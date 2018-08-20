Tencent - A Strong Buy After Disappointing Earnings

While it may be unusual to hear "strong buy" and "disappointing earnings" in the same sentence, that is exactly what has presented itself with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the massive Chinese tech conglomerate that dominates screen time across China. The company has been getting absolutely hammered over the past 6 months, when the selling reaching a crescendo after the company posted Q2 results that fell-short of estimates. In morning trading after the earnings release, the stock dropped almost 10%, where it hit a short-term low of $39.80, a drop of more than 35% from the highs it set earlier this year in January.

Prior to the earnings release, the stock had been dropping consistently due to a combination of factors, including the trade war, general market conditions in China and concerns about a slowdown in Tencent’s gaming business. Just two days before the Q2 earnings release, Beijing forced Tencent to pull Monster Hunter: World, one of the world's most successful games of the year, because of “numerous user complaints” about the game’s content. In fact, Tencent hasn’t received the necessary government licenses and approvals for any new game releases in China since March. Gaming revenues currently account for about 40% of Tencent’s revenues, so investors are right to be concerned.

But when you peel back behind the surface, things actually aren't so bad for Tencent. In fact, a closer look reveals that things are actually incredibly bright for Asia’s largest company, and the regulatory issues hitting the gaming division presently and plaguing the stock are mostly transitory. Tencent is well-primed and positioned for continued growth and profitability. The stock is actually now up more than 10% in the three trading days since releasing earnings.

Tencent Earnings Call Was Actually Very Positive

On a conference call with analysts following the earnings statement, Tencent management acknowledged an issue with regulators, but said it was an industry-wide problem and not specific to Tencent. Tencent CEO Martin Lau said regulators were aware of the problem, largely due to bureaucratic reshuffling in the relevant governing departments, and had opened up a “green channel” allowing a month-long test release for a new game. Lau said this showed the regulators’ goodwill and that “We do not believe this is a question of whether [things will improve] but when.” Lau added that “games fundamentals are as strong as ever.”

The “fundamentals” that Lau is referring to is Tencent’s dominance in the growing gaming industry world-wide, and the continued demand for its products. Tencent is the largest video game publisher and investor in the world, and it owns or has major stakes in most of the world’s top selling games, including Fortnite, the world’s hottest game at the moment. Tencent owns a 40% stake in Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, which has generated well over a billion in revenue so far this year, with some analysts predicting that the game could earn 4 billion by the time 2018 is up. When, and not if, Fortnite gets approval for play in China, along with the backlog of games now awaiting approval, the company’s games division should begin to resume its steady growth.

Separate from the gaming unit, Tencent’s other business units did exceptionally well in the quarter. In the second quarter ending in June, Tencent as a whole registered $3.3 billion in profit, a 26% increase from the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter was up by 30% year-over-year to $11.1 billion, fueling a 39% increase across the first half of the year to $22.2 billion. Quarter over quarter revenue was flat, while quarter over quarter profits decelerated by 7%. While these numbers might have fallen short of analyst estimates, they are still very strong numbers for such a large company, and they evidence the incredible strength and resiliency of Tencent’s business.

Here’s a closer look at how Tencent earned over $11 billion USD in Q2:

WeChat, WePay, WeRide, WeDoEverything

Combining the functionality of Facebook, PayPal, Uber, Instagram, Expedia, Skype, WebMD, and many others, WeChat is an ecosystem of epic proportions.

While most Americans have never heard of it, to over a billion users in China, WeChat is an indispensable fact of daily life. I just returned from two weeks in China after spending over a month in the country last summer, and both times I returned simply amazed at the ubiquity and pervasiveness of WeChat in China.

For an ordinary Chinese resident, almost everything — from hailing taxis, to paying utility bills, to ordering food, to texting, to emailing, to paying for a can over soda —is done over WeChat. WeChat’s ubiquity in Chinese life is unprecedented, there is simply nothing like it in the West.

And the Q2 numbers for WeChat for fantastic. Monthly average users increased by 10% to 1.06 billion. Total fee-based subscriptions on WeChat increased by 30% year-on-year to 154 million, primarily driven by online video. There was a 121% increase in subscriptions, to 74 million, for long-form online video (Tencent Video).

There was also better performance by the company’s digital content activities, which span music distribution, video streaming and online books. Subscriptions were driven by original content offerings, including variety show “Produce 101” and drama series “Legend of Fuyao.” The latter was derived from IP hatched at China Literature. That trend may go some way to explaining why earlier this week China Literature announced plans to acquire film and TV producer New Classics Media in an expensive $2.25 billion deal.

WePay, Tencent’s digital payments platform, saw the average daily transaction volume increase by over 40 percent YoY despite the mobile payment service already seemingly ubiquitous in China last year. Offline commercial payment volume increased 280% year-on-year, and commercial payment volume exceeded half of total transaction volume for the first time.

Revenue from Online Advertising also rose an impressive 39 percent YoY and 32 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). And as for the up and coming cloud services business, the revenue doubled YoY.

Rapidly iterating to meet consumer demands, WeChat has made itself indispensable to the daily lives of its users, gaining brand loyalty that American social media platforms could only dream of. And the future looks extremely bright, as Tencent has barely scratched the surface of monetizing all of these users.

Valuation

At today’s price, Tencent currently trades at a very reasonable, if not downright cheap 23.5 times next year's earnings estimates and at PEG ratio of less than 0.7. While Tencent's gaming division has been taking it on the chin lately due to bureaucratic red tape in Beijing, the issue is transitory and has caused a severe drop in the company's stock that make for an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

The rest of Tencent's empire, including WeChat, advertising and payments, is firing on all cylinders, and growing rapidly. While growth slowed a little because of the hiccups in games this quarter, Tencent is still a rapidly growing company doing all of the right things in all of the right areas. With a huge amount of pessimism already baked in, TCHEY is a strong buy at these levels for medium to long-term holders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.