After VMware Enters 5G Service Assurance Market, Radcom May Be An M&A Target

VMware said it "discovered that one of the major challenges for CSPs in virtualizing their core network environments is service assurance and root cause analysis."

The main motivation for the deal is to help VMware CSP customers accelerate NFV deployments on the journey to 5G and virtualized cloud architectures.

Introduction of Investment Thesis

Recent M&A activity in the 5G service assurance sector - namely VMware's (NYSE:VMW) announcement of its intent to acquire Dell EMC's Service Assurance Suite - could put Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) into play.

Radcom's market-leading cloud-native service assurance and network visibility software remains a highly strategic asset for many players. The value of a strategic asset might be worth ~$500m to possible suitors, leading to a potential acquisition near $40/share.

Company Background

Radcom is somewhat of a rising phoenix, a company that had trouble selling into the world's largest communication service providers ("CSPs") in prior technology cycles which were historically driven by hardware solutions due to lack of economies of scale to serve mega CSP customers.

That changed in 2016 when AT&T (NYSE:T) selected Radcom to provide virtual probes for its Integrated Cloud and awarded Radcom a 3 year, $50 million deal to assure services on its wireless 4G network (I've been covering Radcom since even before then). The AT&T deal gave Radcom an important reference account and led to a significant pipeline of proof-of-concepts, many of which are still working through the sales funnel. AT&T will also need to buy additional licenses from Radcom to provide virtual probes for its 5G network.

Radcom management spied an opportunity to transform the company into a cloud-native software player as a result of the market transitioning to cloud networking built on software-defined networking ("SDN") and network functions virtualization ("NFV") technologies, ultimately supporting 5G networks that are in the process of being deployed globally by many CSPs. This pivot and transformation provided Radcom a window of opportunity into the world's largest CSP customers, and the ability to differentiate based on software technology rather than being hamstrung by lack of scale.

Now Radcom claims it has a 2+ year lead on the competition as a result of its live deployment inside AT&T and another win with a "world leading top-tier" operator in October 2017. The company is now focused on closing more top-tier customers, including a "galaxy" operator that is expected to go into commercial production in the second half of 2018.

Industry Developments

On August 9, 2018, VMware announced its intent to acquire the Dell EMC, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT), service assurance product suite. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is a clear shot across the bow from VMware to its competitors in the service provider and cloud networking sector. In particular, I believe the acquisition likely garnered the attention of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), a Radcom channel partner, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and NetScout (NASDAQ:NTCT), among others.

Recall that Radcom is a platinum independent software vendor certified on Red Hat's OpenStack platform which is the infrastructure CSPs are building their cloud networks on. To date, Red Hat and Radcom have two live deployments, one in North America and one about to start in Asia-Pacific. Clearly, Red Hat understands the value of Radcom's cloud-native, service assurance software assets.

Given VMware and Red Hat are bitter rivals, I think it makes sense for Red Hat to acquire a technology leader like Radcom with a small, but growing customer base featuring the most advanced NFV and 5G transformation occurring in the industry at AT&T. Note that Radcom scored 100% in its AT&T trials a couple years ago, beating out 9 competitors in a 9-month long bake off process.

Radcom then leveraged the AT&T reference account and added at least 9 proof-of-concepts, one of which yielded another "world-leading top-tier" customer rumored to be Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These are the two most important carriers in the world to have featured in a customer list.

Then there is the "galaxy" operator which is in the final planning stages before commercial deployment of Radcom's MaveriQ software, expected sometime in the second half of 2018 in three countries. The galaxy umbrella features many more countries and operating companies such that the initial deployment is the "tip of the iceberg" and the relationship should expand to $10 million or more per year or more over time.

Meanwhile, Radcom is continuing to invest in its cloud-native product portfolio by adding a virtual network packet broker, and directly encroaching on the network visibility market featuring competitors such as Ixia (acquired by Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) for $1.6 billion in 2017) and Gigamon (acquired by Elliott Management for $1.6 billion in 2017).

Furthermore, Radcom's Network Intelligence portfolio is fully integrated with ETSI-compliant NFV Management and Orchestration (NFV MANO), an important criterion for interoperability concerns as CSPs build their cloud infrastructure. These include Amdocs (NYSE:DOX) Network Cloud Service, HPE (NYSE:HPE) Open NFV Partner Program, Huwaei Fusionsphere, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Network Builders Program, Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) (built by AT&T and Amdocs), OpenSource Mano (OSM), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cloudband Ecosystem and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) UNICA.

