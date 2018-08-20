Tiffany's 'Unreasonable' Growth Could Be Tamed

Even though earnings are expected to be lower in the second quarter, strong operating results suggest Tiffany is one of the leaders in the jewelry industry.

On August 28th before the market opens, Tiffany & Co (TIF) will release its second quarter earnings numbers. The jewelry company has been trading higher ever since earnings in late May pushed the stock up 23.29 percent in a single day. Shares broke through the $120 price point establishing a new 52-week high at $141.64. However, TIF has fallen back to $128.56 since the new high was established and weak technicals threaten to retest the support at $120. Investors will be looking at the upcoming earnings to see if more positive results can ward off the bearish trend.

The spectacular quarterly earnings that sent the stock soaring was a unique deviation from TIF’s previous earnings announcements. The bottom line EPS number beat estimates by over 37 percent compared to the three previous beats averaging 4.7 percent. Similarly, revenue grew by over $100 million, or 14.5 percent, compared to last year topping the three previous sales growth rates averaging 4.6 percent. Evidence of the acceleration in growth was apparent in the 2017 fourth quarter report when sales jumped 8.1 percent, but the impressive results of the first quarter of 2018 brought with it higher guidance which typically moves markets on its own.

Before diving into operations, it is important to address a preface that is common to multinational firms like TIF in Q1 2018 numbers. The trend of the lower dollar in that period had a large impact on reported TIF’s sales numbers. Overall, worldwide sales benefited from a 4 percent tailwind in the exchange rate. In Asia, the tailwind amounted to a 5 percent boost, and in Europe, the tailwind gave an even stronger 12 percent improvement to sales. With this in mind, a (mostly) stronger dollar in the second quarter of 2018, investors should be prepared for reported growth rates that will be noticeably different from the quarter below.

The Asia, Japan, and Americas segments were responsible for the strong growth seen last quarter. On a constant exchange rate basis Asia grew 28 percent and Japan grew 12 percent. Management saw “higher spending by local customers as well as by foreign tourists” according to the conference call. China and Japan were bright spots in the region with demand coming in higher than expected. A similar trend was visible in the Americas segment where on a constant exchange rate basis, sales increased 8 percent. These two segments represent a majority of the sales that TIF reports suggesting the company’s health is strong.

The sole soft spot in the TIF portfolio is represented by the Europe segment. A stronger euro and pound saw sales increase by 13 percent; however, on a constant exchange rate basis, sales only grew 1 percent. Management reported that “lower foreign tourist spending” had the largest effect growth in sales with some “cannibalization” from two new stores opening and not recorded in the comparables. While Europe struggles, it is the smallest segment in the company’s portfolio and will, therefore, weigh less on the overall earnings numbers.

The question that needs to be answered in the upcoming earnings is whether TIF can extend the fundamental performance that propelled shares about $120. The short answer is given by CEO Alessandro Bogliolo in the conference call as he says it is, “unreasonable to extrapolate those results for the rest of the year.” The statement suggests that investors should reduce expectations for the upcoming quarters in 2018, but it doesn’t seem to align with the positive update in guidance from $4.25-$4.45 upward to $4.50-$4.70. This is a serious upgrade that signals strength and optimism.

And why shouldn’t it be? Despite possible headwinds in the form of trade tensions and foreign exchange effects, TIF’s operating numbers look solid. The company continues to drive cash flow even though it increased capital expenditures slightly in the first quarter of 2018. Operating margin grew by 320 basis points, and even though management assures that the second quarter margins will be lower, the steep growth shows that TIF is efficient enough to take advantage of opportunities to operate efficiently. On the front end, TIF has plans to introduce a new jewelry collection, Paper Flower, coming behind its Believe in Love marketing campaign. To top it all off, short-term borrowings are almost half of what they were last year ($96.7 million versus $190.6 million).

As far as the competition goes, TIF’s main competitor in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) looks inferior. In the same quarter that TIF reported impressive sales growth, SIG’s brands Kay and Jared saw sales fall by 1.9 percent and 7.8 percent and Zales only saw growth of 8.9 percent. Additionally, operating margin rate was squeezed by a whopping 660 bps. Despite the disparity in performance, TIF’s enterprise value-to-EBITDA valuation at 11.95x is only slightly higher than SIG’s at 9.85x. In reality, any disparity in valuation has been a result of the current price trends where TIF has rocketed upward and SIG has continued to slide.

With the trade and foreign exchange headwinds materializing in the second quarter of 2018, TIF’s next earnings will most likely be weaker than the first quarter. However, this doesn’t mean that the jewelry company isn’t worth holding. Instead, TIF’s efficiency in generating new sales and increasing cash flow puts it towards the top of its industry. If short-term macro risks cause investors to sell, it would be a good opportunity to establish a longer-term position as TIF’s future looks bright.

