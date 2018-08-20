Booking Holdings: Buy It Now

The company is building an online competitive moat which should lead to a greater market share of a huge market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 15.08, which is 50.27% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) are down 15.56% since topping out on March 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of online travel and restaurant booking services are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating solid earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

During the first half of 2018 I developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for BKNG stands at 15.08, which implies a 50.27% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that BKNG has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Booking Holdings Inc. was 63.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.40% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 35.40% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for BKNG came in at a 34.53% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 34.83 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500. The company's operating margin was also higher than the average of 19.94% for its industry (firms engaged in similar business activities), and 9.47% for its sector (segment of the economy) - (Reuters).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about BKNG.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

BKNG has a Forward P/E of 21.46 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for BKNG is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for BKNG stands at 20.96%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 20.96% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so BKNG has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.63x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for BKNG would turn bullish with a break above the $1,850 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bearish downtrend line which began on August 9 on the daily charts. The shares have found support at $1,825 support level which should encourage investors to buy on a bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $2,125 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy shares in BKNG (I don't like the pricing on their options). My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $1,775.

I recommend that investors hold for 3 months or $2,125, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe BKNG is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Delivering Strong Growth

Shares of BKNG dropped 9% on August 9 after the company reported its Q2 2018 earnings. The reason for the drop was the market's disappoint with soft guidance. Investors should take advantage of Mr. Market's short-term vision to buy into this best of class company.

Booking Holdings blows away its competitors on both top and bottom line growth:

YOY Growth Rates

BKNG Industry Sector Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago 16.95 10.95 11.25 Sales (NYSE:TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago 19.33 5.94 12.91 Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 19.24 6.00 3.75 EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago 39.91 16.38 26.33 EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate 21.93 7.68 2.34

Source: Reuters

For Q2 2018 the company reported that on a YOY basis revenue was up 16%, gross bookings were up 11%, EBITDA was up 35%, net income was up 40%, and operating margins increased by 432bps. This is a company that is firing on all cylinders - don't left the soft guidance for Q3 scare you away from buying the shares at current levels - the bad news has been priced in.

With strong sales momentum coming out of Q2, and with my high MGQ and strong forward-looking ratios, I feel extremely confident in going long the shares of BKNG at the current price level.

Huge Market, Huge Opportunity

The online travel industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% and reach a market size of $1.14 trillion by 2023. In regards to hotel bookings, according to research from Credit Suisse, only around 35% of global hotel bookings are currently done online, and BKNG accounts for only 10% of those bookings. There is a great opportunity in sector growth as consumers migrate to online hotel reservations, and there is a huge potential for Booking to grow its market share. In regards to its hotel bookings division, the company exceeded their own guidance for the quarter, reporting an increase of 12% in booked room nights (above their high end guidance range of 11%).

The company owns and operates six online booking brands: Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Kayak, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Glenn Fogel hinted at the company's strategic goal aimed at strengthening the company's competitive advantage in the industry:

. . . the foundational blocks are being laid. And we believe that in the long term, providing a frictionless booking and payment experience in this area will be a competitive advantage.

Providing a "frictionless" experience for users of their online services is what will attract more users and lead to higher revenue. And the company has made recent acquisitions and deals to work toward this goal.

In April the company announced the acquisition of Fareharbour, an experiences tours booking software provider - this service will help the company up sell booking.com clients on tours once they booked online.

In July the company announce the acquisition of Australian-based HotelsCombined, a hotel metasearch site, which will be become part of Kayak, and strengthen Booking's exposure to the Asia Pacific market.

And in July the company also announced a $500 million investment in Didi (the Chinese Uber). The deal will allow Didi users to have access to Booking's services through Didi, and it will allow Booking's user to hail Didi through the Booking mobile apps. Didi has an estimated 550 million users (mostly in China), and is expanding globally, launching into Mexico, Australia and Taiwan in 2018.

The above acquisitions and deals are proof that management is working to fortify its lead in the online booking industry by offering a frictionless one-stop shopping experience for its users. This user experience is a competitive moat which the competition will find difficult to compete with as it continues to deepen.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, BKNG is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.