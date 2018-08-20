Turtle Beach Has Become An Attractive Value Play

Both the gaming headset industry and Turtle Beach have hugely beat the consensus estimate and management guidance in Q2 and YTD.

In the previous report, "Turtle Beach at Current Price Still Offers A Significant Upside" (5/21/2018), I highlighted my investment case on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) in detail. Since then, HEAR has risen from $15.99 to $26.39 (or 65%) as of 8/17/2018.

In the second quarter, both the industry and Turtle Beach hugely beat the consensus estimate and management guidance. Management also raised 2018 guidance significantly, and yet the stock has dropped 20% since the Q2 earnings release on 8/6/2018.

The purpose of this report is to highlight 1) what has happened since my last report in May, and 2) three risks that have likely caused the recent disappointing/questionable stock performance. It’s critical for investors to form thoughtful views on each of the three risks before making an investment decision. Accordingly, I will share my views on each risk below.

All in all, I believe that the current valuation is attractive and provides a similar upside as one that we had back in May.

Updates since May

1) Fortnite continues to grow

According to Statista and SuperData Research:

As of May 2018, Fortnite had generated $1.2B of cumulative sales since launch in October 2017. In May, Fortnite had sales of $318M, the highest monthly sales of any other game of its kind.

The number of Fortnite players worldwide grew to 125M in June from 45M in January 2018.

In July 2018, Fortnite had over 820,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch (video game streaming platform) and over 151 million hours of content. These numbers are by far the largest among leading global gaming contents.

2) Fortnite is growing much faster in the console market than in the PC market

This is a very positive trend for Turtle Beach, which has so far been a pure console gaming headset player.

3) Turtle Beach continues to grow faster than the industry

Q2'18 earnings Call: "The U.S. and Canadian [gaming headset] market was up 97% in Q2 versus 78% in Q1. Turtle Beach was up 114% in Q2 versus 111% in Q1. The U.S. and Canadian revenue share for Turtle Beach is at 45.5% year-to-date, up from 39.8% in 2017."

Q2'18 earnings Call: "In the first half of the year, according to NPD, Turtle Beach had 7 of the top 10 selling console headsets. All 5 top-selling console headsets were Turtle Beach. We had the #1 selling console headset on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the #1 and #2 top-selling Xbox One wireless headsets, the #1 selling PS - PlayStation 4 wireless headset and the #1 chat headsets on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. And the top 4 Xbox One sellers are all Turtle Beach."

4) Significant upward revision on 2018 guidance from Q1’18

Sales: $255M (71% YoY growth) guided in Q2 vs. $205M (37% YoY growth) guided in Q1. The new guidance assumes a slowdown in growth for the second half. 81% yoy growth for Q3 and 11% yoy growth for Q4.



EBITDA: $45M (288% YoY growth) vs. $26M (124% YoY growth).

FCF: $38M (631% YoY growth).

EPS: $1.95/share vs. $0.95/share. With the new 2018 EPS, HEAR is trading at 13.5x P/E (vs. 27.2x using the previous guidance).



5) Continued balance sheet improvement - $5M of subordinated debt payoff subsequent to Q2 (total outstanding debt is now $27.6M)

6) Turtle Beach entering the PC market with its new brand Atlas

The PC headset market is as big as the console headset market. By entering the PC market, Turtle Beach is effectively doubling its TAM. On 8/16, Turtle Beach announced its plan for the PC market expansion with its new brand Atlas.

Turtle Beach will start selling three PC headsets (Atlas One - $49.95, Atlas Three - $79.95, and Elite Atlas - $99.95) at the end of September.

Three Key Investment Risks:

1) Insider selling

Fact:

Post Q2 earnings release, four insiders have sold shares. CEO: Exercised 100,000 stock options and sold the same number of shares on market at $29.33/share on average. The total proceed from the sale is $2.9M. He also contributed his 50,000 shares to an exchange fund in exchange for shares of the exchange fund. By doing so, he is diversifying his portfolio without paying capital gain taxes. He now owns 230,131 shares (or $6M) including the 50,000 shares reallocated to the exchange fund (see below for the stock option ownership). CFO: Exercised 65,024 stock options and sold the same number of shares on market at $29.42/share on average. The total proceed from the sale is $1.9M. He owns 0 shares. Two board members: Exercised 31,124 stock options and sold 32,124 shares on market at $29.61/share on average. The total proceed from the sale is $1M. They own 58,828 shares ($1.6M).



