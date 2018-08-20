Owens & Minor: Equity Investors Say 'Yeah', Creditors Say 'Yikes!'

The company has grown its revenue and EPS about 10% annually for three decades and it should be able to keep growing at least in the low-to-mid single digits.

Many medical and pharmaceutical distribution companies have been declining for many quarters now. These are companies like Patterson Companies or McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) – which I covered a few days ago – that are declining despite a wide economic moat and had cut its market capitalization in half. Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) however has not just declined 50%, but lost two thirds of its value and at least for a few days the stock seemed to be in free fall.

The company and its stock are extremely interesting. It is not just the dividend yield above 7% (at the time of writing) that make the stock extraordinary. It is also the low valuation in an extremely overvalued market that make it look like a real bargain. But for high reward we mostly have to pay a price: high risk. And it is not just the revised guidance and concerns about growth perspectives that are scaring investors away, but especially the high debt levels after the last two acquisitions. In the following article we therefore will not only take an equity investor’s point of view (focusing on free cash flow and growth[1]), but also a creditor’s point of view (looking in more detail at solvency, liabilities and the company’s assets).

Dividend

First of all, we are going to take a closer look at the dividend. The reason Owens & Minor is so interesting and is standing out among the medical distribution companies is the extremely high dividend yield. Among the 500 stocks in the S&P 500 currently only CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) and L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) have a dividend yield above 7%. At the time of writing (Friday, 10th August 2018) Owens & Minor has a forward yield of 7.38% and can therefore be called a high-yield stock and is standing out in a market environment with about 2% dividend yield on average.

But it is not just the dividend yield, but also the dividend history that is impressive. Owens & Minor has a long history of paying quarterly dividends – according to its own homepage the company is paying a dividend at least since 1972. And in most years, the dividend was also increased, but in some years the company had to keep the dividend constant. At least since 1998 the company could increase the dividend every single year; it was raised about 12% on average from $0.12 annual dividend in 1998 to $1.04 annual dividend in 2018 (expected). But as you can see in the following chart, the dividend growth slowed down recently. And although Owens & Minor can’t join the ranks of dividend aristocrats it can definitely be called a stable dividend payer.

(Source: Own work)

The last aspect we have to check is the payout ratio. High dividend stocks often have the problem that the dividend is not covered by free cash flow and exceeds the earnings per share. According to the current guidance, the expected EPS should be between $1.40 and $1.50. This would result in a payout ratio between 69% and 74% which is without question a very high payout ratio, but also shows that Owens & Minor is still able to cover its dividend.

Debt, debt, debt….and interest payments

For a bull case scenario, I probably would talk mostly about the dividend. For a bear case I would focus on the debt. Due to two acquisitions in 2017 and 2018, the outstanding long-term debt increased from $579 million a year ago to $1,669 million at the end of June 2018 (excluding the short-term, current portion of debt). On the other side of the balance sheet, the company had only $118 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As usual, we compare the long-term debt to the shareholder’s equity (which has been declining over the last quarters and is currently only $802 million) and get a debt/equity-ratio of 2.08. Aside from equity, we compare the long-term debt also to the operating income as it probably describes best how much money the company can generate to pay back its debt. In 2017, operating earnings were only $89 million, but in the years before the operating income was about $200 million. Even if we use the higher number, it would take more than eight times the current annual operating income to pay back the debt, which is an extremely high number.

“Scheduled future principal payments of debt are $16.3 million in 2018, $27.5 million in 2019, $30.3 million in 2020, $316.6 million in 2021, $553.9 million in 2022, and $753.8 million thereafter.” (10-Q)

While the amounts in the years 2018 till 2020 shouldn’t be a problem, the years 2021 and 2022 should be quite challenging for the company as the annual operating income won’t probably be enough and the company will have to build cash reserves.

Owens & Minor does not just have to pay back debt – as every other company that takes on debt, it also has to pay interest. In the first quarter, interest expenses were $10.3 million, while in the second quarter interest expenses were about $18.5 million. According to the last 10-Q, the senior notes have yields between 3.875% and 4.422%. If we take last quarter’s interest expenses, we get an annual $74 million in interest expenses, which seems about right when looking at the different yields. Considering operating earnings of $200 million at best in the recent past, about 36% of operating income has to be spent on interest payments – a frighteningly high number. The combination of high interest payments and the high amounts of outstanding debt should make every investor extremely cautious.

One of the strongest arguments to buy Owens & Minor right now is the high dividend yield of 7% and we should therefore assume the dividend is at least safe and will not be cut. Currently the company needs about $63 million in annual payments for the dividend. Considering that Owens & Minor is only generating $200 million in operating income and has to pay $63 million in dividends and currently about $74 million in interest, we really have to ask how the company should be able to reduce its outstanding debt. In the following chart I provide a calculation in which I assume that Owens & Minor will be able to generate $200 million in operating income each year and will use all money that is left after dividend payments and the necessary interest payments to reduce the outstanding debt.

