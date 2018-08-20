Resilience For A Changing Regime

The market regime that brought outsized returns in 2017 has changed. Global trade disputes, rising rates and tensions in the eurozone all pose risks to market sentiment and growth. But according to Global Chief Equity Strategist Kate Moore, opportunity abounds, both in and outside of the U.S.

In this episode of The Bid, Kate discusses how to build resilience into portfolios, why tech still has room to run and why she's still a champion of emerging markets.

Transcript

Dennis Lee: The market regime that brought outsized returns in 2017 has changed. Global trade disputes, rising rates and tensions in the eurozone all pose risks to market sentiment and growth. Against this backdrop, it may be time for investors to prepare portfolios. On the other hand, there may be opportunities that investors are overlooking.

On this episode of The Bid, we turn to Global Chief Equity Strategist Kate Moore to uncover how investors can prepare for an uncertain world. I'm your host, Dennis Lee, we hope you enjoy.

Kate, thank you so much for joining us today.

Kate Moore: Yeah, thanks for having me.

Dennis Lee: So the BlackRock Investment Institute kicked off the summer as it always does, with the Midyear Investment Forum. PMs from across the firm gathered to discuss the market outlook. An essential question that everyone was asked there was to think about, "Are we in a regime change?" What was the answer?

Kate Moore: So first let me talk a little bit about the forum which is one of my favorite moments of the summer. In the summer we do the forum in London and in the fall in New York. But I liken it a little bit - for those of you guys who are science fiction fans - to Mad Max and Thunder dome. We enter in, we debate viciously and well, I'd like to tell you that only one idea comes out in the end, but a number of ideas came out from this regime change discussion. In fact, I would say there is not one conclusion. A lot depended on what asset class you sit in. So there were folks within the fixed income platform who were seeing a meaningful shift in their market dynamics, certainly the political and geopolitical watchers were observing that as well. And yet, there were quite a number of people who are bottoms up analysts both on the equity and credit side, who were observing that we were in a continuation of the current cycle of increasingly strong profit creation and actually hadn't seen a meaningful shift in the dynamics of companies or their earnings trajectories yet.

Dennis Lee: Kate, we're recording this just before several companies release Q2 earnings. What are you watching out for this earnings season?

Kate Moore: So the most important thing I think for earnings in the second half of 2018 I would say this is also true for the beginning of 2019, is not the actual numbers; because we know that earnings are going to be strong. We have enough data throughout the quarter to show us that that is the direction of travel. It's not just about tax reform boosting earnings, but we have strong organic growth and demand from consumers and from other business. The big thing I'm watching this quarter and next quarter and probably the first quarter of 2019 is what companies are telling us in terms of their guidance. This is what really I think derailed some of the market performance after first quarter earnings, was lukewarm or cautious or nervous language in earnings calls. So I think to the extent that companies are able to reassure us that this exceptional bull market can continue, that they see strong earnings throughout the next few quarters, I think that is really going to propel prices higher.

Dennis Lee: You mentioned some uncertainty especially at the start of the year when we saw some volatility hit in February. We were still, from a BlackRock standpoint, very much championing an optimistic view on the markets, that fundamentals look healthy, all the macro-economic signals look across the globe positive. How has that picture exactly changed and what can we expect from the next six months?

Kate Moore: Yeah, so this has been a year of significant transition. I mentioned a moment ago that in our June Outlook Forum, we didn't necessarily have a single view on whether or not we were undergoing regime change. But we are at a later stage in the cycle than we were six months ago, and there have been some pretty important developments. As we think about what has changed, I would say there are three things. Number one, instead of just saying that growth is going to be strong across the board, this synchronized sustained expansion that we discussed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, we now see the range of potential outcomes for growth broadening out both on the upside and on the downside. Some of that is around trade, some of that is around stimulus. The second thing that is a little bit different is while we were seeing a bit of inflation percolating at the end of last year and beginning of this year, I think we can agree that inflation is in a pretty solid shape in the U.S., and that we're more in a transition towards tighter financial conditions either from a modestly appreciating dollar or from higher rates. And that's a bit of a different environment than we were in five months ago during that market selloff. And then the last thing I would say is at the end of last year, we were also focused on telling our investors and clients that they could expect less reward for the risk that they were taking. We are later in the cycle. And now we still believe that, we still believe equities are going to outperform, but we think you have to be a little bit more resilient in portfolios. And to structure both your risk assets as well as your total portfolio around a more resilience theme.

Dennis Lee: So staying on the topic of resilience, I noticed that BII recently changed its asset class views to underweight European equities and neutral on Japanese equities. What is the reason for that shift?