My view:

It's never positive when insiders sell shares. With that said, I am okay with the current situation for the following two reasons (I will focus on CEO):

1) CEO's stock options have been worthless (or out of money) for years due to the poor stock performance. For example, CEO's average exercise price of vested stock options is ~$7.00/share, and the stock has reached the level in May 2018 for the first time since January 2016. Given the context, it’s not fair to blame CEO for cashing out some shares after years of patience. Rather, he deserves to take some profit to compensate for his hard work and his accomplishment.

2) Despite the recent selling, the CEO still owns 230,131 shares ($6M) 557,953 vested stock options ($11M after deducting the cost basis), and 216,459 unvested stock options ($5M), total worth $22M. That's 5.1% of the dilutive shares outstanding of 15.5M as of Q2 2018.

All in all, the CEO still has meaningful skin in the game and I don't necessarily see the recent insider selling as a red flag.

2) Potential equity dilution

Fact:

Soon after Q2 earnings release on 8/6, Turtle Beach also filed a customary $100M shelf registration statement (S-3 filing). Here is what the CEO said on the call about the filing:

"While we have no current plans to raise capital, our board determined it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders to have a shelf in place as it is the norm for many public companies ... [W]e had a shelf a while ago, and it expired. And obviously, public companies have shelves. It's just part of normal operating procedure. [W]e would have put one in sooner, but there were some constraints because of the Series B transaction. They just lifted a few days ago, and so we timed it kind of intentionally to do it today, just so that we have the ability to make some comments as we did in the prepared remarks."

My view:

What management said on the call makes sense, but they can easily issue shares at any time and investors should rightfully be concerned about the potential dilution. However, I am less concerned about this issue for the following reasons:

First, if they decide to issue shares, it will be for 1) debt pay-down, 2) expansion into the PC market, China/Asia market, and other gaming accessory markets such as mice and keyboard, and 3) working capital. The dilution, if it happens, will come with accretion – better credit rating, lower interest expense, stronger balance sheet, increasing TAM, operational synergies, etc.

Second, if we assume that Turtle Beach raises the entire $100M from the market at current price, we will have ~24% dilution. At 13.5x P/E, it appears that we are not taking much of the dilution risk.

Lastly, unless they do a transformational M&A (not likely per my conversation with the IR), they won't need to raise the entire $100M.

3) Long-term growth

A bearish view argues that Turtle Beach will slow down significantly as Fortnite will start cooling off soon and therefore it doesn't deserve a premium valuation. This is a valid concern, but I have a differentiated view:

1) The current Fortnite's growth trend is still in bull's favor, and we haven't yet seen a meaningful slowdown in trend. While every game ends up being a fad, Fortnite is a once-in-a-generation type game and it is likely to have a much longer tail than most games that we have had in the past. The fact that Fortnite is a free-to-play game, has a short run time (20 minutes per game), and comes up with new seasons regularly gives me comfort that Fortnite will last much longer than the bear predicts.

2) Turtle Beach is a bet on the battle royale genre and not solely on Fortnite. As long as the entire battle royale genre grows, Turtle Beach can continue to grow. The success of PUBG and Fortnite has led many game developers to start working on battle royale modes for their existing games or brand-new battle royale games. For example, we will have at least 16 new battle royale games over the next 12 months such as Call of Duty (October 2018 by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)), Battlefield (by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)), Europa (by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)), Fazan, and Maelstrom, etc. While it's inevitable that Fortnite will lose share to those new battle royale games, the total battle royale user base can continue to grow over the next year. According to Statista, Battle Royale revenue will grow from $12.6B in 2018 to $20.1B in 2019, and most of the growth will come from the console market. With 46% market share in the U.S. console gaming headset market, Turtle Beach is best-positioned to capitalize on this industry growth trend.

So, I am optimistic that Turtle Beach's mid- to long-term growth can be much better than what many are concerned about. With the battle royale genre dominating the global gaming market, we may be entering a new era where gaming headset is a "must have" for gamers, in which case Turtle Beach deserves meaningful premium to the market multiple of 17-18x P/E for years to come.

Conclusion

The current valuation of 13.5x P/E seems to imply bearish views on each of the three risks highlighted above. Also, the multiple is on the new 2018 guidance which conservatively assumes a slowdown in growth for H2'18 (11% yoy growth for Q4'18 and 32% yoy growth for H2'18). While it's frustrating to see the stock down 20% after such a great earnings result and guidance, I see the recent drop as a rare opportunity to start/add for a long-term holding.

