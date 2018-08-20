Black Box Corporation (BBOX) CEO Joe Trammel on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ron Basso - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Joe Trammell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Russo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Black Box Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time [Operator Instructions].

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Ron Basso, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Ron Basso

Thank you, James. Good morning. And welcome to Black Box Corporation's first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. With me today are our President and CEO, Joe Trammell and Dave Russo, our Executive Vice President and CFO.

Earlier today, we announced our first quarter fiscal 2019 results by issuing a press release and furnishing it to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K. We also posted this press release in the Investor Relations section of our Web site blackbox.com.

Before we begin and as a reminder, matters discussed in this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our expected financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from expected results and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Potential factors that could affect our business and financial results include changes in economic conditions in our end markets and the general market at large. Additional factors are included in our SEC filings and today's press release.

On this call, we may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the schedules that accompany the press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to most directly comparable GAAP financial measurement and other supplemental information.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Trammell

Thanks, Ron. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today. I will start by discussing the Q1 financial results and then give an update on our efforts to improve our liquidity position. Q1 financial results were consistent with our plan and the guidance we gave during our Q4 call. While revenue was down slightly year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, our margins did expand modestly.

Normal operating expenses were well controlled, and we continue to adjust cost to align with our current revenue levels. EBITDA levels increased significantly on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis. As you probably know, we announced the signing of extensive agreement to sell our federal business unit to an established private equity firm for $75 million. That deal was schedule to close by the end of month. Net proceeds from this transaction will firstly used to pay-off any indebtedness on our new $10 million LIFO line, which will then be available to borrow to run our business, remaining net proceeds will go to paying off other bank indebtedness.

This is first of potentially multiple transactions to create additional liquidity on the Company. While this sale will reduce our debt significantly, it does not solve our financing issues. We will continue to work with our Board, Raymond James and our banking partners, to position ourselves for future success.

Over the last month, we’ve experienced issues with our business related to our 8-K filing of June 29th. In that filing, we detailed our bank amendment including the new LIFO facility. While we foresee this as a vote of confidence by our lenders, some in the market did not. Because of our disclosure of certain risk factors inherent to the situation, we’ve seen negative impacts to our business. We cannot yet quantify this impact, but it has created issues for certain vendors and customers. We are managing through those issues with cooperation of our vendor partners and our longstanding clients. I want to thank those clients and vendors for their support.

We hope with the federal announcement and the solid Q1 performance, we can put most of these issues behind us. Our reporting this quarter was delayed a few days in order to finalize our results under the new 606 revenue recognition standards. While the numerical changes are relatively minor, the work required was not.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Dave Russo to review our results and then I’ll provide some additional thoughts and concluding remarks.

Dave Russo

Thank you, Joe. As Joe mentioned, the Company completed its analysis of the impact that ASC-606 had on our first quarter financial results, and it was immaterial. The impact of 606 on first quarter activity was approximately $0.1 million of increased revenue and gross profit. Of course, the Company recognizes the cumulative effect of adopting ASC-606 through 3/31/2018 as an adjustment to the opening balance sheet of retained earnings at the beginning fiscal ’19. This adjustment to the opening balance sheet of retained earnings was a decrease of $2.8 million. Our discussion today will refer to our results under ASC-606.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $190.8 million, a decrease of $3.2 million from the prior quarter, principally due to declines in international product and international service revenues. The year-over-year decline for the quarter was $0.8 million or 0.4%. First quarter products revenue was $31.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 4% compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to weakness in demand and the international products’ run-rate business, while domestic product revenues were flat as its channel partner strategy is stabilizing. Service revenues decreased by $1.9 million and 1.2% to $159.2 million from $161.1 million, principally due to a decrease in international service revenues. Maintenance revenue, which is derived primarily from long term unified communications customer service agreements, increased by 1% to $39.7 million or 20.8% of revenue.

Six-month order backlog, which consists of confirmed orders that we expect to convert to revenue in the next 180 days, decreased by $13.8 million to $166 million from last quarter, and increased by $14.3 million from the same period last year. The $13.8 million decline in backlog compared to the prior quarter is due principally to a decrease in North American services backlog. The $14.3 million increase over the comparable prior year quarter was driven by North American services, both federal and commercial.

First quarter total backlog declined by $27.6 million or 7.9% to $323.5 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to declines in North American services both commercial and federal. Total backlog compared to the prior year period increased by $40.1 million or 14.2% due to our North American commercial, as well as federal services business.