Kate Moore: As an equity investor, I always like to be a little bit more optimistic. As a friend of mine said, equity investors like to make money, fixed income investors like to sound smart. So here is what I will say. Yes, we downgraded Europe and Japan, but we also reiterated our overweight of the U.S. and emerging market equities, so that's my positive spin on that. When it comes to non-U.S. developed markets, because we're in a slightly later stage of the cycle, and because that first theme I mentioned about the uncertainty increasing, we see less market or index level opportunity for both of those regions. That's not to say you should sell your European and Japanese equity exposure. I still own a lot. I would just say you need to be more selective and look at the types of quality companies that can continue to grow their earnings when you're not getting a significant acceleration in global growth.

Dennis Lee: Tell me a little bit more about your conviction in U.S. and emerging market equities. I know that you specifically champion emerging market equities at this firm and I want to get a little bit of a closer view into what that is.

Kate Moore: So let me say on the U.S., U.S. is an outstanding quality investment. We know that. But there are a couple other things that lend to continuing to own the U.S. despite its outperformance and leadership and one of them has to do with market composition. Frankly, the companies that make up the U.S. market are just phenomenally strong. And the other is, the balance sheets and corporate health is really above and beyond the other U.S./developed market peers. On emerging markets though, you're right. I have been a champion here at BlackRock of having a healthy allocation there. Understanding that EM equities are more volatile and understanding that there are lots of political and geopolitical and other asset forces that can affect the price levels. But emerging market equities I think offer some of the best opportunities for long term compounding of returns. It's not just the domestic growth, it's the gearing to global growth. I've been super-encouraged over the last couple years to see significant structural reform and corporate governance reform championed by governments. Many of these companies have strong profitability, their margins are on par with their U.S. counterparts and actually we're seeing a broadening of these markets as more companies become public and there is just an interesting opportunity set. I think what has happened so far this year, where emerging market equities have sold off, is not reflective of fundamentals. That actually not only will earnings be strong but much broader than the leadership in EM would suggest right now.

Dennis Lee: One hesitation we've heard in the field for emerging market equities specifically is that U.S./China relations are heating up and specifically on trade, we've had several announcements of tariffs. How do you think about emerging market equities as it relates to some of the trade uncertainties we're seeing?

Kate Moore: So let me be clear, I think if we have a huge escalation further than what has already happened so far in 2018 on trade, it's not just EM equities that will take a beating; I think it's the whole global supply chain and I think the potential impact whether it's through inflation or risk aversion on U.S. equities, will be non-zero. That's like my joking way of saying we've got to be careful. So I understand concern, but I would say that quite a lot of the bad news around trade and tariffs is already getting priced into EM equities and it's almost impossible for us to forecast exactly company by company what the impact will be both in the U.S. and in China. All I can tell you is, our analysts from BlackRock on the ground in China right now, are reporting really good news. Strong domestic demand, company management teams are upbeat. They see a lot of positive momentum in the future and increasingly, especially if you're thinking more medium term about investing in China and EM Asia, the companies you're investing in are more domestically oriented. There is one last thing I will say having done my graduate work on China and having it be a focus for me for the better part of the last two decades. People who doubt Chinese political will are making a poor bet in my view. And the amount of capital and the amount policy coordination and the amount of desire, an effort that we put behind supporting both the Chinese economy and asset markets in the event of a full blown trade war I think cannot be discounted.

Dennis Lee: Kate, we've been talking about uncertainties in the markets, both to the upside and the downside, and one of the key themes for the remainder of 2018 is building portfolio resilience. What can equity investors do to prepare for the second half of the year?

Kate Moore: Yeah, so when I think about portfolio resilience here, I'm not just thinking about the second half of the year, Dennis, I'm also thinking about over the next few years, as we continue to progress into this later stage of the cycle. I think there is a real tendency for investors to want to go back to a playbook that they've used before and in that case it would be to revert to defensive sectors, more bond proxy sectors if they want more protection in their portfolios. If they believe what we're saying, that the uncertainties around the economic and growth outlook are greater, they may say, I want to buy staples and telecom and utilities, those sectors that have been a great portfolio ballast for me in the past. But I would argue that a lot of those sectors which are more sensitive to rising interest rates, won't provide that kind of ballast, and in fact, the way to think about building portfolio resilience within equities is to focus on quality companies, thinking about balance sheets that are strong, that are less sensitive to rising rates, and thinking about companies that have sustained and sustainable earnings growth. A few of these safe haven sectors that I've been talking about actually are in the midst of massive disruption. And I think this is an important theme is that not only are they going to be more sensitive to rising interest rates, but they're also facing increasing challenges to their business models. I think investors need to ask themselves, are these the same companies and do they offer the same potential protection that they have in the past?