(Source: Own work)

According to this calculation, it would take till 2036 before Owens & Minor is debt free. I am very well aware that this is an idealized calculation, but it gives us a feeling how high the debt burden for Owens & Minor is. This also demonstrates how important it is for Owens & Minor to grow its operating income and its free cash flow. In the next section we focus on the company’s growth perspectives for the next years and decades.

And now: Growth, growth, growth?

The reasons for the high debt levels are the two recent acquisitions. In May 2017, the company announced it will acquire Byram Healthcare and in November last year the acquisition of Halyard Surgical and Infection Prevention Business (S&IP) followed (Halyard Health is now called Avanos). It seems quite natural to expect that the two acquisitions that caused the high debt levels will also contribute to revenue as well as net income and free cash flow. Byram Healthcare will add about $470 million in annual revenue and Halyard will add about $1 billion in revenue.

(Source: Owens & Minor Investor Presentation)

Aside from revenue, Halyard will add about $83 million in adjusted EBITDA and Byram will add about $37 million in adjusted EBITDA. But we shouldn’t be too optimistic about the new acquisitions and count on extremely high growth rates. Net sales for Halyard decreased in the last years from $1,065 million in 2015 to $1,026 million in 2016 and $1,013 million in 2017. The adjusted EBITDA decreased as well as the free cash flow. In 2015 and 2016, the free cash flow was about $86 million and in 2017 it was only $69 million.

Over the long term, Owens & Minor wants to return to double digit growth rates. In its own guidance, management has confidence in the ability to achieve a double digit, year over year adjusted earnings growth rate – especially due to the two acquisitions. Investors seem to be very pessimistic about the company’s ability to achieve growth, but Owens & Minor has the potential to grow – as it has grown in the past:

Owens & Minor is currently undergoing several transformation strategies, like building the most intelligent route to market, expanding along the continuum of care and transforming via data, analytics and services. However, some of these business transformation strategies might be rather short-term growth engines. Nevertheless, for a short time these strategies should increase earnings. The company is currently generating most of its revenue in the United States but is trying to increase its global presence. In 2017, 96% of revenue was generated in the United States, but especially the acquisition of Halyard expanded the global presence of Owens & Minor. And although we wouldn’t go so far to say it is easy to expand globally (it is not, because the company has to build a distribution system), we have at least to recognize the global growth potential for the company. The company can continue to acquirer competitors and other companies in order to keep growing – as it has done in the past 20 years. However, the current high debt levels make it rather unrealistic that the company can manage to finance another acquisition (it would be a terrible move if the company took on even more debt).

(Source: Owens & Minor Investor Presentation)

On the one hand we have growth possibilities for Owens & Minor – on the other hand we have severe concerns (by investors) about intensified competition. Especially operating margin has been under pressure in the recent past and declined from about 2.40% (the level it had for many years) to 1.33% right now. But we can also see, that the operating margin had declined before – in 2007/2008 for example to about 1.6% and in 1996/1997 to about 0.7% - but always managed to come back to previous levels.

OMI Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Owens & Minor states in its last 10-Q that higher warehouse and delivery expenses are the reason for the increased operating costs as well as impacts of unfavorable currency translations. But of course, we also have the costs for the acquisitions (reflecting about 1% of revenue in the last 6 months). Aside from the operating margin we should also look at the gross margin. Contrary to the operating margin, the gross margin increased in the recent past and is at its highest level for over 20 years.

OMI Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

It is hard to say which margin should be more important for us right now and we probably have to accept a mixed picture. But considering the concerns about intense competition, I would focus the attention on the gross margin as the operating margin seems to be influenced by the current acquisition and business transformation and should be increasing again in the quarters to come.

Valuation

Usually, valuation will decide an investment and usually we take the free cash flow of a company to calculate the intrinsic value. But on the one hand, the free cash flow was fluctuating heavily from $6 million in 2017 to $234 million in 2015 and on the other hand, the free cash flow was much higher than net income in the recent past and we should have severe doubts if that is sustainable. Cash from operating activities was very high in the last year due to changes in operating assets and liabilities – especially the changes in accounts payable contributed $144 million in 2017 and $114 million in 2015.

Over the last decade, free cash flow as well as net income have been about $100 million on average each year and that should be a number we can use for a realistic, conservative calculation. However, we also have to recognize the contribution of the two recent acquisitions – being conservative once again we can assume additional $30-40 million free cash flow (as Byram might contribute only a little). As basis for our calculation we will take $140 million in annual free cash flow (although the adjusted numbers are much higher).