Gross profit margin increased by 90 basis points to 28.2% from 27.3% last quarter due principally to increases in North American services commercial business gross margins.

Products' gross margin was 42.3% compared to 44.2% last quarter. The decline was principally due to an unfavorable mix of revenue types. Service gross margin increased by 160 basis points to 25.5% compared to 23.9% last quarter, primarily due to a more favorable mix of revenue types and improved efficiency and service delivery.

SG&A for the quarter was $56.8 million, a decrease of $2 million or 3.3% from $58.8 million in the last quarter due to $3.5 million reduction in compensation and benefits cost and $1 million reduction in ERP implementation costs, partially offset by $3 million increase in strategic consulting costs and $1.4 million gain on the sale of non-core assets in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior year fiscal quarter, SG&A declined by $6.4 million, due principally to a $4.1 million reduction in restructuring expenses, $2.3 million reduction in compensation and benefit costs, $1.9 million reduction in ERP implementation costs and $1.2 million of lower stock compensation expenses, partially offset by $3 million increase in the strategic consulting expenses.

Interest expense was $2.6 million in Q1 compared to $2.1 million in Q4 and $1.2 million in comparable prior year quarter. The $1.4 million increase compared to the prior year quarter was due to higher interest rates, as well as increased average debt levels.

The pretax loss was $7.5 million compared to a loss of $9.6 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in the pretax loss was principally due to lower operating expenses. Tax benefit for the first quarter was $150,000 on a $7.5 million pretax loss. The variance from the statutory rate was due principally to the valuation allowances recorded against U.S. deferred tax assets. The diluted loss per share in the first quarter was $0.48. This compares to $3.37 loss in the prior quarter and $0.65 loss in the prior year quarter. The improvement compared to the prior year quarter first quarter was due to lower SG&A expenses and higher gross profit, partially offset by increased interest expense and lower tax benefit.

Cash used in operating activity for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to a use of cash in operating activities of $2.5 million in the prior quarter. The improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to the lower operating loss in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $0.5 million in the current quarter compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, and $1.1 million in the first quarter of last year. The majority of this quarter’s spend was for computer hardware.

Tuning to balance sheet. Working capital, net of cash and debt, declined by $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter. Accounts receivable increased by $10.4 million in the current quarter and DSO was up 55 days from 48 days in the prior quarter and 48 days in the prior year first quarter as well. We believe that our receivable portfolio is of high quality and that DSO will come down in second quarter. Inventory declined by $2.8 million and accounts payable increased by $2.2 million during the first quarter. Costs and excessive billings, net of billings and excessive costs, increased by $4 million.

Net debt was $134.4 million compared to $124.8 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $9.6 million. Net debt at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $93.2 million.

I’m going to close by stating that this managing team continues to be focused on cash flow and EBITDA maximization. While Joe noted the pending sales of the federal business and we have discussed other potential asset sales in our filings, we’re also working hard to improve our operating profitability and cash flow. And I believe we have made significant progress in our deal governance as we continue forward with our intelligent edge solution growth strategies.

I will now turn the call back to Joe.

Joe Trammell

Thank you, Dave. First off, I want to acknowledge all the dedicated Black Box team members who have delivered solid results during this period of great distraction. We could not have put up the first quarter results that we did without our team members staying focused on serving our customers. Our federal team performed admirably delivering good results in the first quarter, while the leadership team was growing double-digit to execute a purchase agreement in accordance with our bank covenant. For the record, fiscal year ’18 federal revenues were $119 million and operating margin was $8.7 million.

In our products group, our Emerald KVM product line is getting traction in the market, and supports our excitement for its future. This was a big step in the products strategic plan to develop proprietary product lines in key targeted markets. I spoke last time on the new structure in our commercial services business unit effective July 1st. We’re already seeing evidence that this structure is accomplishing its intended goal of creating better alignment among our sales, engineering and operations groups, while aligning us to better serve our clients in a way that addresses their unit needs, whether those needs are global and ongoing or discrete strategic projects.

In closing, I want all our stakeholders to know that I am confident we have the right management team in place to create stockholder value. With that, we will open up the line for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ron Basso

Okay. Thank you, James. We want to thank everyone for their time today. As a reminder, our earnings press release that was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this morning is also available on blackbox.com. Thank you again. And this concludes our conference call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect. Have a wonderful day.