

This bloody day in the market had nothing to do with the U.S. economy, as retail sales came in better than expected. It was all about fear of the situation in Turkey expanding beyond its borders.

One tech stock that has held up surprisingly well throughout all of this is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). They seem to continue to be making more and more in-roads to Intel’s dominance in the chip sector.

The chip sector continues to weaken, however. I currently have very little exposure to this sector as the tide continues to recede on it.

One would think that Gold would be a good investment during a time like this, but it is hitting an 18-month low against a very strong U.S. dollar. I continue to have zero exposure to the precious metals.

The U.S. dollar continues to soar against other currencies around the world. The dollar has really sprouted wings since “Kind Dollar,” Larry Kudlow came on board as President Trump’s chief economic advisor. The rising dollar is really hurting commodity prices, but helping companies like airlines that are heavy users of commodities.

Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY) got whacked on Wednesday as they reported their first profit drop in ten years. They are fighting their own government (CHINA) over censorship of their games, and they are part of plunging China stock market.

Constellation Brands (STZ) announced on Wednesday their intention of investing another $4B into Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). Constellation now owns 38% of the Canadian cannabis company. Canopy is now a $6.7B market cap company.

Canopy missed their earnings estimate on Wednesday and it has yet to prove that it can be a profitable company with growing earnings.

Thursday 8/16/18=DJIA (+396) NASDAQ=(+32)

What a difference one day makes. The Dow soared to a 396 point gain on Thursday, but the NASDAQ only recouped a small portion of its big loss on Wednesday. I find this to be a disturbing trend that is developing.

It was mostly a blue-chip, multi-national stock rally as the U.S. and China announced plans to resume trade talks this month. This news was all it took to set the blue-chips on fire. The news also set off a rally in the global markets.

In what may have been the best indicator of all for the current strength of the U.S. economy, Wal-Mart (WMT) reported a monster quarter on Thursday. The stock was up 10% for the day and was a big part of the Dow’s big gain.

Wal-Mart’s surprising report gave a lift to the entire retail sector. I continue to see many stocks that were once given up for dead, breaking out to new 52-week highs.

Say what you want about President Trump, but his policies on the economy seem to be working.

Friday 8/17/18=DJIA (+110) NASDAQ=(+9)

The Dow followed through on its huge move on Thursday, and broke through its recent resistance level, but the NASDAQ, once again, barely participated. The market seems to be putting a lot of hope into the just announced resumption of the U.S. and China trade talks.

In an interesting development on Friday, President Trump asked the SEC to look into publicly traded companies reporting earnings every six months as opposed to the current quarterly cycle. As a professional money manager, I like the idea.

The situation in Turkey continued to deteriorate on Friday as the Turkish courts rejected Pastor Brunson’s appeal. The U.S. is almost certain to set more crippling sanctions on Turkey.

The big earnings report on Friday came from Nvidia (NVDA). They beat on both revenue and earnings, but investors were not impressed. The stock was down almost 5% for the day.

The company has seen a big drop in their crypto-related revenues. The stock has been one of the leadership stocks in the NASDAQ, but it does not look very good at the current time. It has put up a lot of alpha for investors over the years. In fact, it is one of the top performing stocks in the entire market. It earns an A+ performance grade at the current time.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

But, I continue to have a problem with the valuation of the shares.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Another chip stock, Applied Materials (AMAT) also reported their earnings and Friday, and they also disappointed. The chip sector just does not look very good right now. Could this be a harbinger of tougher times ahead in the technology sector?

In a non-technology related EPS report, Nordstrom beat earnings quite handily! They also raised their full-year guidance. I am seeing quite a bit of sector rotation taking place in the market right now. The tech sector seems to be on the distribution side of the equation.