Now that 3GPP (a telecom standards setting body) released new standards for the path to 5G in July 2018, I believe investment in this sector will begin to accelerate as there is now more certainty around how the 5G technology ecosystem will evolve. Radcom Network Visibility already supports a few of the preferred paths to 5G and will incorporate many of the new paths set by 3GPP and more functionality in the next software release (according to a recent whitepaper released by Radcom). This should serve to further widen Radcom's 2+ year technology lead in virtual probe based service assurance and network visibility in the race to 5G cloud networks.

Takeover Thesis

Moving back to VMware, the acquisition of the Dell EMC 5G service assurance software portfolio makes a lot of sense. First, Dell Technologies already owns 82% of VMware and the Dell EMC 5G service assurance software seems to fit better with VMware than at Dell EMC. Second, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger has called cloud networking a bigger opportunity than cloud computing, a total greenfield opportunity for VMware. So the stakes here are very high.

Moreover, while VMware has built its NFV business over the last couple years, it noted that a major pain point for CSPs is assuring services in a virtual network given the increasing complexity in a cloud architecture:

Over the past two and a half years, we have built a strong business in NFV supporting our global telecom and CSP customer base. During this journey, we have discovered that one of the major challenges for CSPs in virtualizing their core network environments is service assurance and root cause analysis. Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite helps us address this problem for our customers and enables them to achieve faster ROI with their NFV deployments.

The only other vendor that appears able to address service assurance across the physical, virtual and hybrid cloud environment is Radcom given AT&T's public endorsement and earning a license to hunt on Telefonica's UNICA platform. To this analyst, that indicates that Radcom's strategic value to a player like Red Hat, Cisco or Amdocs is abundantly clear and worth more than the current $257 million market cap, or $195 million enterprise value net of cash. And who better would understand Radcom's value than Red Hat, who is currently deploying NFV technology alongside Radcom in two live engagements? Or Amdocs who was instrumental in helping Radcom land AT&T as its first NFV customer in 2016?

The fit makes a lot of sense. The question is how does one value Radcom and at what price would Radcom sell? On one hand, there is a simple make versus buy decision. Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), for example, announced it is investing significant R&D in the US in 2018, hiring over 300 software engineers for baseband software applications. That costs money. But it isn't quite as simple as a straight make versus buy decision, because one must account for the fact that Radcom likely has a 2+ year lead on the competition, some new, disruptive product innovations (virtual network packet broker) that are yet to contribute meaningful revenue and a compelling customer list anchored by AT&T and Verizon.

Valuation Analysis

One way to value Radcom might be to estimate the total size of the addressable market and apply a reasonable market share Radcom could claim and then attach a multiple to that valuation framework.

Radcom estimates that the market size for virtual probes for service assurance will grow to $800 million and $600 million for the virtual network packet broker, collectively a $1.4 billion addressable market. In past technology cycles for 2G, 3G, and 4G, the market leader claimed 20-30% market share. If we assume Radcom can achieve a 25% share and the size of the market only grows to $1 billion, it yields a runway to $250 million in annual revenue. That would be 20-30 CSP customers, each generating $8 to $10 million on average which sounds reasonable, if not conservative, over time. For reference, AT&T contributed $24.5 million in 2017.

What is that worth today? I think it is higher than the current $195 million enterprise value. And now that M&A activity is picking up in the NFV and 5G service assurance sector, I think it is a fairly high probability that strategic players are looking at Radcom and running these scenarios. It only takes two bidders to start an auction.

The other way I'm calibrating my risk/reward calculus at Radcom is in its earnings leverage at higher levels of revenue. In 2018, the company is expected to generate $45 million in revenue (at the midpoint of its initial guidance). As I've pointed out before, I think there is a path to $100 million in revenue in fairly short order (say 2020 or 2021), at which point Radcom should illustrate significant earnings leverage. Assuming 75% gross margins and $40 million in annual operating costs to support $100 million in sales, I'm estimating about $2.25 EPS based on 13.5 million shares outstanding. That earnings stream could garner a 25-30x multiple, leading to a ~$60 stock price over time (depending how long or if Radcom scales to $100 million in sales).

