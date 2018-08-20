Small Caps Are Heating Up

While Wall Street’s attention is focused on Turkey and the dire state of the emerging markets, an encouraging development has gone largely unnoticed. Small cap stocks which have spent the last few weeks on a listless trading range are starting to break out and are making new highs. This development couldn’t have come at a more urgent time for the U.S. broad market and as I’ll argue in today’s report, the small caps will lead the next advancing phase of the bull market by late summer.

Small cap stocks have been strong performers since early 2016, when the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) actually experienced a bear market while the large cap S&P 500 (SPX) dodged one. After lagging the SPX in 2014-2016, the Russell 2000 has generally led the SPX higher for most of the last two years.

Source: BigCharts

Supporting the Russell’s relative strength has been a benign earnings outlook for small caps as well as powerful demand for stocks compared to other assets. As I've emphasized in recent reports, the demand for equities as measured by NYSE market breadth is as strong now as it has been in years. The most basic measure of breadth is advancing issues minus declining issues, which is reflected in the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. This indicator continues to forge into record territory, as can be seen in the following graph. As many of the stocks responsible for this rising trend in the A-D line are small caps, this is a technical confirmation that the rising trend in small cap prices is supported by breadth.

Source: WSJ

What's more, many of the stocks making new 52-week highs on the NYSE this summer have been small caps. As regular readers of this commentary should know by now, I consider the cumulative 52-week highs and lows to be the single best measure of incremental demand for equities. That measure, as seen in the following graph, is also strongly supportive of the bull market in small caps.

Source: WSJ

Yet despite the positive technical environment for small cap stocks, many investors worry about the potentially negative impact a rising U.S. dollar might have on the equity market. While this is a legitimate concern for natural resource stocks, which are heavily influenced by dollar-denominated commodity prices, it's much less a concern for companies which do most of their business in the U.S. This is true of small caps in the aggregate. Jodie Gunzberg, Head of U.S. Equities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, observed that small caps typically benefit from a rising dollar. In a recent blog she wrote:

Overall, the S&P SmallCap 600 benefits most from a rising dollar from its heavier U.S. revenue concentration. On average, historically in the past ten years, for every 1% the dollar rose, small caps gained 95 basis points, mid-caps gained 82 basis points and large caps 71 basis points."

Gunzberg also noted that small caps in the financial sector have historically bested large caps in a rising interest rate environment. Even with the Fed raising rates, small caps should continue to benefit from the rising incremental demand for equities referenced above.

It should come as no surprise then that the small caps are in such good shape right now. As a general rule, small cap companies do most of their business domestically and are therefore far less dependent on overseas markets than their large cap peers. This gives small cap producers a decided advantage in a strong dollar environment. That’s why it usually pays to focus on small cap stocks when the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trending higher, as it has been this year (below).

Source: BigCharts

The typical stock portfolio of the average retail investor tends to be heavily weighted toward smaller cap companies. In fact, flows into small cap funds recently hit their highest level since Q2 2007. It can therefore be said that whatever bodes well for small cap stocks is of benefit to small investors generally. I would argue that’s a good thing in a market which has been largely dominated in recent years by institutional traders. A bull market which is led by small cap stocks can be taken as a sign that small individual investors are returning to the stock market after years of staying on the sidelines. A fresh infusion of funds from legions of small investors is just what the bull market needs to maintain its vigor.

A graphic depiction of the gradual increase in strength of the small caps this summer is shown here. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) has established a steady pattern of making new highs in the months since the last major broad market correction in February. IJR is also trending above its widely-watched 50-day moving average and is outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX). Investors would do well to have some exposure to a small cap ETF or mutual fund similar to this one. Please be advised, however, that there are risk inherent with small cap investing due to the greater potential for price volatility in small cap stocks compared to large cap stocks. This especially true when the broad market is suffering a bout of internal weakness or heightened sensitivity to news during earnings season.

Source: BigCharts

The only thing which is holding back the small caps from taking off right now is the continued apprehension of investors over China and the emerging markets. While these fears have strengthened the bull market’s “wall of worry”, they’ve also exerted a negative influence on some segments of the Nasdaq as evidenced by the increased number of new 52-week lows among Nasdaq-listed stocks. Once this short-term internal weakness has dissipated, however, the small caps will have no immediate headwinds and should be able to experience a powerful rally. I continue to expect a positive resolution to the Nasdaq’s internal correction by later this summer.

The combined evidence of the relative price strength and earnings growth potential of small cap stocks is reason enough to expect a bullish performance for the rest of 2018. Small cap investors should also be encouraged by the strong dollar environment, which as mentioned here will benefit small cap companies which do most of their business domestically. The leadership of the small caps stocks in the face of concerns about the emerging markets will only serve as an incentive for investors to give the small caps a closer look as an alternative to the hyper-volatile emerging market stocks. Accordingly, I view the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for the small caps with great optimism.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.