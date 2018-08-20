Target: A Plan To Boost Upward Trend

Target Corporation (TGT) founded in 1902, is the second largest department store in the United States after Walmart (WMT) and operates around 1,826 stores. The stock price of the company experienced a sharp decline following the first and second quarter earnings releases. In fact, it was an overreaction since the stock regained what it lost in the following weeks. Now eyes are headed towards this quarter earnings expected to be released on August 22nd.

The company's dividends were increasing continuously over the previous 47 years making the stock more attractive to income investors. If we value the company from the Discounted Dividend Model perspective, its current price is highly undervalued with a value bypassing $100 leaving investors with both capital gains and dividend return.

TGT Reinvestment Plan

Revenues and same-store sales increased over recent years. Those 2 factors are the drivers of the long term growth of TGT. Bottom line figures decreased due to the initiatives taken by management to adapt to current changes in the industry. Target has already remodeled 56 stores with a cost of $4 million to $10 million per renovated store. The total number of stores to be renovated is approximately 1,000, of which 300 are expected to be finished in 2018. Along with this remodeling process, Target management began the implementation of many innovative initiatives in order to adapt to the shopping changing patterns in the industry. All these initiatives are part of the $7 billion reinvestment plan which will be completed by 2020.

Improving digital and physical presence of TGT are the main components of this reinvestment plan through opening new stores with small formats and remodeling existing stores to accommodate customers needs. The small stores won't be opened with similar concepts, the merchandise will be tailored to local shoppers demand. But the most important factor for management is consistency in the productivity of these small format stores.

Our strategy is driving results... In the first two quarters of the year, our traffic is up, our sales are improving. Because of that we are moving faster and with greater confidence than a few months ago. You will see us accelerate our pace.

CEO Brian Cornell

TGT increased investments in its labor force by raising employee pay from $11 to $12 per hour, and expected to reach $15 per hour by the end of 2020 as per Cathy Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officier.

Recently, three new exclusive brands were added to Target collection. In fact, during the last year TGT was busy announcing the additions of several new brands with affordable prices.

Innovation Initiatives

Target Corporation has been making massive technological enhancements to its business model. Many initiatives were implemented:

Grab and go food: For small format stores which are located in areas with high population, grab-and-go food options are increasingly important.

Self-Checkout: For customers that don't need to interact with a store employee or wait in queues to be serviced and that have very few items in their carts, it is more convenient to use this option for check-out.

Same day delivery: This delivery platform was bought for $55 Million offering delivery services for groceries, home goods and electronics. By the end of this year it is expected to include same-day delivery for all major categories.

Drive up: Target employees will bring the purchased items in the shopping carts to the parking lot. It's the retail equivalent of a fast food drive-thru. This service has already had a successful pilot launch in Minneapolis, and it is planned to be implemented in nearly 1,000 stores across the Unites States by the end of this year.

Valuation

The average growth rate in revenue per share of the company over the last 4 years is 4.25%, we assume a 5% increase for the following 5 years since the company is expecting higher than average revenues due to all innovations taking place during the reinvestment phase. In addition we will assume a long term growth rate in revenues of 3.5% for the following years.

The company was operating at a profit margin of 4.10% during 2017 with a dividend payout ratio of 46%.

Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Revenue per share 111.06 113.45 116.58 119.31 130.62 Growth 2.2% 2.8% 2.3% 9.5%

If we apply the above assumptions to the current financial figures of TGT, we will have the below dividend scenarios during the next six years:

We will calculate the value of the company (Terminal Value) in 2022 based on the below assumptions:

D 1 = Dividend at 2023 = $3.23 Discount rate = 6% Long Term Growth rate = 3.5%

We used 6% as a discount rate since the CAPM rate of the company is 5.29%.

CAPM = Risk Free Rate + Beta x Risk Premium

The value per share for Target Corporation will be equal to $129.05 in 2022 by applying the Dividend Discount Model formula.

By discounting all calculated dividends and the terminal value to December 2018 at a 6% rate we will have a fair value of $112.24 for the stock by the end of this year.

Based on the above assumptions, there is still room for a 30% increase in price from now till the end of this year.

Conclusion

Shares of Target have underperformed the market and its competitors over the last years. The stock experienced massive declines during this year following its quarterly earnings releases, however it always kept its upward trend.

While its competitors are expanding their online services, Target is innovating its physical stores through its reinvestment plan giving a boost to its delivery solutions, supply chains and its store remodeling. Performance of new format stores will be tracked by analysts to check the effectiveness of management decision in taking this decision. Results of this plan are expected to be reflected in the coming quarters results. The stock is currently undervalued and we expect to see its price hitting the $100 level by the end of 2018 assuming a positive outlook for revenues over the coming years.