Given cloud networking is such a large opportunity, I think acquiring a strategic asset for say - $500 million (or $430 million net of Radcom's $71 million cash balance) or less today (about a $37 stock price) - is probably a pretty good bet to make for a strategic player in order to acquire a pole position for a critical piece of technology that assures that virtual networks function appropriately. It is clearly a tough technology to get right, as evidenced by the comments of VMware and countless CSPs who are planning and/or complaining about NFV transformations. Since the cloud-native software and pricing model is difficult to replicate, I think that would only add a premium to any valuation analysis.

The last time VMware made a tuck-in, technology acquisition - Velocloud - in the SD-WAN sector in November 2017, it was in direct response to Cisco who announced its intent to acquire another SD-WAN start-up and disruptor - Viptela - just months earlier. Those deals were consummated for $449 million and $610 million, respectively. Lending evidence to the market share and total addressable market valuation approach mentioned above, the VMware 10-K provides color on the Velocloud acquisition, in which Velocloud only had $44 million in customer contracts:

VMware acquired Velocloud to build on its network virtualization platform, VMware NSX, and to expand its networking portfolio. The total purchase price was $449 million, net of cash acquired of $24 million. The purchase price primarily included $142 million of identifiable intangible assets and $326 million of goodwill that is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. The identifiable intangible assets primarily include completed technology of $87 million and customer contracts of $44 million, with estimated useful lives of six to seven years.

Viptela reportedly only had $20 million in revenue at the time of the $610 million Cisco acquisition, which was also likely consummated on a market share and total addressable market valuation approach.

All this said, just because VMware announced its intent to acquire the Dell EMC service assurance suite, it doesn't mean a strategic player will make an offer for Radcom or that it will follow the valuation approach described above. But the news likely painted on several radar screens. And it is clear from the VMware response to Cisco's Viptela acquisition that these large strategic players do not want to cede what could be large markets to rivals.

Moreover, Zohar Zisapel - a Radcom co-founder, board member and largest shareholder with nearly 2.9 million shares - has been a net seller of stocks over the last 6 months. He sold around 130 thousand RDCM shares between February and June 2018. For that reason, and the fact Mr. Zisapel prefers to incubate, grow, and exit technology start-ups, I would consider Mr. Zisapel a willing seller of the company at the right price. He recently scored a home run on Argus Cybersecurity which was reportedly sold to Continental AG for $430 million. Note too that Mr. Zisapel sits on the Board of Amdocs, a good strategic fit for Radcom's software assets as well.

Downside Risk Assessment

In terms of downside risk, it is hard to see material downside risk at this point. Radcom has no financial risk with $71 million net cash on its balance sheet, and a slightly cash generative and profitable business anchored by a couple world leading customers. Should Radcom lose these customers, all bets are off, but AT&T continues to speak glowingly of the progress it is making from a cost savings perspective (13 straight quarters of declining IT spend) as a result of transitioning to NFV and Radcom is a key contributor to that success.

Yet the market is skeptical on Radcom shares given the company guided to a flat Q3 sequentially from a revenue perspective ($10.6 million, estimated), and the company still has limited visibility on its 2019 revenue. Moreover, it seems as if the "galaxy" operator is taking much longer than the market expected to sign an official contract and begin its commercial NFV deployment, leading to some angst among investors. That said, Radcom CEO Yaron Ravkaie assured investors that jumping through the hoops at a galaxy operator takes significant time, but once a vendor is in at the group level, it yields significant and sticky business.

Adding to the uncertainty around 2019 revenue visibility, AT&T and Verizon have yet to sign meaningful expansion deals for 5G and new functionalities but Radcom is working as the incumbent so the process is easier than a competitive bake off situation according to Mr. Ravkaie. Those clouds over the stock price should dissipate over the next couple months as Radcom is expecting contract expansions in the September/October timeframe from both AT&T and Verizon.

Conclusion

Given the news of VMware making an acquisition in the NFV/5G service assurance sector, I think the natural conclusion is for Radcom to end up under the auspices of a larger, strategic player who can accelerate growth with a deeper bench on the sales and R&D teams.

That said, I still think Radcom can clearly hold court as a standalone as illustrated by its formidable customer list including AT&T, Verizon, and a forthcoming galaxy win, but the evidence is starting to look to me like Radcom would do better inside a larger software company who is attacking the cloud networking industry with NFV infrastructure expertise and various cloud-native software components.