Dennis Lee: What do you see from an investment standpoint in terms of capital expenditures? And what sectors are you seeing companies really invest back into their business?

Kate Moore: Let me just say I've been a little bit skeptical of how companies were going to be spending based on tax reform or tax cuts. When we first started discussing this the beginning part of 2017, I was scratching my head a little bit and I said, it's not as if companies have had trouble accessing capital, the credit markets have been open, rates are at historic lows, U.S. corporate profitability is at an all-time high, companies have excellent balance sheets. So I wasn't quite sure that a tax code would change things. And this year, I think there is a lot of optimism that the tax code and the tax cuts will really inspire huge spending. But actually the companies that are spending are those that are in outstanding shape already. Particularly tech companies that have a lot of cash, that are growing their businesses, that want to invest and make acquisitions for the future; we've also seen healthcare companies that are repatriating some of their foreign cash increase their expenditure, but largely across the board, we're not seeing a step change in terms of capex and investment. So I would say look for beneficiaries of regular strong growth instead of trying to game the system based on the tax cuts.

Dennis Lee: So I smiled a little bit when you mentioned tech because behind, "Where we are in the market cycle?" and, "What about the flattening yield curve?" tech is the most frequent question we get, which is, "How long can this tech bull market run?" Give us a little bit more reason behind why tech is positioned for growth over the long term?

Kate Moore: I'm going to be honest and tell you it makes me a little bit uncomfortable that I am still recommending technology stocks after their significant outperformance. In a former job, I was told to stop being such a contrarian and that I was arguing against the market too much. Here, technology is actually putting up great numbers, and it's not just a few technology stocks. A theme we've been highlighting with regards to the sector has been the breadth, that you're getting strong earnings growth from multiple different industries. And actually, to go back to the point we were talking about a moment ago in terms of capex and investment, enterprise technology is a great beneficiary of incremental spend, especially for companies that have a little bit more cash in their pockets post the tax cut. Now here is what I will say also about tech: when we get excited about tech, it's not just the U.S., it's also global tech companies, which really are centered a lot in EM Asia and a reason why we continue to like emerging market stocks. These companies are growing their user base, they are innovating, they are disrupting themselves, and we would recommend investors looking for tech exposure to think just outside the U.S. in addition to some of our big mega caps.

Dennis Lee: So we've been focused on where we see growth over the long term and building portfolios to capture some of that growth. On the fixed income side, what does building resilience mean?

Kate Moore: So this is a tough one because we still expect rates to continue to grind up from here. We had a bit of a pause in terms of the rate cycle as the market was looking to digest the growth implications of trade and tariffs and conflict. But the truth of the matter is that there are large parts of fixed income that are not going to produce the types of returns that many investors had gotten used to; it's a theme we've been talking about for a while. Within fixed income, I think you need to be focused, just as within equity, on quality and it's a reason why we like investment-grade debt over some of the lower in quality corporate credit. I would also say that there is still opportunity in emerging market debt even though between emerging market debt and emerging market equity, our preference is for the equity.

Dennis Lee: So to sum up our conversation, it seems that we're expecting positive but muted return and we're turning our attention to more quality exposures. Looking ahead in your view, what will be the main driver of growth in the long term? I know we talked about tech for a little bit, but if investors want to position for excess returns in addition to building resilience, where might they look?

Kate Moore: So I think technology is interesting, I think it's going to be quite interesting for us to watch over the next five or ten years whether the same tech companies are the leaders then as they are today. I expect we're going to have more disruption and so you want to have a broader exposure to the sector. Emerging markets is something to continue to focus on I think over the medium and longer term. We still believe in the growth of the emerging market consumer, we still believe that there is a lot more to gain from investing in the equity market because of the broadening out, a new number of companies, more domestically oriented, less part of the global supply chain, and in better corporate governance and more thoughtful shareholder return. And I would also say pay close attention to the evolution of consumption, because consumer companies both in the U.S. as well as the rest of the world are undergoing a seismic shift. You were either a have or have not, a product people want or a product people are rotating away from, a technology that allows you to deliver that product in a quick and efficient manner to consumers, or perhaps behind in using old systems. There is going to be great, in my view, bifurcation within that sector but some really incredible opportunities.

Dennis Lee: Great. Kate, thank you so much for joining us today; it was great having you.

Kate Moore: Thanks Dennis, happy trading everyone.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.