Using $140 million as “basis” free cash flow, we have to determine how the free cash flow might develop over the next years and decades. In the years since 1985, Owens & Minor has grown its net income 1920% and revenue even 2940%. On average we are talking about almost 10% annual growth in net income and over 11% annual growth in revenue for 32 years. We can also see that valuation developed very similar to revenue and net income, but in the recent past the stock price declined sharply while revenue stayed more or less constant and net income also declined, but not as heavily as the stock price.

OMI data by YCharts

Management would like to achieve a growth rate above 10% for the next years again and is very confident that in 2019 the stock will grow in the double digits. But we have to be realistic and also factor in the current risks of intensified competition as well as high debt levels reducing the ability to respond to future challenges as quickly as some other company probably might. If we assume a zero-growth scenario for eternity, Owens and Minor will currently yield about 15% (and considering a 10% discount rate its intrinsic value would be $22.52). Considering at least a moderate 2% growth rate annually (in line with GDP growth), would lead to an intrinsic value of $28.73 (10% discount rate) and an annual yield of almost 17.5%.

Despite those two calculations – especially the no-growth scenario – are being very conservative, we should include a high margin of safety in our calculation to reflect the risks due to the high debt levels. Of course, a high margin of safety can’t compensate the risk of total failure or bankruptcy, so if you are afraid that Owens & Minor might run into severe problems due to high debt levels you shouldn’t invest even after calculating in a very high margin of safety. In our calculation we are using a 30% margin of safety to reflect the risks making the stock a buy below $15.76 (0% growth scenario) or below $20.11 (2% growth scenario).

Financial health is crucial

Leaving the risk factors aside for a moment, the stock is severely undervalued – even when calculating with moderate numbers. And if operating margin should not be able to reach 2.4% again as in the years before and even when the intensified competition should lead to a lower profitability, Owens and Minor should still yield way more than the general market (especially right now). In the end, it all comes down to the question how financial stable the company is and if the high rates of return are worth the risk.

We therefore have to take a real close look at the financial health and our assessment about the risk of Owens & Minor going bankrupt or getting in severe financial trouble. A closer look at the balance sheet and the filings will finish our analysis. The debt levels are limiting the space for errors and a few scenarios should not happen:

Customers of Owens & Minor not being able to pay might generate additional losses for the company. The accounts receivable increased over the last few quarters, but nothing to be concerned right now.

increased over the last few quarters, but nothing to be concerned right now. High and rising inventory levels could be a problem because of expiration dates and the company not being able to sell the products in time. Merchandise inventories also increased over the last few quarters but the company states it does not bear a significant portion of inventory risks.

also increased over the last few quarters but the company states it does not bear a significant portion of inventory risks. Decreased operating income and Owens & Minor needing additional money to keep its business running. Although margins are currently declining and operating income is comparably low, the company has at least $118 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet which should be enough to compensate a short time of low operating income.

We also have to notice that goodwill increased slightly and intangible assets almost doubled within six months while shareholder’s equity is constantly decreasing from $1,015 million last year to $802 million right now. These are all not really bad numbers by themselves, but taken together the balance sheet is not really improving right now. At least the current ratio of 1.77 is signaling we shouldn’t be worried Owens & Minor might run into troubles in the near future.

Conclusion

A good financial analysis is always the combination of different factors – the quality of the business itself and the expected growth rates for revenue, net income and free cash flow, but also the financial health of the business, the risk factors and the valuation of the stock.

If we are facing the risk of bankruptcy, then the price is probably irrelevant and one shouldn’t invest in that company, even if it is extremely cheap. If you worry, that Owens & Minor will run into severe financial troubles, you shouldn’t invest in the stock – no matter for what price it is trading at the stock exchange. However, if you are willing to take on some risk and are confident that Owens & Minor may not be the healthiest company right now but will manage to generate enough cash to avoid any serious trouble it might be a great pick as the potential reward is a dividend yield of 7% (maybe higher in the years to come) and a return on your investment of at least 15% annually. The price might be the decisive factor here and if we can get OMI even cheaper, the temptation to buy will be higher as the risk/reward equation will be more in our favor.

In the end it is irrelevant at what price OMI is trading – we have to concede that the stock has characteristics of a speculation right now and hence it should make up only for a small portion of your overall portfolio as it can be characterized as a stock with higher risks. But it could also be a stock that will reward investors way above average – considering the current market conditions.

[1] In order to offend nobody here (as I probably would be offended myself): Of course, a good equity investor also looks at debt levels, the company’s solvency and will analyze the balance sheet closely. But one can get the feeling, any other metric has to hide itself behind the expected growth rate of a company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OMI, MCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.